Cavaliers eyeing Mavericks G Tim Hardaway Jr.
The Cavaliers have interest in Mavericks wing Tim Hardaway Jr., Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com said during an appearance on Jake Fischer’s Please Don’t Aggregate This podcast. Fedor identified Hardaway as a possible target for Cleveland after Fischer discussed the team’s interest in Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic. “I...
Nets superstar to miss at least two weeks with MCL sprain
Nets star Kevin Durant suffered an MCL sprain in his right knee and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, tweets Shams Charania of The Athletic. Team officials are relieved by the diagnosis, which was the result of an MRI Monday morning, and there’s optimism that Durant will miss less time than he did last season when he was sidelined for six weeks with a similar injury, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski (Twitter link).
Will LeBron James continue playing if he passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on all-time scoring record?
Lakers star LeBron James is getting closer to the career scoring record, but there’s plenty of motivation for him to keep playing after he passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. In an interview with Dave McMenamin of ESPN, James, who recently turned 38, reiterated that he’s determined to stay in the NBA until his oldest son arrives, which would be the 2024/25 season at the earliest.
Lakers' LeBron James, Cavs' Donovan Mitchell named NBA Players of the Week
Lakers forward LeBron James and Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell have been named the NBA’s Players of the Week, the league announced Monday. Interestingly, both players only appeared in three of their teams’ four games, though they were both undefeated when they played. James won for the Western Conference, while Mitchell was the East’s winner.
Knicks to guarantee salaries for two players
The Knicks will keep guards Ryan Arcidiacono and Svi Mykhailiuk on their roster through the NBA’s leaguewide salary guarantee deadline, locking in their full cap hits for 2022-23, reports Steve Popper of Newsday. This season’s salary guarantee date is Jan. 10. A team wanting to avoid guaranteeing the salary...
Luka Doncic listed as questionable vs. Clippers with ankle injury
Luka Doncic is listed as questionable for Tuesday’s contest at the Clippers, the Mavericks announced (via Twitter). The star guard is dealing with left ankle soreness. Doncic is one of the NBA’s best players and a leading MVP candidate, so obviously his potential absence would be detrimental to the team’s chances — Dallas has gone 0-4 this season without him, including Sunday’s loss at Oklahoma City.
76ers is confident Joel Embiid's injury isn't long-term
Friday marked Joel Embiid‘s second straight missed game due to left foot soreness, but head coach Doc Rivers said the team is confident that it won’t be a long-term injury, per ESPN’s Tim Bontemps. Rivers added that Embiid is “doing better,” but he isn’t sure how long...
Report: Extension for Raptors' Fred VanVleet during offseason never 'rejected'
The Raptors offered guard Fred VanVleet a four-year, $114 extension prior to the season and it was never “rejected,” a source told Michael Grange of SportsNet (Twitter link). Instead, both sides mutually decided to wait with no deadline discussed. Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports was the first to...
Hawks to guarantee salaries for guards Vit Krejci, Tyrese Martin
The Hawks will retain Vit Krejci and Tyrese Martin through the NBA’s salary guarantee deadline tweets Lauren Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All salaries throughout the league will become fully guaranteed on January 10. Players with non-guaranteed deals must be released by today so they can clear waivers ahead of that deadline.
Knicks' Obi Toppin could return Monday vs. Bucks
Knicks forward Obi Toppin could make his long-awaited return to action on Monday night. He went through a full practice on Sunday and should be available to play against the Bucks, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News tweets. Toppin has not played since Dec. 7 due to a...
Cavs' Donovan Mitchell hoping for cheers in return to Utah
Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell hopes he’ll get a warm reception when he returns to play in Utah on Tuesday for the first time since the Jazz traded him, he told Chris Fedor of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “I don’t know what the response will be. I hope it’s cheers,”...
Veteran guard P.J. Dozier signing a 10-day deal with Kings
Veteran shooting guard P.J. Dozier is inking a 10-day deal with the Kings, Dozier’s agent Kevin Bradbury informs Adrian Wojnarowski . Dozier signed a training camp deal with the Timberwolves this summer, but did not make the team’s opening night standard roster. Most recently, the 6-foot-6 swingman had been playing with Minnesota’s NBAGL affiliate, the Iowa Wolves.
LeBron James again hints at desire for Lakers to make roster upgrades
Lakers star LeBron James hasn’t come right out and said he believes the front office should be shopping its 2027 and 2029 first-round picks in an effort to upgrade the roster via trade. However, he hinted shortly after Christmas that he’d welcome that approach and reiterated that point in stronger terms to Sam Amick of The Athletic following Saturday’s win over Sacramento, despite still not saying it outright.
