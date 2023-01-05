Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
22 WSBT
UPDATE: South Bend Council will not discuss Reparations Resolution this evening
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — UPDATE: The South Bend Council will not be discussing a Reparations Resolution Monday evening, citing missing information. In a statement released by Council President Sharon McBride, the resolution could not be filed due to it not having a separate cover letter that detailed information about the resolution.
22 WSBT
Operation Education: School City Mishawaka to ask voter to renew referendum funding
School City of Mishawaka leaders want voters to prepare for a big question on their May ballot. The district is asking voters to approve a renewal of the existing operating referendum. The operating referendum was originally passed in 2016 along with a capital referendum. This time around, the district is...
22 WSBT
Semi driver who hit school bus expected in court
The semi driver accused of running a red light in Warsaw and hitting a bus full of students will be in court Monday morning. A pre-trial hearing is set for Victor Santos at 9 a.m. Warsaw Police say Santos was drunk when he hit the school bus back in November.
22 WSBT
Michigan family of four dead in suspected murder-suicide
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. (WSBT) — A family of four in Michigan is dead in what deputies are calling a murder-suicide. A relative called 911 Saturday after he went to check on family members inside their Lee Township home, just northeast of South Haven. The relative told investigators he saw...
22 WSBT
Potawatomi Zoo Winter Days returns
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The Potawatomi Zoo is welcoming back Winter Days!. You can see your favorite animals during the zoo's off season. Admission is $7.50 for adults and $6.50 for kids and seniors, but admission is free for zoo members. Kids under 2-years-old can get in for...
22 WSBT
Blood donations save Michiana man's life, local blood bank in 'urgent' need
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Michael Molnar was enjoying a day of boating a few years back when things went downhill. "I had a accident that brought me to Memorial Hospital Trauma Center July 6, 2019. So, three and a half years ago. And that first evening I needed 11 units of blood,” said Molnar.
22 WSBT
Thousands begin wedding planning at Bridal Spectacular after pandemic slowdown
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Thousands of soon-to-be brides across our area are beginning to plan their weddings. The 38th Annual Bridal Spectacular kicked off Sunday at the Century Center. The future brides got a firsthand look at various wedding planning resources from more than 70 vendors. Brides met...
22 WSBT
LaPorte County Sheriff's Office investigating early morning crash
The LaPorte County Sheriff's Office is investigating an early morning crash that left one dead, and another injured. Police were called out to County Road 500 East, south of County Road 650 North, around 3:15 a.m. Sunday about a single vehicle crash. According to officials, the vehicle was heading north...
22 WSBT
Mishawaka Wrestling takes home 3A Team State Championship
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — For the first time in 13 years, Mishawaka took home the Class 3A State Title!. The Cavemen defeated East Central in round one, 66-12 before facing Green-field Central in round two. The Cavemen proved victorious against the Cougars, 40-28, to advance to the title round.
22 WSBT
No. 4 Notre Dame suffer first ACC loss to No. 22 UNC, marred by shooting woes, turnovers
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WSBT) — The fourth-ranked Fighting Irish were held to their lowest offensive output of the season, in a 60-50 loss to No. 22 North Carolina (10-5, 1-3 ACC). Notre Dame (12-2, 3-1) struggled to shoot the ball, making only 28.1% (16-57 FG), including just 2 for...
22 WSBT
Notre Dame starts ACC play 0-5, UNC pulls away 81-64
CHAPEL HILL, NC (WSBT) — It's been anything but the luck of the Irish for men's hoops. Within the confines of North Carolina's Smith Center, Notre Dame has one once and headed into Saturday's matchup 0-4 in ACC play. Three of the conference losses have been by a combined...
Comments / 0