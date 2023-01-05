You can say a lot of things about David Pollack, but one thing you can’t do is say the guy doesn’t have stones. Pollack was one of the members of ESPN’s halftime crew during the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night. The Georgia Bulldogs went up 38-7 in the first half against TCU... The post David Pollack’s comments in front of Nick Saban are going viral appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.

ATHENS, GA ・ 24 MINUTES AGO