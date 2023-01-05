ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Panama City Beach men charged with making and setting off explosive device

By Nathan Cobb, The News Herald
Panama City News Herald
 4 days ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH − Law enforcement officials arrested two local men on Thursday on charges of making and setting off an explosive device.

According to a press release from the Panama City Beach Police Department, 21-year-old Vasyl Shanta and 19-year-old Samuel Hall were arrested Tuesday after they set off a home-made explosive device near Beach Scene, a retail store located off Hutchinson Boulevard.

Police responded after receiving reports of a "bomb" being set off in the area.

"Officers found several dissembled and tampered with shotgun shells on the property, and Shanta and Hall admitted to using these, along with paper towels, a tube and tape, to make the the explosive device," the release reads. "During questioning, Shanta and Hall stated that they were being 'stupid' and did not intend to harm anyone."

Both were charged with manufacturing and deploying a destructive device. The Bay County Bomb Squad also was called to the scene.

