clovisroundup.com
23 events to add to your 2023 calendar
December 28, 2022 Here at Clovis Roundup, we’re always on the lookout for Clovis events to both feature and attend and believe me there is no shortage. With multiple events often taking place every day, a person or family can pick and chose the event they do not want to miss out on. However, often this results in “event hopping” as all the events are spectacular.
thesungazette.com
Mearle’s Drive-In hopes to shine its neon lights on Visalia once again
VISALIA – The historic Mearle’s College Drive-in that once served three generations of Visalians over the span of 60 years is going to hit Visalia once again with the help of the George family. Cris George and his family have set out to rebuild a nearly exact replica...
yourcentralvalley.com
My Guy Market brings the ghost kitchen concept to Downtown Fresno
Chef Eddie Wutangsy is a restauranteur and foodie bringing the culture of the New York bodega to Downtown Fresno. His restaurant, My Guy Market, is supported by a “ghost kitchen,” an online restaurant cooking out of a commissary-style or existing restaurant’s kitchen. My Guy Market serves up...
Buchanan stakes claim to fourth straight Doc Buchanan Wrestling Tournament Championship
CLOVIS, Calif. - The Doc Buchanan wrestling tournament held at Clovis High School in California is easily the most difficult tournament in that state. When you factor in the national teams that make the journey from as far away as the east coast, it pushes the “Doc B,” as it is known, into one of ...
GV Wire
KSEE-24/CBS 47 Reporter Johnson Leaving for Florida
Another reporter is leaving KSEE-24/CBS 47. Liv Johnson announced she is leaving the Nexstar-owned duopoly for WESH-TV, the NBC affiliate in Orlando owned by Hearst, the 17th-ranked TV market by population. Fresno is No. 55. Growing up in Atlanta, and educated at Syracuse, Johnson worked for two years in Fresno...
Man Buys $2 Photograph Worth $5 Million From California Thrift Shop
The photo is of 1800's Wild West outlaw Billy the Kid and his fellow gang members.
Fresno Chaffee Zoo announces winning baby rhino name
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Chaffee Zoo has announced the results of the poll to name the baby White Rhino. Via their social media, the Chaffee Zoo announced that the winning name for the Baby Rhino is, Bomani (Bow-Muh-Nee). This is a Swahili boy name that means great warrior. The other names in the […]
KMPH.com
Adoption fees lowed for select dogs awaiting their “furever” homes
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Valley Animal Center in Fresno is lowering its adoption fee for a handful of dogs. For just $25, a pup who has been spayed, neutered, microchipped, and vaccine ready can have a “furever” home. The no-kill shelter hopes that by reducing the...
thesungazette.com
University Campus expects to cuts commutes, adds degrees
VISALIA – To achieve her dream of becoming a teacher, Visalia native Jessica Lopez assumed a lengthy commute to Fresno State was in her future. But attending the university’s satellite South Valley Campus in Visalia means her commute to class is 10 minutes, rather than an hour. “I...
Could Selland Arena become Fresno’s homeless shelter?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A proposal to turn Downtown Fresno’s Selland Arena or the Fresno Convention Center into a city homeless shelter was put forward on Thursday by Fresno City Councilmember Miguel Arias. The discussion took place as the Fresno City Council proposed declaring a local state of emergency to address affordable housing and homelessness. […]
'Our stadium must look the part' amidst Fresno State's 'real possibility' of expansion to Power 5
Terry Tumey is approaching the five-year anniversary of his appointment as athletic director at Fresno State. A time when the Bulldogs have won two Mountain West championships on the football field and experienced success in other areas of the department
Hanford Sentinel
Storm brings rain, wind to Hanford, flood watch in effect
Hanford and much of the San Joaquin Valley were under a flood watch Monday as a deadly winter storm that pounded Central California dropped .79 inches of rain on the region, according to the National Weather Service. Dan Harty, a meteorologist with the Hanford National Weather Service, said he expected...
yourcentralvalley.com
Fresno County Historical Society: What was Fresno doing 100 years ago
Fresno County Historical Society is constantly reflecting on the past and sharing a little perspective on how much Fresno has changed… and stayed the same. President Elizabeth Laval joined the show to look back at Fresno County history and more on this month’s Grapevine News Letter. As the rains of the new year continued outside and Leval shared pictures from the floods of 1884.
Rising San Joaquin River is threatening lives and homes
FRIANT, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Water levels in the San Joaquin River have risen after the Bureau of Reclamation released water from Friant Dam amidst the latest round of storms. It was a move made to create room in Millerton Lake, as officials expect more rain and a busy snowmelt season soon to come, with nearly […]
WATCH: Dog, man rescued from island on the San Joaquin river
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who appeared to be living in a tent on the San Joaquin river had to be rescued, along with his dog, due to high water levels on the river Monday morning, according to the Fresno Fire Department. Fire crews say they respond to the San Joaquin River at Highway […]
GV Wire
Fresno Opens 24-Hour Storm Relief Warming Centers for Homeless
With more storms predicted for Fresno, the city announced it will convert its overnight warming shelters to 24-hour storm relief centers for homeless people. “A meal goes a long way when you’re staying in a storm relief center and it’s pouring rain and windy outside.” — Poverello House CEO Zack Darrah.
goldrushcam.com
Weather Service Central California Projected Precipitation Totals For Monday To Tuesday Night Weather System Includes Yosemite Valley With Up To 8 Inches Of Rain
Mariposa, Monday through Tuesday Night Projected Precipitation: 6.00" to 8.00" Oakhurst, Monday through Tuesday Night Projected Precipitation: 4.00" to 6.00" Yosemite Valley, Monday through Tuesday Night Projected Precipitation: 6.00" to 8.00" January 6, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a strong storm system will impact Central California...
goldrushcam.com
Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Fresno County and East Central Madera County in Central California – Includes Bass Lake
January 9, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a Flash Flood Warning including Bass Lake, in Madera County until 2:00 P.M. Flash Flood Warning CAC019-039-092200- /O.NEW.KHNX.FF.W.0001.230109T1854Z-230109T2200Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED Flash Flood Warning National Weather Service Hanford CA 1054 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023 The National Weather Service in Hanford has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Northeastern Fresno County in central California... East Central Madera County in central California... * Until 200 PM PST. * At 1054 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain falling across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Oakhurst, Peckinpah, Crane Valley Reservoir, North Fork, Bass Lake, Nature Point, Chilkoot Meadow, Poison Ridge and Auberry. This includes the following streams and drainages... Rancheria Creek, Browns Creek, Shuteye Creek, Little Fine Gold Creek, China Creek, Owl Creek, Sand Creek, Chiquito Creek, Big Creek, Fish Creek, North Fork Willow Creek, Peckinpah Creek, South Fork Willow Creek, West Fork Chiquito Creek, Rock Creek, Ciatana Creek, Hookers Creek, Clearwater Creek, Gertrude Creek, Whisky Creek, Saginaw Creek, North Fork Sand Creek, San Joaquin River, Fine Gold Creek, Willow Creek, Slide Creek, Fresno River and Arnold Creek. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. && LAT...LON 3741 11960 3741 11936 3722 11930 3715 11943 3714 11945 3711 11952 3730 11962 3731 11962 FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE.
KMJ
Woman Taken To CRMC After She Was Hit By A Car Friday In Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A woman was hurt after she was hit by a van in Clovis Friday morning. It happened at Peach and Nees Avenues around 7:15 a.m. Police say she was taken to Community Regional Medical Center but her condition was not known. Officers say the driver...
Road closure in Fresno due to power outage and flooding
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – City of Fresno officials released a traffic advisory Monday about a road closure in the city due to power and weather issues. According to Fresno officials, Belmont Avenue between H street and Golden State Boulevard is closed due to a power outage and minor flooding. The City of Fresno expects the […]
