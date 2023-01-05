Mayberry Hills Development in the Downtown Moneta area held a Christmas Light Decorating Contest in December with some well-done decorations in the community. Bedford County Sheriff Mike Miller and Moneta Fire Chief Jeremiah Calhoun served as judges for the contest. The grand prize winner was Aubrey Klose, who decorated the home of her grandparents Jan and Ken Klose.

