Luka Doncic listed as questionable vs. Clippers with ankle injury
Luka Doncic is listed as questionable for Tuesday’s contest at the Clippers, the Mavericks announced (via Twitter). The star guard is dealing with left ankle soreness. Doncic is one of the NBA’s best players and a leading MVP candidate, so obviously his potential absence would be detrimental to the team’s chances — Dallas has gone 0-4 this season without him, including Sunday’s loss at Oklahoma City.
Nets' Kevin Durant departs vs. Heat with knee injury
Nets superstar Kevin Durant exited Sunday’s game against Miami with a right knee injury, the team tweets. The Heat’s Jimmy Butler fell onto Durant’s knee after Ben Simmons blocked Butler’s shot late in the third quarter. Durant played two more possessions before retreating to the locker room, ESPN’s Frank Isola tweets.
Report: Extension for Raptors' Fred VanVleet during offseason never 'rejected'
The Raptors offered guard Fred VanVleet a four-year, $114 extension prior to the season and it was never “rejected,” a source told Michael Grange of SportsNet (Twitter link). Instead, both sides mutually decided to wait with no deadline discussed. Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports was the first to...
Will LeBron James continue playing if he passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on all-time scoring record?
Lakers star LeBron James is getting closer to the career scoring record, but there’s plenty of motivation for him to keep playing after he passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. In an interview with Dave McMenamin of ESPN, James, who recently turned 38, reiterated that he’s determined to stay in the NBA until his oldest son arrives, which would be the 2024/25 season at the earliest.
76ers is confident Joel Embiid's injury isn't long-term
Friday marked Joel Embiid‘s second straight missed game due to left foot soreness, but head coach Doc Rivers said the team is confident that it won’t be a long-term injury, per ESPN’s Tim Bontemps. Rivers added that Embiid is “doing better,” but he isn’t sure how long...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Cavs' Donovan Mitchell hoping for cheers in return to Utah
Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell hopes he’ll get a warm reception when he returns to play in Utah on Tuesday for the first time since the Jazz traded him, he told Chris Fedor of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “I don’t know what the response will be. I hope it’s cheers,”...
Blazers' Jerami Grant discusses extension, future in Portland
Six months have passed since Jerami Grant was traded from Detroit to Portland, which means the Trail Blazers forward is now eligible for a contract extension that could be worth up to $112.65M over four years. Negotiations between general manager Joe Cronin and Grant’s agent, Mike Kneisley haven’t yet gotten...
Suns' Cameron Payne out at least two weeks with foot sprain
Suns guard Cameron Payne has been diagnosed with a right foot sprain and will miss at least two weeks, which is when he’ll be reevaluated, tweets Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports. Payne missed nine games in mid-to-late December with right foot soreness, and then aggravated the injury in just...
Nets superstar to miss at least two weeks with MCL sprain
Nets star Kevin Durant suffered an MCL sprain in his right knee and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, tweets Shams Charania of The Athletic. Team officials are relieved by the diagnosis, which was the result of an MRI Monday morning, and there’s optimism that Durant will miss less time than he did last season when he was sidelined for six weeks with a similar injury, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski (Twitter link).
Hawks to guarantee salaries for guards Vit Krejci, Tyrese Martin
The Hawks will retain Vit Krejci and Tyrese Martin through the NBA’s salary guarantee deadline tweets Lauren Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All salaries throughout the league will become fully guaranteed on January 10. Players with non-guaranteed deals must be released by today so they can clear waivers ahead of that deadline.
