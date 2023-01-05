I made it to December 26th before I furiously crammed every Christmas decoration back in its box. I didn’t pay attention to organization – 2023 me will figure it out and question why 2022 me did this to us. I did a broad sweep in the kitchen, ridding myself of any leftover cookies, cake, dip, chips and scraps of leftover meat. All tamales were relocated to the freezer. In Patagonia, tamales are currency and will come in handy down the road. I balled up lights, stuffed stockings into bags and piled the trash sky high in the alley. Christmas is officially over at the Farley house, and I must say, good riddance.

4 DAYS AGO