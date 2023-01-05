Read full article on original website
WKRC
$5 million bond set for suspect in murder of Clermont County tattoo shop owner
BATAVIA, Ohio (WKRC) - The weight of evidence against the man suspected of fatally shooting a Pierce Township tattoo shop owner in the street is massive, said the assistant prosecutor during Michael Guilfoyle's arraignment. He asked for a $5 million bond. Guilfoyle is accused of shooting Brian Wilson 17 times...
WKRC
Teen arrested in connection with shooting outside Florence Taco Bell
FLORENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - Police have arrested a suspect in a shooting that happened outside a Florence Taco Bell. Officers were called to the restaurant on US 42 just after 6 p.m. on Friday. Authorities say two groups of people got into an altercation over the sale of a PlayStation...
WKRC
Jury convicts man involved in shootout with Middletown police officers
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A local man was found guilty Monday of getting into a shootout with Middletown police officers. On Aug. 31, officers tried to pull over Christopher Hubbard in Fairfield Township. He drove off, leading them on a 22-minute chase. Officers deployed stop sticks on Mason-Montgomery Road.
WKRC
Police identify victim in Clermont County fatal shooting, suspect arrested
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Police have arrested a man after the owner of a Clermont County tattoo studio was killed in a shooting on Sunday morning. Police arrived on scene around 11:30 a.m. following a 911 call. Brian M. Wilson, 42, was pronounced dead at the scene. Wilson was...
WKRC
2 juvenile suspects arrested in Covington double shooting
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Two juvenile suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Covington. It happened near the corner of Greenup and East 20th Street just before 8 p.m. Friday. Two men were injured and rushed to the hospital. One was shot in the leg and is...
Court docs: Man shoots tattoo parlor owner 17 times in Batavia Twp.
The sheriff's office said Michael Patrick Guilfoyle Jr. confessed to shooting 42-year-old Brian Wilson during a verbal dispute over money.
WKRC
Woman drives off hillside while reportedly fleeing police in Newport
NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - A Cincinnati woman is in jail after allegedly driving her car off a Newport hillside while fleeing police. Danielle Young, 19, faces multiple charges, including fleeing and reckless driving. Police were called to Newport Racing and Gaming around 8:45 p.m. Sunday for a report of a...
WLWT 5
Police seeking help finding missing Cincinnati woman
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police District One officers are asking for help finding a missing woman Monday morning. Ashley Herron, 34, was last seen and heard from on Dec. 26 on the 1600 block of Race Street in Over-the-Rhine. Ms. Herron was reported missing on Jan. 8. Officers believe she...
Fox 19
2nd victim in Covington double shooting identified; 2 suspects arrested
COVINGTON, Ky (WXIX) - A second victim has been identified after a double shooting that occurred in Covington Friday night, according to Lt. Justin Bradbury with the Covington Police Department. Police confirmed that Selvin Orlando Alvarado, 23, of Covington, was the second person shot around 7:40 p.m. outside a store...
californiaexaminer.net
A 16-year-old Girl Shot Dead After She Refuses To Pick Up Marijuana Bag
According to police in Kentucky, a girl of 16 years old was shot to death inside a residence because she refused to pick up a bag of marijuana that had been spilled on the floor. The incident occurred on Tuesday, January 3, at a residence in Burlington, which is approximately...
WKRC
Is red tape shutting out good cops?
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - To be a police officer in Ohio, a recruit has to go through a mix of classroom work, shooting, driving, and physical fitness. However, it's that fitness test that has sheriffs around Ohio calling for changes, saying it's keeping good people out of public service for the wrong reasons.
WKRC
Police: Shots fired outside Florence Taco Bell over video game sale
FLORENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - Shots rang out in the parking lot of a Taco Bell in Florence after an altercation between two groups, police say. Officers were called to the restaurant on US 42 just after 6 p.m. on Friday. Investigators say multiple people had agreed to meet an unknown...
29-year-old driver killed in Lower Price Hill crash
A crash early Saturday morning at 1900 River Road killed 29-year-old Ladebra Sherman. Police said she lost control of her vehicle and struck a guard rail.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
14-year-old shot while walking in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A shooting that left a 14-year-old teen wounded remains under investigation by detectives in Chillicothe. The incident happened in the early morning hours on Wednesday. According to the report provided by the Chillicothe Police Department, a group of teens was walking along Neal Avenue when a gunshot rang out.
Deputies asking for help identifying Washington Twp. theft suspects; do you recognize them?
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the public for help identifying two theft suspects. On December 16, a theft was reported at the Sam’s Club located at 1111 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd. in Washington Twp., the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Former Piketon police officer recently indicted, faces charges in Franklin Co.
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — A former Piketon Police Officer who was recently indicted in Pike County for theft in office, and personating an officer also faces charges in Franklin County for theft, passing bad checks, and possession of criminal tools. In December, the Guardian reported on the indictment of...
WSAZ
7 arrested on drug charges in eastern Ky.
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Seven people, including a juvenile, were arrested after a lengthy drug investigation in Greenup County, according to the Greenup County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the suspects were taken into custody Thursday in the 1300 block of White Oak from a home that’s “been a...
WKRC
Police: North College Hill man commits suicide in truck, hits 2 houses
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) – Police say that a man committed suicide on Thursday after being evicted from his residence. Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were vacating a man on W Galbraith Road. Reports say that a man gathered his things and put them in his...
WKRC
Cincinnati's first female police chief sworn in
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati now has its first female police chief in the city's history. Chief Teresa Theetge was officially sworn in Monday evening. After serving as interim chief for nearly a year, she was recently named the permanent chief following a national search. She's been with the department since...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police ask for assistance finding endangered missing Avondale man
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is asking for help finding an endangered missing Avondale man, Thursday afternoon. Rayvon Willis, 27, was last seen on Dec. 31 after telling his group home that he was going to the West End to watch the football game at his grandmothers. (Watch...
