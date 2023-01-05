ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Hoops Rumors

Cavaliers eyeing Mavericks G Tim Hardaway Jr.

The Cavaliers have interest in Mavericks wing Tim Hardaway Jr., Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com said during an appearance on Jake Fischer’s Please Don’t Aggregate This podcast. Fedor identified Hardaway as a possible target for Cleveland after Fischer discussed the team’s interest in Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic. “I...
CLEVELAND, OH
Nets superstar to miss at least two weeks with MCL sprain

Nets star Kevin Durant suffered an MCL sprain in his right knee and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, tweets Shams Charania of The Athletic. Team officials are relieved by the diagnosis, which was the result of an MRI Monday morning, and there’s optimism that Durant will miss less time than he did last season when he was sidelined for six weeks with a similar injury, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski (Twitter link).
BROOKLYN, NY
Will LeBron James continue playing if he passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on all-time scoring record?

Lakers star LeBron James is getting closer to the career scoring record, but there’s plenty of motivation for him to keep playing after he passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. In an interview with Dave McMenamin of ESPN, James, who recently turned 38, reiterated that he’s determined to stay in the NBA until his oldest son arrives, which would be the 2024/25 season at the earliest.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Knicks to guarantee salaries for two players

The Knicks will keep guards Ryan Arcidiacono and Svi Mykhailiuk on their roster through the NBA’s leaguewide salary guarantee deadline, locking in their full cap hits for 2022-23, reports Steve Popper of Newsday. This season’s salary guarantee date is Jan. 10. A team wanting to avoid guaranteeing the salary...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Luka Doncic listed as questionable vs. Clippers with ankle injury

Luka Doncic is listed as questionable for Tuesday’s contest at the Clippers, the Mavericks announced (via Twitter). The star guard is dealing with left ankle soreness. Doncic is one of the NBA’s best players and a leading MVP candidate, so obviously his potential absence would be detrimental to the team’s chances — Dallas has gone 0-4 this season without him, including Sunday’s loss at Oklahoma City.
DALLAS, TX
Hawks to guarantee salaries for guards Vit Krejci, Tyrese Martin

The Hawks will retain Vit Krejci and Tyrese Martin through the NBA’s salary guarantee deadline tweets Lauren Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All salaries throughout the league will become fully guaranteed on January 10. Players with non-guaranteed deals must be released by today so they can clear waivers ahead of that deadline.
ATLANTA, GA
Veteran guard P.J. Dozier signing a 10-day deal with Kings

Veteran shooting guard P.J. Dozier is inking a 10-day deal with the Kings, Dozier’s agent Kevin Bradbury informs Adrian Wojnarowski . Dozier signed a training camp deal with the Timberwolves this summer, but did not make the team’s opening night standard roster. Most recently, the 6-foot-6 swingman had been playing with Minnesota’s NBAGL affiliate, the Iowa Wolves.
SACRAMENTO, CA
LeBron James again hints at desire for Lakers to make roster upgrades

Lakers star LeBron James hasn’t come right out and said he believes the front office should be shopping its 2027 and 2029 first-round picks in an effort to upgrade the roster via trade. However, he hinted shortly after Christmas that he’d welcome that approach and reiterated that point in stronger terms to Sam Amick of The Athletic following Saturday’s win over Sacramento, despite still not saying it outright.
LOS ANGELES, CA
