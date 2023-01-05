Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sicknick's wrongful death claim against Trump is the most severe allegation to dateVictorWashington, DC
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Shipley Brings Its Scrumptious Made-Fresh-Daily Donuts to OdentonMadocOdenton, MD
A new development in the disappearance of a Massachusetts woman who worked in DC real estateMario DonevskiWashington, DC
'White House is full of hypocrites, led by Hypocrite-in-Chief' - Abbott as he defends busing migrants during ChristmasVictorTexas State
Related
rockvillenights.com
Police called after assault at bar in Rockville
Rockville City police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at a bar early Saturday morning. The assault was reported at a bar in the 100 block of Gibbs Street at 2:00 AM. That is at Rockville Town Square.
Inside Nova
Capital Beltway closed for hours as tractor-trailer burned
A truck driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries Sunday after his tractor-trailer caught fire on Interstate 495 in Fairfax, closing southbound lanes for hours. The driver crashed near Exit 44 at Georgetown Pike about 1:06 p.m., causing the tractor-trailer to catch fire, said Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller. The driver was...
Route 1 near I-95 in Spotsylvania reopened after crash
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place near the intersection of Route 1 and Spotsylvania County Parkway. All southbound and northbound lanes of Route 1 are now closed on either side of the I-95 interchange as a result.
Bay Net
Officers Recover A Pound Of Marijuana And Loaded Guns During Traffic Stop
WALDORF, Md. – On January 1 at 10:58 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Smallwood Drive at Palmer Place for a traffic violation. The officer detected the odor of marijuana, and further investigation revealed that the driver and passenger were in possession of approximately one pound of marijuana, various pills, and two loaded guns.
mocoshow.com
“Help! Call 911” Sign on Bus Signals Pedestrians and Other Drivers to Call For Help After Bus Driver was Assaulted on Thursday Evening
A digital sign on the back of a RideOn bus alerted the public to call 911, according to a witness– “HELP! Call 911” The distress signal, for the most part, is used when disruptive or threatening behavior occurs on the bus and the bus operator cannot visibly call for help– using the sign to signal surrounding drivers.
52-Year-Old Man Murdered In D.C., Suspect Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 52-year-old man suffered a blunt force trauma in Northwest, D.C. Wednesday morning and has died as a result. Shortly after 8:30 am, The US Secret Service Uniformed Division arrived at the 200 Block of 15th Street after being informed of an unconscious person. There, they discovered the victim suffering from blunt force trauma. The victim was pronounced at the scene. Michael Jones was identified as the victim. 41-Year-Old Daniel Simon was arrested on Wednesday by the United States Secret Service Uniformed Division and charged with second-degree murder. The post 52-Year-Old Man Murdered In D.C., Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
Leesburg Police looking for 7-Eleven lottery ticket theft suspect
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information related to this incident is asked to call Leesburg Police at 703-771-4500.
Bay Net
One Trapped, Injured After Vehicle Overturns And Catches Fire In La Plata
LA PLATA, Md. – On January 8, 2023 at approximately 1:16 am., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident leaving one trapped and on fire on Durham Church Road in the area of Ironsides Road. Crews arrived and found a single vehicle overturned on...
rockvillenights.com
Shed burglars on the prowl in Rockville
Shed burglars struck in two backyards on the same block in Rockville early Thursday morning, January 5, 2023. Montgomery County police were called twice to the 4500 block of Adrian Street, first at 1:52 AM, and again at 8:17 AM. Officers responding to the incidents found that the burglars did not force their way into the sheds, so this is a good reminder for Rockville shed owners to make sure yours is locked tonight.
37-year-old man charged with murder in deadly Capitol Heights shooting, police say
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — A 37-year-old D.C. man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred in Capitol Heights, Maryland in December. Police have charged Michael Malachi Ford of Washington, D.C. with fatally shooting 65-year-old Leon Steadman, also of Washington, D.C. On December 6, 2022, around...
Bay Net
Motorcyclist Injured After Collision With Vehicle In La Plata
LA PLATA, Md. – On January 6, 2023 at approximately 3:41 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle on Crain Highway at the intersection of Charles Street. Crews arrived and found a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle in the roadway,...
Nottingham MD
Fatal Baltimore County crash leaves one dead
OWINGS MILLS, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating a fatal, Monday morning crash that left one person dead. At just before 11:30 a.m. on January 2, a 2015 Infiniti was traveling southbound on Reisterstown Road approaching Dolfield Road when it lost control and struck a 2022 Dodge Ram. The...
Missing Montgomery County Teens Could Be Traveling Together, Police Say
Concerns are mounting in Montgomery County for a pair of missing teens who could be on the road together. An alert has been issued by the Montgomery County Police Department for Damary Hernandez, 15, of Silver Spring, and Rockville resident Allison Espinales, 14, who have both been reported missing by friends and family and neither has been seen since Wednesday, Jan. 4.
mocoshow.com
Police Investigating Armed Home Invasion Robbery in Germantown
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating a home invasion robbery that occurred on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, in Germantown. At approximately 9:19 p.m., 5th District officers responded to the 22700 block of Ward Avenue for the report of a residential burglary that just occurred.
WJLA
Prince William County police arrest man after indecent exposure at Potomac Mills Mall
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — A Manassas man was arrested on Jan. 1, after he allegedly exposed himself to a Hugo Boss store employee and stole merchandise, Prince William County police said. Police said 22-year-old Moses Davon Childs entered the store located in the 2700 block of Potomac Mills Circle...
Magic Mushrooms, Pounds Of Marijuana Seized By Sheriff During Traffic Stop In Faulkner
What could have been a routine traffic stop led to multiple drug charges for a 29-year-old Indian Head man who was busted with pounds of marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms in Charles County, the sheriff’s office announced. Damien Jermaine Manning-Smith is facing a host of charges after being stopped for...
Bay Net
Narcotics Detectives Recover Fentanyl, PCP, Crack Cocaine During Traffic Stop In Newburg
NEWBURG, Md. – On December 29 at 2:15 p.m., an officer from the Traffic Operations Unit conducted a traffic stop on a passenger vehicle on Crain Highway in the area of the Maryland Welcome Center in Newburg. During the investigation, the driver, Corey Daniel Claggett, 43 of Temple Hills,...
WRIC TV
Callers keep flooding 988 mental health, suicide helpline
HYATTSVILLE, Md. (AP) — When Jamieson Brill answers a crisis call from a Spanish speaker on the newly launched national 988 mental health helpline, he rarely mentions the word suicide, or “suicidio”. Brill, whose family hails from Puerto Rico, knows that just discussing the term in some Spanish-speaking...
Four Shot, 33-Year-Old Man Dead In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A shooting in Northwest D.C. left a 33-year-old man dead Tuesday evening and three others injured. This incident occurred at the 6200 block of Georgia Avenue. Shortly before 6 pm, the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the location to investigate a report of a shooting. When police arrived at the crime scene, they discovered three men and one juvenile male all suffering from gunshot wounds. 33-year-old Benjie Byers of D.C. was pronounced dead at the scene. The three other victims were taken to nearby hospitals suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. If you have any information about The post Four Shot, 33-Year-Old Man Dead In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Bullet Flies From The Sky Through Charles County Elementary School Cafeteria Roof, Into Table
Questions have been raised in Charles County after a bullet was found lodged inside a cafeteria table and no one seems to know where it came from. During a lunch period on Tuesday, Jan. 3, administrators at Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School were notified about what appeared to be a bullet that was lodged into a table where students congregated.
Comments / 0