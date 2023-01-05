ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

This Bucks County Town Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Charming in all of the Country

The small town is considered to be one of the best in the whole country.Photo byVisit New Hope

One of Bucks County’s most popular towns has been ranked as one of the most charming in America, and for several very good reasons. Staff writers for News Feed Hub wrote about the local town.

New Hope has been ranked in the top 12 charming small towns in America. Long-revered as one of the most fun areas in all of Bucks County, the town is known for its unique shops and fabulous dining establishments, the town is a must-stop for both locals and visitors alike.

Only 40 miles away from Philadelphia, 70 miles from New York City, and a walk across the bridge from Lambertville, NJ, the Bucks County town has become a hub for visitors all around the Northeast, with many celebrities calling the borough their home on and off throughout the last few decades.

An art town through and through, it is still a hub for musicians and artists from all around the country, and is considered to be the center of the county’s art scene.

