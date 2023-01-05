Read full article on original website
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Quite mild through Wednesday, rain and snow mid-week
Expect a nice Monday afternoon as we get the new week started. Winds will be on the light side, and high temperatures will continue to run well above January averages. Our average high temperatures for the second week of January are in the lower 40s. Today’s highs in the 50s will be 10-15 degrees above that. In fact, far southern Kansas will likely top out in the lower 60s this afternoon!
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Quiet and mild turns bumpy by midweek with rain/snow
Quiet and mild conditions are kicking off the workweek. Temperatures are cooler where snow remains on the ground. Overnight offers up mainly clear skies with cold temps, not as bitter as it could be for January. Trends continue to show us avoiding another Arctic intrusion for the remainder of the month.
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Mild temperatures through midweek then rain and snow.
Temperatures were right on par yesterday with our seasonal average in the 40s, but we cooled off to the 20s thanks to mainly clear skies, light winds and a very dry air mass over the Central Plains. A chilly start to an otherwise pleasant Sunday. A chilly start will give way to a pleasant afternoon as temperatures jump into the 40s by lunchtime and continue to warm into the upper 40s Northwest to lower and middle 50s in southern Kansas this afternoon, well above our seasonal averages as southerly winds and abundant sunshine take over our forecast.
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warm start to the week, showers arriving Wednesday
It was a beautiful day across the Sunflower State, with highs in the 50s and plenty of sunshine. High pressure to our south drives our forecast. Winds around high pressure move in a clockwise direction, pulling warm, southerly winds into the region. Clear and starry skies tonight will allow temperatures...
TIMELINE: System to bring Florida increased rain chances, cooler weather
High pressure will keep weather calm and warm for most of the week across Central Florida, but changes are expected as we head into the weekend. FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro is tracking a weak cold front that will move across the Florida peninsula, increasing rain chances. "Showers...
Weather Blog: 1 main storm system in week ahead
We had a few sleet showers Saturday, but the system took until it was 50-100 mile east of here to get its act together. Sedalia to Columbia, MO to Illinois mostly along and north of Interstate 70 received around 1" of snow and slick roads. What is next? The four...
Mid-Missouri sees overnight snowfall for the start of the New Year
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mid-Missouri experienced overnight snowfall for the first time since the start of 2023. ABC 17 Meteorologists say Mid-Mo saw below one-inch snow totals with isolated reports of two inches in northeastern Missouri. If you need to get out Sunday morning, you'll want to use caution as the roads could still be wet. The post Mid-Missouri sees overnight snowfall for the start of the New Year appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temps trending warmer, midweek rain chances
Temperatures were on par with our seasonal average today in the 40s, but we will gradually cool off overnight. Lows fall into the 20s for most, with areas in Northwest Kansas reaching into the upper teens by the sunrise tomorrow. A chilly start to an otherwise pleasant Sunday. A cool...
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Chillier Saturday, milder Sunday well into next week.
After a mild Friday, temperatures will be cooler for the first half of the weekend as a weak disturbance tracks through the region. Please use caution while driving from northeast of Wichita to Emporia on the Turnpike, especially in the Flint Hills this morning with some patchy drizzle and freezing drizzle making for possible slick spots. Otherwise, the day began with some flurries in far northwest Kansas and a wintry mix in far northeast Kansas.
Quiet and mild weather to continue the next several days
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Overall it`s been a dry and pleasant end to the weekend across the area, and outside of a bit of upper level cirrus pushing in from the west, skies have been sunny. Winds across the area remain generally southwesterly, with speeds are anywhere from calm to around 8 mph. Saw a nice bump up in temperatures this afternoon for many spots, ranging from low- mid 30s in the northwest areas where more snow pack remains, to mid-40s in the Tri-Cities, to low-mid 50s across north central KS. Skies will be partly cloudy to start this evening as a weak upper level trough pushes through the region. Other than that, mostly clear skies overnight with lows for Monday morning ranging from the mid to upper 20s with the cooler spots to the southwest where lows could dip into the upper teens. Winds will remain light out of the west southwest at 3 to 8 mph.
Tracking a light wintry mix overnight and a warmer start to the week
TONIGHT: A mix of snow and sleet moves through the area, with the main band affecting us before early tomorrow morning. With road temperatures being well above freezing right now, and staying that way for the majority of the night, I'm not expecting much accumulation. With the lack of moisture, and temperatures barely getting below freezing, it'll make it even harder for our area to see much out of this. Amounts are low for our area as well, with Columbia barely seeing half an inch. So, expect mostly slush if anything from this.
WATCH: Updated track of Mid-Missouri snow forecast
ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather's Jessica Hafner gives an update on the snow expected to fall on Mid-Missouri on Saturday night. The post WATCH: Updated track of Mid-Missouri snow forecast appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
WATCH: Afternoon update on snow forecast
ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather's Nate Splater gives an update on the up to 2 inches of snow expected to fall on Mid-Missouri on Saturday. The post WATCH: Afternoon update on snow forecast appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Coast-To-Coast Winter Storm On Track For Northeast
Click here for a new, updated story: Timing Shifts For Cross-Country Winter Storm On Track For NortheastThe chances have decreased that a quick-moving storm will bring accumulating snowfall this weekend, but a coast-to-coast system now brewing on the West Coast is next due to arrive in t…
Winter Weather Advisories For West Virginia, Maryland and Virginia Ski Mountains Sunday through Monday
Check the SNOW REPORT for full details. Today’s ramble is about current conditions and what the prospects are for a nice week and MLK Weekend ahead. On Saturday, I DID tease that I’d be sharing the natural snowfall totals for the season – or the lack of it – however, I received a LOT of inquiries about conditions for the upcoming MLK Weekend so I figured I’d provide some indepth coverage for that and address the lack of natural snowfall next week.
‘Substantial’ Snow Could Finally Hit Capital Region Later This Week
A developing storm could bring our first big snow of winter later next week. Weather prognosticators came into the season with some big predictions for Upstate New York and the Northeast in general. You may recall both the Farmers' Almanac and the Olde Farmer's Almanac predicted lots of cold and snow. After a promising start in December, winter has taken a turn in the other direction with mild temperatures and December snow has been long gone here in the Capital Region.
One cool cave in Missouri you’re not allowed to enter
DANVILLE, Mo — Missouri has a lot of caves and many can be explored. One, in particular, is strikingly beautiful in all four seasons, not to mention it’s full of history. However, you’re not allowed to go inside. Graham Cave State Park in Danville, Missouri (just west of the Saint Louis area) is an exciting place. […]
This Day in Weather History: The Great Kansas Blizzard of 1886
In 1886, the Great Kansas Blizzard struck with little warning. The blizzard actually raged from Iowa and Nebraska, then south across Kansas to Oklahoma and Texas. The astonishing event lasted NEARLY A WEEK. For much of this period, winds averaged around 40 mph and reduced visibilities to as low as 15 feet. In Kansas, an estimated 80 percent of the cattle perished with heavy losses in the other states. In Kansas, between 50 and 100 people froze to death, while 20 reportedly died in Iowa.
Pollen levels creep up as winter’s arctic blast becomes a distant memory
Tree pollen in Texas and Florida have reached medium to high levels.
Mississippi River in Missouri Freezes Solid During Bomb Cyclone in Shocking Pics
A part of the mighty Mississippi river saw unprecedented freezing temps during the bomb cyclone event that hit the country recently. According to reports, this unique weather event has led to areas of the massive river freezing over completely. The Mississippi River Turns Into “One Solid Mass” of Ice In...
