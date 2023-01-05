ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill Self talks Joseph Yesufu’s injury status, more as Kansas basketball gets set for West Virginia

By Jordan Guskey, Topeka Capital-Journal
 4 days ago
LAWRENCE — As Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self spoke Thursday, he touched on the fact that it's still early in Big 12 play.

Considering that, it’s important for the team to keep their emotions in check because there's still so much that can happen between now and the end of the season.

But that doesn’t mean Kansas is in a position where it can waste opportunities.

On Saturday, the No. 3 Jayhawks (13-1, 2-0 in Big 12) have their next opportunity in a road matchup against West Virginia (10-4, 0-2 in Big 12) that’s set to tip off at 5 p.m. (CT).

Here are a handful of things to know as Kansas pursues a 3-0 start to conference play.

Bill Self addresses Joseph Yesufu’s injury status

Jayhawks junior guard Joseph Yesufu missed Tuesday’s win against Texas Tech with a tweaked hamstring, and as of Thursday afternoon, it wasn’t clear if that absence would extend to Saturday's game. Self said he was told Yesufu is making progress on an injury they always considered day-to-day. But that doesn’t necessarily mean he'll will play this weekend.

Self said he's hoping that the junior could practice Thursday or Friday. So far this season, Yesufu has appeared in 13 games — with one start — and averages 12.4 minutes and 4.3 points per game.

Zuby Ejiofor continues to impress

Self said freshman forward Zuby Ejiofor has been Kansas’ best big off the bench the past few weeks in practice, and that’s been showing up in how he's been used in games. Like against Texas Tech, Ejiofor was the first big off the bench. The coach also considers him to be the team's best shot blocker but wants him to be more aggressive at times.

Kansas redshirt junior forward Jalen Wilson also praised Ejiofor’s shot-blocking and his ability to catch lobs at the rim. Those are some reasons why Wilson thinks Ejiofor, who’s appeared in 13 games off the bench this season, has earned the role he has.

“I think he’s just being consistent, not doing too much, knowing what he needs to do to get on the floor,” Wilson said. “I think that’s a big thing with him, he knows that he needs to rebound, defend and catch lobs. And he’s been able to do that.”

Here’s what Bill Self and Jalen Wilson expect against West Virginia

Although the Jayhawks have an 18-6 overall record against the Mountaineers since their first meeting during the 2012-13 season, West Virginia actually holds a 6-4 mark against Kansas in games played in Morgantown. Although the Jayhawks controlled the game there last year between the two sides, that's been more of an exception than the rule historically.

So, in addition to the team itself, Self and Wilson understand they’re heading into a hostile environment where they haven’t always enjoyed success over the years. They’ll face a team Self expects to be able to rebound well and will pressure them defensively.

“You can never, never, count them out,” Wilson said. “They have such a great coach, and they’re always going to have tough guys that play hard, play physical. And they’ve got guys that can make shots. And we’ll just have to play and bring the physicality to them.”

Jalen Wilson and Gradey Dick continue to earn recognition

The Wooden Award’s midseason watch list recognized 25 players who could potentially be named the nation’s top player later at the end of the season and two of those guys play for Kansas. The inclusion of both Wilson and freshman guard Gradey Dick made the Jayhawks one of three programs that have multiple players represented on the watch list. Should either of them eventually win the award, they’d be the third Kansas player ever to do it, joining Danny Manning (1988) and Frank Mason III (2017).

“It’s a blessing, of course, great recognition,” Wilson said. “Excited that we have multiple guys on there.”

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

