Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social ServiceVictorNewport News, VA
A 6-year-old in custody after shooting and wounding his teacher with a handgunMargaret MinnicksNewport News, VA
Virginia elementary school kid talks about terrifying lockdown after 6-year-old accused of shooting teacherMalek SherifNewport News, VA
6-Year-Old Student in Custody After Shooting Teacher at Virginia Elementary SchoolLarry LeaseNewport News, VA
Teacher In Critical Condition After Being Shot By 1st GraderStill UnsolvedNewport News, VA
Chesapeake officials searching for raccoon that bit a person
The encounter between the individual and the animal happened in the 2900 block of Guenevere Drive, near Camelot Elementary School.
Virginia Beach boil water notice lifted
Virginia Beach says the required water testing process has been completed, advisory has been lifted in all affected areas
Virginia Beach pantry gives struggling service members access to meals & more
The shelves are stocked with everything you'd expect to in a store, but the shoppers at Patriot's Pantry are exclusively active-duty military members and their families. And they don't pay a dime.
Chesapeake Regional Medical Center approved for cardiac surgery center
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Greater access to life-saving measures can be expected for Hampton Roads residents after the Virginia State Health Commissioner approved an application from Chesapeake Regional Medical Center to allow open-heart surgery. “This project is a necessary and logical expansion of the current cardiac offerings at Chesapeake Regional,”...
Community search for Codi Bigsby
Volunteers who have never met Codi say they won't give up and say they haven't stopped searching for him.
Safety a focus at new Rivers Casino Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s first free-standing casino is set to open in Portsmouth on Sunday, and as workers put the finishing touches on the construction, the city is preparing for both the benefits and the new challenges the casino will bring. “Safety and security of the facility and the surrounding area has been one […]
6-year-old shoots teacher in Newport News and more Va. headlines
• A 6-year-old boy shot a teacher at a Newport News elementary school Friday afternoon after an “altercation” between the two. The teacher was said to be in stable condition over the weekend.—Daily Press. • Two Charlottesville elementary schools are being renamed after a tense debate over...
Kitchen fire in Suffolk leads to one person being taken to a hospital
SUFFOLK, Va. — One person was taken to a hospital for treatment as a result of a fire in a home in Suffolk Friday night. According to a spokesperson for Suffolk Fire & Rescue, their emergency dispatch was contacted at around 10:10 p.m. by someone reporting a fire on Jackson Road about 1/2 mile south of Union Camp Road.
Pasquotank County to test wireless emergency alert
PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management will conduct a test of the wireless emergency alert at noon Wednesday. People must be in Pasquotank or Camden counties in northeastern North Carolina at the time the alert is sent in order to receive the notification. CodeRED, which sends out...
Gloucester volunteer firefighters rescue girl from drowning in icy pond
Ashley Rowe and AJ Hamilton received the call that a 12-year-old girl had fallen into an icy retention pond. They sprang into action.
Grandmother recounts rushing to provide aid to shot Richneck Elem. teacher
News 3 is hearing from a grandparent who rendered aid to a teacher after a student shot her at a Newport News elementary school.
Newport News community gathers for peace rally, searches for gun violence solutions
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — On Sunday, Newport News community advocates and city leaders held a rally to discuss ways to end gun violence. The second annual Not My Child Stop the Violence Peace Rally aimed to find solutions to end gun violence in Hampton Roads. Panels discussed violent crime...
Boil advisory issued for portion of Virginia Beach; schools, hospital impacted
A boil advisory is in place for a major portion of Virginia Beach Friday night, the city said. The impacted portion of the city is in the Princess Anne Road area.
Teacher shot by 6-year-old in Newport News identified
Staff at James Madison University confirm the teacher shot in the chest by a 6-year-old student this week is an alumna of the university. The university posted a statement from President Jonathan Alger to social media accounts, identifying the teacher as Abby Zwerner. Jonathan R. Alger, President of James Madison...
Legal expert weighs in on possible charges for Richneck Elementary School student
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The shooting involving a 6-year-old student in Newport News shocked many across the community and nation. “When you’re talking about a first grader…the kind of capacity that they have to understand things and their experience level and maturity is not there,” Virginia Beach Attorney Ed Booth said.
Police ID 2 men killed in Suffolk plane crash that sparked 35-acre brush fire
The deadly plane crash caused a three-alarm brush fire that spread across 35 acres of open field and woods, firefighters said.
Trial set for soldier suing Windsor police over violent stop
WINDSOR, Va. — A U.S. Army lieutenant who was pepper sprayed, struck, and handcuffed by police in rural Virginia, but never arrested, is arguing to a jury that he was assaulted and falsely imprisoned and that his vehicle was illegally searched. Video of the 2020 traffic stop got millions...
What police now say about the teacher shot by a 6-year-old student
The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot and wounded his teacher pulled the handgun from a backpack and shot her while she was teaching his first-grade class, a police chief said.
Legal expert: 6-year-old's parents could be charged after teacher shot
"You're talking about a six-year-old. You've got a very, very undeveloped mind and it's a very difficult thing for the criminal system to give any sort of accountability to a six-year-old."
Man shot in Portsmouth, expected to live
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was hurt in a Portsmouth shooting Monday night, not far from where Deep Creek Boulevard intersects with Victory Boulevard. The police department said the shooting happened just a few minutes before 6:30 p.m. All they've said so far is that they found a man...
