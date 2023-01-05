ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nwahomepage.com

Baylor’s Alfahiym Walcott to attend Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed another former Baylor defensive back this time with the pledge from safety Alfahiym Walcott. Walcott, 6-2, 220, visited Arkansas Thursday through Saturday. He had previously been to Texas A&M and was originally going to Florida following Fayetteville, but canceled that. He talked to Hogville.net about why he chose the Hogs.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Malik Hornsby, former Arkansas QB, commits to new program

Former Arkansas quarterback Malik Hornsby is headed to Texas State. The Bobcats formally announced the move Monday, welcoming the ex-Southeastern Conference signal-caller to San Marcos. It’s a good change of scenery for Hornsby in terms of being able to have the chance to see consistent on-the-field action, something he didn’t get a lot of over 3 seasons with the Razorbacks.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Baylor S Alfahiym Wolcott loved Arkansas visit

FAYETTEVILLE — Former Baylor safety Alfahiym Walcott was excited about his official visit to Arkansas. Walcott, 6-2, 220, is closing in on a decision. He said to expect that soon as he wraps up his Arkansas and final visit today. “I plan on making my decision early, Tuesday or...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas takes down Missouri, 77-55

COLUMBIA, Mo. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – The Arkansas women’s basketball team (16-3, 3-1 SEC) dominated at Missouri (14-3, 3-1 SEC), 77-55, to earn their eighth straight win against the Tigers. Arkansas held Missouri to 29 percent shooting (18-of-62) and a season-low 55 points. In the win, Saylor Poffenbarger paced the Razorbacks with a career-high 24 points, while Erynn Barnum also tallied 21 points and 11 rebounds for her second double-double of the season. Chrissy Carr, who finished with 16 points, made timely 3-pointers down the stretch. Arkansas is now 3-1 in SEC play, its best start in league play since 2005-06.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk:1-8-23

Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk:1-8-23 Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk: 1-8-23 Exhibit at Fayetteville museum honors local veteran. Exhibit at Fayetteville museum honors local veteran. Petition to stop the use of ARPA funds to build Washington …. Petition to stop the use of ARPA funds to...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Prayers requested for former Razorback Peyton Hillis

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The family of former Razorback Peyton Hillis says he’s making improvements, but prayers are still needed. Hillis, who also played in the National Football League, remains in the intensive care unit of a Florida hospital after saving a family member from drowning. According to our...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas lands Marlon Crockett, transfer from Memphis

FAYETTEVILLE — Former Searcy and Cabot standout Marlon Crockett visited Arkansas on Friday and is returning home to finish his football career. Crockett, 6-4, 210, helped Searcy win a state championship his junior season and then signed with Memphis out of high school. He played at Gregory-Portland (Texas) prior to moving to Arkansas for his final two years of high school. He announced his commitment to Arkansas on Saturday and then talked to Hogville.net about why he chose the Razorbacks.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

ESPN Arkansas' Tye Richardson gives his thoughts on the Hogs loss to Auburn

ESPN Arkansas' Tye Richardson gives his thoughts on the Hogs loss to Auburn. ESPN Arkansas’ Tye Richardson gives his thoughts …. ESPN Arkansas' Tye Richardson gives his thoughts on the Hogs loss to Auburn. Arkansas partnership works to end opioid epidemic. The Arkansas Opioid Recovery Partnership has started divvying...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

WATCH: Muss and Black address the 72-59 loss to Auburn

FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – Tough night for the Razorback Men’s Basketball team on the road tonight, being defeated by the #22 Auburn Tigers. This drops the Hogs to 1-2 in the SEC and 12-3 on the season. Check the video above the Eric Musselman and Anthony Black’s thoughts on the game.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Good Day Shoutout – Hygiene pantry & Miss Rodeo AR

We know you are doing amazing things in the community by winning awards and creating programs to make our community better and more. That’s why we want to give you a shoutout. Our first shout out is going to Janessa Davis, a girl scout from troop 5209. As part...
FORT SMITH, AR
THV11

Arkansas man celebrates birthday with $100,000 lottery win

LAVACA, Ark. — A lucky resident of Lavaca in Sebastian County purchased a Quick Pick Powerball ticket that turned into a $100,000 prize. Randall Overbey was celebrating his birthday when he discovered that he matched four white balls and the Powerball number 22. “I was at work when I...
LAVACA, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Women’s Democratic Caucus on first female Ark. governor

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas is just days away from Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders being sworn into office. Although they backed democratic candidate Chris Jones throughout the governor’s race, the Washington County Federation of Democratic Women said having a woman in the governor’s seat, makes them excited for the future of women running for office. Gracie […]
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Cromwell relocates NWA office in downtown Springdale

Progress on a multimillion-dollar commercial renovation project in downtown Springdale took a tangible step forward in December with its first tenant. Cromwell Architects Engineers has established a 5,000-square-foot office for 10 employees on the second floor at 100 W. Emma Ave. It’s part of a more extensive redevelopment of the former First Security Bank complex, including retail, restaurant and office uses.
SPRINGDALE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy