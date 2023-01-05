Read full article on original website
These 10 Stocks Had The Most Insider Buying Activity During The December Quarter
Highlights US companies with the strongest insider sentiment score. The Fintel Insider Sentiment quant model identifies US stocks that have experienced significant insider buying activity over the last 90 days. There is significant academic research that suggests corporate insiders outperform the market when buying shares in their own companies. Find...
What Is Capital Gains Yield
DG Value Slumps -23.4% In 2022 But Sees Room For Optimism And Opportunities In 2023. Dov Gertzulin's DG Capital struggled last year. The firm's flagship strategy, DG Value Partners, returned -2.6% net in the month of December and -23.4% net in 2022 overall, according to a copy of the firm's December investor update that ValueWalk has been able to review. Meanwhile, the concentrated class of the strategy returned -35.2% in.
Fed Pricks The Housing Bubble
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. As you have repeatedly heard, the Fed never fights market rates, so if Treasury yields continue to moderate, then the FOMC has to stop raising key interest rates. January has been characterized by weak economic news, like...
Cryptoverse: Bitcoin digs in for a bumpy new year
Jan 10 (Reuters) - Bitcoin's looking steady in 2023. But it's only been a week. Cryptocurrencies have crept into the new year, licking their wounds after the carnage of 2022. The overall global crypto market cap has risen 5% to $871 billion since Jan. 1, but it's still down over 57% from this time last year.
S&P 500 – Bad Is The New Good
Fitting summary of S&P 500 rally – we‘ve seen one of the largest 2y yields daily declines on slowing wage inflation. ISM Services PMIs also added to the Fed hawkishness reappraisal. Squeezing the bears, credit markets were confirming with a risk-on turn likewise. Daily market breadth was really...
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba who disappeared from public view in 2020, appears to resurface in Thailand as he prepares to give up control of his company
The Bangkok restaurant Jay Fai posted a picture of the elusive billionaire on Instagram just hours before he ceded control of the company he founded.
Is 3.125 a Good Mortgage Rate for 30 Year Fixed? (+ List of Largest Mortgage Lenders In US)
Are you searching for a mortgage plan at affordable rates? Well, you are not alone. It’s challenging to find one as the interest rates are skyrocketing. The market is also very unpredictable due to inflation, employment, etc. Well, the first thing you should look at is the mortgage calculator....
These Were The Five Best And Worst Performing Mid-Cap Stocks In Dec 2022
Mid-cap companies are fast-growing, young companies that are not as volatile as small-cap and not as stable as large-cap companies. Thus, they present a good opportunity for investors seeking a mix of growth and stability. To get an idea of the returns you could make (or lose) in the short...
Real Estate Market: What Is A Housing Market Crash
Have you ever thought about what would happen to your mortgage if the housing market crashed? What kind of effect would this have on the stability of your finances and the security of your home? If these questions are bugging you, we have got you all covered!. The interest rates...
Carlyle Group buys majority stake in India's VLCC
BENGALURU, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Private-equity firm Carlyle Group (CG.O) said on Tuesday it acquired a majority stake in Indian beauty care and wellness solutions provider VLCC. The equity for the transaction will come from funds managed and advised by entities affiliated with Carlyle Asia Partners, Carlyle said in a statement, without disclosing any financial terms.
What Triggered Silver’s Hiccup On The 5th Of January?
Fed officials flexed their muscles during the last FOMC meeting. Silver tripped and fell in response, but that didn’t last long – why?. The hawkish force was strong with this FOMC! The minutes from the last meeting of the Committee in December offered almost no dovish signals. In particular, the document doesn’t mention anything about the Fed’s pivot.
Best of CES 2023: Nutrition tracking and a very smart mixer
From an AI oven that promises to warn you about burning food to a mixing bowl designed to track calories, food tech has been a key theme at this year’s CES tech show in Las Vegas.
China is still racing to develop its own mRNA jabs. But they won't use foreign vaccines to fight COVID because of 'national pride,' says South Korea's top vaccine maker.
After three years of zero-COVID policy, Beijing abruptly rolled back the policy in December, which triggered a wave of infections and deaths.
