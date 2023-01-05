ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Video: Cam Jordan talks New Orleans Saints sack record, NFC Defensive Player of the Week honor

By Richie Mills
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vr3ph_0k4wdmdj00

NEW ORLEANS — Cam Jordan entered Sunday’s contest against the Eagles just 2.5 sacks shy of Rickey Jackson’s sack record (115) and ended the game as the New Orleans Saints all-time sack leader with 115.5.

Jordan’s five solo tackles, three sacks, one tackle for loss, and a forced fumble helped seal the record and the New Orleans Saints third consecutive win.

Jordan was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

“It was great to accomplish a feat that I thought I wanted the last few years, but I want wins more. That’s what I found out. I want playoffs more. I want the team to have success. I want all my guys to eat. I think the personal accolade and again we can talk about it at the end of the season, but, for what it was three sacks on the game sort of to help secure the win and that’s all that really matters,” says New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan.

Jordan’s three-sack performance against the Eagles now gives him a team-high 8.5 this season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyArkLaMiss

Missed opportunities cause Saints to lose final game of season

NEW ORLEANS, La. – The New Orleans Saints fall to the Carolina Panthers 10-7 in Week 18. Although playoffs were out of the picture for both teams, it was a dicey game at the Superdome on Sunday afternoon. Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport and Panthers running back Donta Foreman were both ejected from the game […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
MyArkLaMiss

Woman accused of calling in sick too much pulls gun on employer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police say a Family Dollar employee who was disciplined for excessive sick days threatened her boss with a gun while customers were inside the store. Dyneisha Holliday was charged with aggravated assault and three counts of reckless endangerment following the incident at the Family Dollar in the 3400 block of Summer Avenue […]
MEMPHIS, TN
MyArkLaMiss

42-year-old Monroe man arrested for second-degree battery

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 7, 2022, authorities were dispatched to 6343 Highway 165 Bypass South in response to a battery call. When deputies arrived on the scene, the victim was receiving medical treatment for their injuries from the Acadian Ambulance Paramedics.  The officers were able to observe injuries on the right side of […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

“Sheriff’s Office, stop!”: Deputies respond to burglary at storage facility; West Monroe man arrested for drug and gun offenses

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 9, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Arrowhead Mini Storage in reference to a possible burglary in progress. Upon arrival, deputies observed 40-year-old Maurice Leshun Mitchell riding a bicycle away from the storage units. Deputies then […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Analysis: Teammates gave Damar Hamlin the ultimate tribute

(AP)– An emotional week for the NFL filled with fear, tears, prayer and uncertainty ended with exciting games, dramatic finishes and a celebration for Damar Hamlin. When Hamlin left the stadium in an ambulance Monday night fighting for his life, football didn’t matter. A pivotal game between the Bills and Bengals suddenly was irrelevant. The […]
TENNESSEE STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Trooper charged with Negligent Homicide in Ronald Greene case to plead not guilty in February court appearance

UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, Trooper Kory York is planning to plead not guilty for his involvement in the fatal encounter with Ronald Greene during his court appearance on February 22, 2023. York is facing one count of Negligent Homicide and 10 counts of Malfeasance. On December 15, 2022, criminal charges were brought […]
UNION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

67K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy