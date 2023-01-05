ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

22 WSBT

UPDATE: South Bend Council will not discuss Reparations Resolution this evening

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — UPDATE: The South Bend Council will not be discussing a Reparations Resolution Monday evening, citing missing information. In a statement released by Council President Sharon McBride, the resolution could not be filed due to it not having a separate cover letter that detailed information about the resolution.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Semi driver who hit school bus expected in court

The semi driver accused of running a red light in Warsaw and hitting a bus full of students will be in court Monday morning. A pre-trial hearing is set for Victor Santos at 9 a.m. Warsaw Police say Santos was drunk when he hit the school bus back in November.
WARSAW, IN
22 WSBT

Michigan family of four dead in suspected murder-suicide

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. (WSBT) — A family of four in Michigan is dead in what deputies are calling a murder-suicide. A relative called 911 Saturday after he went to check on family members inside their Lee Township home, just northeast of South Haven. The relative told investigators he saw...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
22 WSBT

Potawatomi Zoo Winter Days returns

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The Potawatomi Zoo is welcoming back Winter Days!. You can see your favorite animals during the zoo's off season. Admission is $7.50 for adults and $6.50 for kids and seniors, but admission is free for zoo members. Kids under 2-years-old can get in for...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

LaPorte County Sheriff's Office investigating early morning crash

The LaPorte County Sheriff's Office is investigating an early morning crash that left one dead, and another injured. Police were called out to County Road 500 East, south of County Road 650 North, around 3:15 a.m. Sunday about a single vehicle crash. According to officials, the vehicle was heading north...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Mishawaka Wrestling takes home 3A Team State Championship

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — For the first time in 13 years, Mishawaka took home the Class 3A State Title!. The Cavemen defeated East Central in round one, 66-12 before facing Green-field Central in round two. The Cavemen proved victorious against the Cougars, 40-28, to advance to the title round.
MISHAWAKA, IN
22 WSBT

Notre Dame starts ACC play 0-5, UNC pulls away 81-64

CHAPEL HILL, NC (WSBT) — It's been anything but the luck of the Irish for men's hoops. Within the confines of North Carolina's Smith Center, Notre Dame has one once and headed into Saturday's matchup 0-4 in ACC play. Three of the conference losses have been by a combined...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

