Fairfield company using $4 million state grant to construct technology center

By Sue Kiesewetter
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 4 days ago
FAIRFIELD – Trew will use a state research and development grant to convert 50,000 square feet of space at its Fairfield headquarters into a technology center.

The automated materials handling solutions provider will use the $4 million grant from JobsOhio to convert part of its 235,000 square foot space into a research and development center.

“This is a very exciting project because it’s an advance technology investment in the city,’’ said Nathaniel Kaelin, Fairfield’s economic development manager.

“Trew has a manufacturing component but also specializes in development of the software behind these advance materials handling technologies.”

For example, Trew would develop and manufacture technology for its clients that would allow them to automatically select, pack and ship merchandise to either their clients or retail locations, said Jerry Koch, Trew’s vice president for marketing and product management.

Clients include those in e-commerce, retail, distribution and manufacturing. Trew’s work allows its clients to fulfill orders efficiently and accurately.

“Consumer preferences, the labor environment and supply chain pressures continue to drive transformation and growth in the material handling industry,’’ said Alfred Rebello, Trew’s president and chief operating officer.

“Our clients need innovations that fit their business and bring together process, technology, software, and people in a way that helps them thrive.”

Ohio was selected for the $32 million technology center for a number of reasons including information technology and engineering talent, along with its proximity to retail and e-commerce distribution centers.

“Innovative companies like Trew are looking to Ohio when developing the latest high-speed solutions as the material handling industry continues to evolve,’’ said J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and chief executive officer.

“Cincinnati has a very long history of materials handling and this area has wonderful access to talent – local STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) graduates, universities, and co-op programs,’’ Koch said. “All those things matter to us.”

JobsOhio worked with REDI – Regional Economic Development Initiative – Cincinnati to select a location and put together the grant.

The Cincinnati region has more than 5,700 logistics and distribution businesses and more than 7,900 STEM graduates annually, said Kimm Lauterbach, REDI Cincinnati’s president and chief executive officer.

The move comes just two years after the company relocated its headquarters from Mason to its Union Centre Boulevard location in Fairfield. When completed the company is expected to add about 75 new jobs to its Fairfield location, which also has manufacturing operations.

The firm has locations in Milwaukee (manufacturing and operations), and Guelph, Ontario, Canada (operations). Trew employees about 350 between its three locations, Koch said.

The new jobs being added in Fairfield include manufacturing, software development, and engineering, Koch said.

