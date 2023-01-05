ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ValueWalk

These 10 Stocks Had The Most Insider Buying Activity During The December Quarter

Highlights US companies with the strongest insider sentiment score. The Fintel Insider Sentiment quant model identifies US stocks that have experienced significant insider buying activity over the last 90 days. There is significant academic research that suggests corporate insiders outperform the market when buying shares in their own companies. Find...
ValueWalk

What Is Capital Gains Yield

DG Value Slumps -23.4% In 2022 But Sees Room For Optimism And Opportunities In 2023. Dov Gertzulin's DG Capital struggled last year. The firm's flagship strategy, DG Value Partners, returned -2.6% net in the month of December and -23.4% net in 2022 overall, according to a copy of the firm's December investor update that ValueWalk has been able to review. Meanwhile, the concentrated class of the strategy returned -35.2% in.
ValueWalk

Fed Pricks The Housing Bubble

In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. As you have repeatedly heard, the Fed never fights market rates, so if Treasury yields continue to moderate, then the FOMC has to stop raising key interest rates. January has been characterized by weak economic news, like...
Reuters

Cryptoverse: Bitcoin digs in for a bumpy new year

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Bitcoin's looking steady in 2023. But it's only been a week. Cryptocurrencies have crept into the new year, licking their wounds after the carnage of 2022. The overall global crypto market cap has risen 5% to $871 billion since Jan. 1, but it's still down over 57% from this time last year.
ValueWalk

S&P 500 – Bad Is The New Good

Fitting summary of S&P 500 rally – we‘ve seen one of the largest 2y yields daily declines on slowing wage inflation. ISM Services PMIs also added to the Fed hawkishness reappraisal. Squeezing the bears, credit markets were confirming with a risk-on turn likewise. Daily market breadth was really...
ValueWalk

These Were The Five Best And Worst Performing Mid-Cap Stocks In Dec 2022

Mid-cap companies are fast-growing, young companies that are not as volatile as small-cap and not as stable as large-cap companies. Thus, they present a good opportunity for investors seeking a mix of growth and stability. To get an idea of the returns you could make (or lose) in the short...
ValueWalk

Real Estate Market: What Is A Housing Market Crash

Have you ever thought about what would happen to your mortgage if the housing market crashed? What kind of effect would this have on the stability of your finances and the security of your home? If these questions are bugging you, we have got you all covered!. The interest rates...
Reuters

Carlyle Group buys majority stake in India's VLCC

BENGALURU, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Private-equity firm Carlyle Group (CG.O) said on Tuesday it acquired a majority stake in Indian beauty care and wellness solutions provider VLCC. The equity for the transaction will come from funds managed and advised by entities affiliated with Carlyle Asia Partners, Carlyle said in a statement, without disclosing any financial terms.
ValueWalk

What Triggered Silver’s Hiccup On The 5th Of January?

Fed officials flexed their muscles during the last FOMC meeting. Silver tripped and fell in response, but that didn’t last long – why?. The hawkish force was strong with this FOMC! The minutes from the last meeting of the Committee in December offered almost no dovish signals. In particular, the document doesn’t mention anything about the Fed’s pivot.

