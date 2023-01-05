Nets star Kevin Durant suffered an MCL sprain in his right knee and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, tweets Shams Charania of The Athletic. Team officials are relieved by the diagnosis, which was the result of an MRI Monday morning, and there’s optimism that Durant will miss less time than he did last season when he was sidelined for six weeks with a similar injury, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski (Twitter link).

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO