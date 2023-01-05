January 9, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a Flash Flood Warning including Bass Lake, in Madera County until 2:00 P.M. Flash Flood Warning CAC019-039-092200- /O.NEW.KHNX.FF.W.0001.230109T1854Z-230109T2200Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED Flash Flood Warning National Weather Service Hanford CA 1054 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023 The National Weather Service in Hanford has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Northeastern Fresno County in central California... East Central Madera County in central California... * Until 200 PM PST. * At 1054 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain falling across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Oakhurst, Peckinpah, Crane Valley Reservoir, North Fork, Bass Lake, Nature Point, Chilkoot Meadow, Poison Ridge and Auberry. This includes the following streams and drainages... Rancheria Creek, Browns Creek, Shuteye Creek, Little Fine Gold Creek, China Creek, Owl Creek, Sand Creek, Chiquito Creek, Big Creek, Fish Creek, North Fork Willow Creek, Peckinpah Creek, South Fork Willow Creek, West Fork Chiquito Creek, Rock Creek, Ciatana Creek, Hookers Creek, Clearwater Creek, Gertrude Creek, Whisky Creek, Saginaw Creek, North Fork Sand Creek, San Joaquin River, Fine Gold Creek, Willow Creek, Slide Creek, Fresno River and Arnold Creek. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. && LAT...LON 3741 11960 3741 11936 3722 11930 3715 11943 3714 11945 3711 11952 3730 11962 3731 11962 FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE.

MADERA COUNTY, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO