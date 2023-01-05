ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoops Rumors

Luka Doncic listed as questionable vs. Clippers with ankle injury

Luka Doncic is listed as questionable for Tuesday’s contest at the Clippers, the Mavericks announced (via Twitter). The star guard is dealing with left ankle soreness. Doncic is one of the NBA’s best players and a leading MVP candidate, so obviously his potential absence would be detrimental to the team’s chances — Dallas has gone 0-4 this season without him, including Sunday’s loss at Oklahoma City.
Hoops Rumors

Nets' Kevin Durant departs vs. Heat with knee injury

Nets superstar Kevin Durant exited Sunday’s game against Miami with a right knee injury, the team tweets. The Heat’s Jimmy Butler fell onto Durant’s knee after Ben Simmons blocked Butler’s shot late in the third quarter. Durant played two more possessions before retreating to the locker room, ESPN’s Frank Isola tweets.
Hoops Rumors

Will LeBron James continue playing if he passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on all-time scoring record?

Lakers star LeBron James is getting closer to the career scoring record, but there’s plenty of motivation for him to keep playing after he passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. In an interview with Dave McMenamin of ESPN, James, who recently turned 38, reiterated that he’s determined to stay in the NBA until his oldest son arrives, which would be the 2024/25 season at the earliest.
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Larry Brown Sports

Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Hoops Rumors

Blazers' Jerami Grant discusses extension, future in Portland

Six months have passed since Jerami Grant was traded from Detroit to Portland, which means the Trail Blazers forward is now eligible for a contract extension that could be worth up to $112.65M over four years. Negotiations between general manager Joe Cronin and Grant’s agent, Mike Kneisley haven’t yet gotten...
Hoops Rumors

Nets superstar to miss at least two weeks with MCL sprain

Nets star Kevin Durant suffered an MCL sprain in his right knee and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, tweets Shams Charania of The Athletic. Team officials are relieved by the diagnosis, which was the result of an MRI Monday morning, and there’s optimism that Durant will miss less time than he did last season when he was sidelined for six weeks with a similar injury, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski (Twitter link).
Hoops Rumors

Hawks to guarantee salaries for guards Vit Krejci, Tyrese Martin

The Hawks will retain Vit Krejci and Tyrese Martin through the NBA’s salary guarantee deadline tweets Lauren Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All salaries throughout the league will become fully guaranteed on January 10. Players with non-guaranteed deals must be released by today so they can clear waivers ahead of that deadline.
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

