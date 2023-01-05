ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, OH

WKRC

Jury convicts man involved in shootout with Middletown police officers

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A local man was found guilty Monday of getting into a shootout with Middletown police officers. On Aug. 31, officers tried to pull over Christopher Hubbard in Fairfield Township. He drove off, leading them on a 22-minute chase. Officers deployed stop sticks on Mason-Montgomery Road.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WKRC

2 juvenile suspects arrested in Covington double shooting

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Two juvenile suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Covington. It happened near the corner of Greenup and East 20th Street just before 8 p.m. Friday. Two men were injured and rushed to the hospital. One was shot in the leg and is...
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

Woman drives off hillside while reportedly fleeing police in Newport

NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - A Cincinnati woman is in jail after allegedly driving her car off a Newport hillside while fleeing police. Danielle Young, 19, faces multiple charges, including fleeing and reckless driving. Police were called to Newport Racing and Gaming around 8:45 p.m. Sunday for a report of a...
NEWPORT, KY
WLWT 5

Police seeking help finding missing Cincinnati woman

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police District One officers are asking for help finding a missing woman Monday morning. Ashley Herron, 34, was last seen and heard from on Dec. 26 on the 1600 block of Race Street in Over-the-Rhine. Ms. Herron was reported missing on Jan. 8. Officers believe she...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

2nd victim in Covington double shooting identified; 2 suspects arrested

COVINGTON, Ky (WXIX) - A second victim has been identified after a double shooting that occurred in Covington Friday night, according to Lt. Justin Bradbury with the Covington Police Department. Police confirmed that Selvin Orlando Alvarado, 23, of Covington, was the second person shot around 7:40 p.m. outside a store...
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

Is red tape shutting out good cops?

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - To be a police officer in Ohio, a recruit has to go through a mix of classroom work, shooting, driving, and physical fitness. However, it's that fitness test that has sheriffs around Ohio calling for changes, saying it's keeping good people out of public service for the wrong reasons.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

14-year-old shot while walking in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A shooting that left a 14-year-old teen wounded remains under investigation by detectives in Chillicothe. The incident happened in the early morning hours on Wednesday. According to the report provided by the Chillicothe Police Department, a group of teens was walking along Neal Avenue when a gunshot rang out.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WSAZ

7 arrested on drug charges in eastern Ky.

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Seven people, including a juvenile, were arrested after a lengthy drug investigation in Greenup County, according to the Greenup County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the suspects were taken into custody Thursday in the 1300 block of White Oak from a home that’s “been a...
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
WKRC

Cincinnati's first female police chief sworn in

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati now has its first female police chief in the city's history. Chief Teresa Theetge was officially sworn in Monday evening. After serving as interim chief for nearly a year, she was recently named the permanent chief following a national search. She's been with the department since...
CINCINNATI, OH

