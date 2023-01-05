Hosts: Peter Bronstein, Traci DeForge

Guests: None

Topic: 10 Biggest Marketing Concepts For a Business (Part 2)

Ask Brien – 10 Biggest Marketing Concepts For a Business (Part 2) – January 5, 2023

Welcome to Ask Brien, the show with the answers to all your business questions! On today’s episode, Peter and Traci discuss part two of the 10 most important marketing concepts for businesses.

Peter and Traci discussed the importance of marketing in part 1 including developing a strong brand identity, optimizing social media, and investing in content marketing. In part 2, the electric duo start by discussing optimizing social media, which Traci says is vital to know where your audience is living. This will make your social media both more engaging for your target audience and more cost efficient (another E!)

Peter asks, how much do you have to spend and how A and B testing can play a role in how you determine the best way to communicate with your audience. Peter also asks how to distinguish between success on one social media platform versus another and how to best determine your next path from there.

“It’s really about testing the messaging, the content, the call to action, and then you can get an analysis of which of the ads are converting in a higher way,” Traci said. “You just have to know who you are talking to on your ad and is it a platform that lends to more funny, creative, eye popping ads, like an Instagram reel vs Linkedin which is more traditional in its scope on that kind of platform.”

Listen to the entire show here as Peter and Traci conclude the conversation about the 10 most important marketing concepts for branding your business!

