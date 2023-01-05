ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conroe, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Houston

HeBrews Coffee Co. opening new location in The Woodlands

HeBrews Coffee Co. will be opening its second permanent location in The Woodlands. (Courtesy HeBrews Coffee Co.) Magnolia coffee shop HeBrews Coffee Company is planning to open a new location in The Woodlands in April. This will be the company's second physical location in addition to the Magnolia one and a mobile cafe. The new location will be just off I-45 at 26403 Oak Ridge Drive, Spring. In addition to a large cafe area, it has three conference rooms, a loft area, an Airbnb, an outdoor toddler play area, a dog park and a drive-thru. 832-642-0786. www.hebrewslocalcoffee.com.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Massage Forest brings massage therapy to Conroe

Massage Forest is now open in Conroe. (Courtesy Massage Forest) Massage Forest opened in early December at 6511 Hwy.105, Ste. C, Conroe. The business offers types of massages, such as Thai herbal ball, Thai combination massage and Swedish massage. Each massage varies from 60-120 minutes. 936-703-3716. https://conroemassagetherapist.com. Reporter, Conroe/Montgomery. Peyton...
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Jeremiah's Italian Ice opening new location this spring in Harper's Preserve

Jeremiah's Italian Ice is being constructed off of Hwy. 242 in Harper's Preserve. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) Jeremiah's Italian Ice will be opening a new location at 10463 Hwy. 242 in Conroe this spring. The dessert shop offers 40 different flavors of Italian ice as well as soft serve ice cream and gelati, which combines soft serve with Italian Ice in layers. www.jeremiahsice.com.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Live Hydration Spa celebrates grand opening in Vintage Park

Live Hydration Spa celebrated a Dec. 2 grand opening for its new location in Vintage Park. (Courtesy Live Hydration Spa) Live Hydration Spa celebrated a Dec. 2 grand opening for its new location in Vintage Park. Located at 130 Vintage Park Blvd., Ste. D, Houston, Live Hydration Spa offers IV treatments consisting of hydrating fluid and a blend of vitamins, amino acids and minerals designed to help shorten recovery time after an injury or a competition, and to help support increased athletic ability. 832-476-7837. www.livehydrationspa.com.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Beloved Pappas restaurant's replacement will have unique focus

Diners mourned the Montrose location of Little Pappas Seafood Restaurant at 3001 S. Shepherd Drive when it was forced to close in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who have continued to feel the stab of pain will be glad to know a new Pappas restaurant will open its doors soon in the empty storefront: Little's Oyster Bar.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Texas-based vitamin and supplement retailer opens new location in League City

Rock's Discount Vitamins -N- More offers vitamins and opened a new location in League City on Dec. 26. (Courtesy Pexels) Rock's Discount Vitamins -N- More opened its first Houston-area location at 831 W. Main St., League City, on Dec. 26, according to location manager Aaron Rodriguez. The store offers vitamins and fitness supplements. The Texas-based retailer has over 20 locations across Central and South Texas. 281-724-1911. www.rocksdiscountvitamins.com/
LEAGUE CITY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Popshelf to open new discount store location in Humble

On Dec. 12, developer New Quest Properties announced the lease acquisition for a new Popshelf location in Humble. (Courtesy Popshelf) Reporter, Spring/Klein & Lake Houston/Humble/Kingwood. Emily joined Community Impact Newspaper in August 2021 after working for a small town newspaper in El Campo, TX for two years. Before that, she...
HUMBLE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Owners of Dragon Bowl C to open new Asian-style coffeehouse in Downtown Conroe

Kôfē Num Pang will move into the former location of Verneles New Orleans Bakery at 3030 N. Main St. in Downtown Conroe. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) The owners of Dragon Bowl C Noodle Bar are planning to open a new Asian-style coffeehouse called Kôfē Num Pang. The new restaurant will move into the former location of Verneles New Orleans Bakery Cafe at 3030 N. Main St. in Downtown Conroe.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Kendra Scott opening expanded location with cafe Jan. 13 in The Woodlands

Kendra Scott will be opening their new, revamped location on Market Street on Jan. 13. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) The new concept location of Kendra Scott on Market Street will open on Jan. 13, according to Noemi Gonzalez, marketing director for Market Street. The new location will offer an expanded space as well as a special side shop called Sips & Sweets, which will serve as a cafe to the store. Sips & Sweets will open at the same time as the Kendra Scott location at 9595 Six Pines Drive, The Woodlands. 281-528-1174. www.kendrascott.com.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Urban Bricks Pizza Co. now open in The Woodlands Mall

Urban Bricks is located next to Chick-fil-A in the food court. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) Urban Bricks Pizza Co. opened its location inside the food court of The Woodlands Mall on Dec. 20. Urban Bricks specializes in fully customizable and premade pizza and pastas as well as desserts and salads. Urban Bricks is open on the second floor in the food court at 1201 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands. 281-363-3363. www.urbanbrickskitchen.com.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Nails R Us brings nail, beauty services to Magnolia

Nails R Us' services include manicures, pedicures, waxing, facials and eyebrow and lash services. (Courtesy Pexels) Nails R Us, located at 13774 Jordan Lewis Way, Ste. 200, Magnolia, held a soft opening Jan. 5, according to owner Larry Pham. The salon’s services include manicures, pedicures, waxing, facials and eyebrow and...
MAGNOLIA, TX
Community Impact Houston

Shipley Do-Nuts relocates to new store location in Friendswood

Shipley Do-Nuts relocated to a new store in Friendswood that now has a drive-thru and seats eight people inside. (Courtesy Shipley Do-Nuts) Shipley Do-Nuts moved to a new location in Friendswood, opening Dec. 29 at 212 S. Friendswood Drive, Ste. D. The new location selling the chain’s unique hexagonal donuts made fresh daily will now feature a drive-thru. Shipley Do-Nuts sells more than 60 varieties of donuts, as well as coffee, kolaches, cinnamon rolls and fritters, among other items. 832-569-5945. www.shipleydonuts.com.
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
23K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy