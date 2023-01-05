ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockvillenights.com

Police called after assault at bar in Rockville

Rockville City police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at a bar early Saturday morning. The assault was reported at a bar in the 100 block of Gibbs Street at 2:00 AM. That is at Rockville Town Square.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Inside Nova

Capital Beltway closed for hours as tractor-trailer burned

A truck driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries Sunday after his tractor-trailer caught fire on Interstate 495 in Fairfax, closing southbound lanes for hours. The driver crashed near Exit 44 at Georgetown Pike about 1:06 p.m., causing the tractor-trailer to catch fire, said Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller. The driver was...
FAIRFAX, VA
Bay Net

Officers Recover A Pound Of Marijuana And Loaded Guns During Traffic Stop

WALDORF, Md. – On January 1 at 10:58 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Smallwood Drive at Palmer Place for a traffic violation. The officer detected the odor of marijuana, and further investigation revealed that the driver and passenger were in possession of approximately one pound of marijuana, various pills, and two loaded guns.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

“Help! Call 911” Sign on Bus Signals Pedestrians and Other Drivers to Call For Help After Bus Driver was Assaulted on Thursday Evening

A digital sign on the back of a RideOn bus alerted the public to call 911, according to a witness– “HELP! Call 911” The distress signal, for the most part, is used when disruptive or threatening behavior occurs on the bus and the bus operator cannot visibly call for help– using the sign to signal surrounding drivers.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Shore News Network

52-Year-Old Man Murdered In D.C., Suspect Arrested

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 52-year-old man suffered a blunt force trauma in Northwest, D.C. Wednesday morning and has died as a result. Shortly after 8:30 am, The US Secret Service Uniformed Division arrived at the 200 Block of 15th Street after being informed of an unconscious person. There, they discovered the victim suffering from blunt force trauma. The victim was pronounced at the scene. Michael Jones was identified as the victim. 41-Year-Old Daniel Simon was arrested on Wednesday by the United States Secret Service Uniformed Division and charged with second-degree murder. The post 52-Year-Old Man Murdered In D.C., Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
rockvillenights.com

Shed burglars on the prowl in Rockville

Shed burglars struck in two backyards on the same block in Rockville early Thursday morning, January 5, 2023. Montgomery County police were called twice to the 4500 block of Adrian Street, first at 1:52 AM, and again at 8:17 AM. Officers responding to the incidents found that the burglars did not force their way into the sheds, so this is a good reminder for Rockville shed owners to make sure yours is locked tonight.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Bay Net

Motorcyclist Injured After Collision With Vehicle In La Plata

LA PLATA, Md. –  On January 6, 2023 at approximately 3:41 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle on Crain Highway at the intersection of Charles Street. Crews arrived and found a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle in the roadway,...
LA PLATA, MD
Nottingham MD

Fatal Baltimore County crash leaves one dead

OWINGS MILLS, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating a fatal, Monday morning crash that left one person dead. At just before 11:30 a.m. on January 2, a 2015 Infiniti was traveling southbound on Reisterstown Road approaching Dolfield Road when it lost control and struck a 2022 Dodge Ram. The...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Police Investigating Armed Home Invasion Robbery in Germantown

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating a home invasion robbery that occurred on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, in Germantown. At approximately 9:19 p.m., 5th District officers responded to the 22700 block of Ward Avenue for the report of a residential burglary that just occurred.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WRIC TV

Callers keep flooding 988 mental health, suicide helpline

HYATTSVILLE, Md. (AP) — When Jamieson Brill answers a crisis call from a Spanish speaker on the newly launched national 988 mental health helpline, he rarely mentions the word suicide, or “suicidio”. Brill, whose family hails from Puerto Rico, knows that just discussing the term in some Spanish-speaking...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
Shore News Network

Four Shot, 33-Year-Old Man Dead In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A shooting in Northwest D.C. left a 33-year-old man dead Tuesday evening and three others injured. This incident occurred at the 6200 block of Georgia Avenue. Shortly before 6 pm, the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the location to investigate a report of a shooting. When police arrived at the crime scene, they discovered three men and one juvenile male all suffering from gunshot wounds. 33-year-old Benjie Byers of D.C. was pronounced dead at the scene. The three other victims were taken to nearby hospitals suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. If you have any information about The post Four Shot, 33-Year-Old Man Dead In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy