HeBrews Coffee Co. opening new location in The Woodlands
HeBrews Coffee Co. will be opening its second permanent location in The Woodlands. (Courtesy HeBrews Coffee Co.) Magnolia coffee shop HeBrews Coffee Company is planning to open a new location in The Woodlands in April. This will be the company's second physical location in addition to the Magnolia one and a mobile cafe. The new location will be just off I-45 at 26403 Oak Ridge Drive, Spring. In addition to a large cafe area, it has three conference rooms, a loft area, an Airbnb, an outdoor toddler play area, a dog park and a drive-thru. 832-642-0786. www.hebrewslocalcoffee.com.
Massage Forest brings massage therapy to Conroe
Massage Forest is now open in Conroe. (Courtesy Massage Forest) Massage Forest opened in early December at 6511 Hwy.105, Ste. C, Conroe. The business offers types of massages, such as Thai herbal ball, Thai combination massage and Swedish massage. Each massage varies from 60-120 minutes. 936-703-3716. https://conroemassagetherapist.com. Reporter, Conroe/Montgomery. Peyton...
Jeremiah's Italian Ice opening new location this spring in Harper's Preserve
Jeremiah's Italian Ice is being constructed off of Hwy. 242 in Harper's Preserve. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) Jeremiah's Italian Ice will be opening a new location at 10463 Hwy. 242 in Conroe this spring. The dessert shop offers 40 different flavors of Italian ice as well as soft serve ice cream and gelati, which combines soft serve with Italian Ice in layers. www.jeremiahsice.com.
Owen Park, Westside Recreation Center opens Jan. 23 in Conroe
Owen Park will open Jan. 23 in Conroe. (Courtesy Conroe Department of Parks and Recreation) The city of Conroe announced Jan. 5 the soft opening of Owen Park and the Westside Recreation Center will be Jan. 23. According to previous reporting, the city bought the property for $2.5 million in...
Live Hydration Spa celebrates grand opening in Vintage Park
Live Hydration Spa celebrated a Dec. 2 grand opening for its new location in Vintage Park. (Courtesy Live Hydration Spa) Live Hydration Spa celebrated a Dec. 2 grand opening for its new location in Vintage Park. Located at 130 Vintage Park Blvd., Ste. D, Houston, Live Hydration Spa offers IV treatments consisting of hydrating fluid and a blend of vitamins, amino acids and minerals designed to help shorten recovery time after an injury or a competition, and to help support increased athletic ability. 832-476-7837. www.livehydrationspa.com.
Houston Chronicle
Beloved Pappas restaurant's replacement will have unique focus
Diners mourned the Montrose location of Little Pappas Seafood Restaurant at 3001 S. Shepherd Drive when it was forced to close in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who have continued to feel the stab of pain will be glad to know a new Pappas restaurant will open its doors soon in the empty storefront: Little's Oyster Bar.
Texas-based vitamin and supplement retailer opens new location in League City
Rock's Discount Vitamins -N- More offers vitamins and opened a new location in League City on Dec. 26. (Courtesy Pexels) Rock's Discount Vitamins -N- More opened its first Houston-area location at 831 W. Main St., League City, on Dec. 26, according to location manager Aaron Rodriguez. The store offers vitamins and fitness supplements. The Texas-based retailer has over 20 locations across Central and South Texas. 281-724-1911. www.rocksdiscountvitamins.com/
See what new road projects Harris County Precinct 3 has planned for Cy-Fair in 2023
Redistricting brought many changes for Harris County precincts 3 and 4 in 2022. Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey said 80% of his jurisdiction—which includes more than 6,500 miles of roads—is new territory. Throughout the year, Precinct 3 leadership took on several projects planned by the previous Precinct 4...
Investment group interested in developing Exxon property in Friendswood
Hines is under contract to develop the property located between the Wilderness Trails and Creekwood Estates subdivisions. (Courtesy city of Friendswood) New life as a residential development could be in the future for an Exxon property sitting vacant in Friendswood. Hines, a multinational real estate investment group, is under contract...
Popshelf to open new discount store location in Humble
On Dec. 12, developer New Quest Properties announced the lease acquisition for a new Popshelf location in Humble. (Courtesy Popshelf) Reporter, Spring/Klein & Lake Houston/Humble/Kingwood. Emily joined Community Impact Newspaper in August 2021 after working for a small town newspaper in El Campo, TX for two years. Before that, she...
virtualbx.com
Sugar Land: Dhanani Private Equity Group Buys 50-Acres for Mixed-Use Project
Sugar Land (Fort Bend County ): Dhanani Private Equity Group has thrown it’s hat into the mixed-use development ring with purchase of a 50-acre tract next to the concert and live performance venue “Smart Financial Centre.”. Houston-based Dhanani Private Equity Group has purchased the property in a $28...
Houston City Council to vote on over $1.8M in improvements to neighborhood parks
At a Jan. 11 Houston City Council meeting, council members will vote in chambers at City Hall on whether to provide additional funding for the improvements of neighborhood parks. (Leah Foreman/Community Impact) At the weekly Houston City Council meeting set to take place Jan. 11, council members will vote on...
Fall in love with this rom-com worthy Woodland Heights mansion
The Houston home was built as the personal residence of the original Woodland Heights developer.
Owners of Dragon Bowl C to open new Asian-style coffeehouse in Downtown Conroe
Kôfē Num Pang will move into the former location of Verneles New Orleans Bakery at 3030 N. Main St. in Downtown Conroe. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) The owners of Dragon Bowl C Noodle Bar are planning to open a new Asian-style coffeehouse called Kôfē Num Pang. The new restaurant will move into the former location of Verneles New Orleans Bakery Cafe at 3030 N. Main St. in Downtown Conroe.
Virtual car shop EvrDrive opens store in The Woodlands Mall
EvrDrive store offers a virtual car-buying experience. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) EvrDrive opened a store Dec. 24 at The Woodlands Mall at 1201 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands. The store offers used cars in an online environment through a storefront location. The store is located next to Dillard's. 713-832-9194. www.evrdrive.com.
Kendra Scott opening expanded location with cafe Jan. 13 in The Woodlands
Kendra Scott will be opening their new, revamped location on Market Street on Jan. 13. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) The new concept location of Kendra Scott on Market Street will open on Jan. 13, according to Noemi Gonzalez, marketing director for Market Street. The new location will offer an expanded space as well as a special side shop called Sips & Sweets, which will serve as a cafe to the store. Sips & Sweets will open at the same time as the Kendra Scott location at 9595 Six Pines Drive, The Woodlands. 281-528-1174. www.kendrascott.com.
Urban Bricks Pizza Co. now open in The Woodlands Mall
Urban Bricks is located next to Chick-fil-A in the food court. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) Urban Bricks Pizza Co. opened its location inside the food court of The Woodlands Mall on Dec. 20. Urban Bricks specializes in fully customizable and premade pizza and pastas as well as desserts and salads. Urban Bricks is open on the second floor in the food court at 1201 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands. 281-363-3363. www.urbanbrickskitchen.com.
Nails R Us brings nail, beauty services to Magnolia
Nails R Us' services include manicures, pedicures, waxing, facials and eyebrow and lash services. (Courtesy Pexels) Nails R Us, located at 13774 Jordan Lewis Way, Ste. 200, Magnolia, held a soft opening Jan. 5, according to owner Larry Pham. The salon’s services include manicures, pedicures, waxing, facials and eyebrow and...
Memorial Park hosts 'Biggest Picnic in Texas' to celebrate land bridge grand opening
After years of construction, Memorial Park's Land Bridge is set to officially open to the public on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. and host "The Biggest Picnic in Texas" to toast the milestone moment.
Shipley Do-Nuts relocates to new store location in Friendswood
Shipley Do-Nuts relocated to a new store in Friendswood that now has a drive-thru and seats eight people inside. (Courtesy Shipley Do-Nuts) Shipley Do-Nuts moved to a new location in Friendswood, opening Dec. 29 at 212 S. Friendswood Drive, Ste. D. The new location selling the chain’s unique hexagonal donuts made fresh daily will now feature a drive-thru. Shipley Do-Nuts sells more than 60 varieties of donuts, as well as coffee, kolaches, cinnamon rolls and fritters, among other items. 832-569-5945. www.shipleydonuts.com.
