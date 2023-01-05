ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinton, VA

Smith Mountain Eagle

Brown sworn-in as Franklin County’s commonwealth’s attorney

On Wednesday, Nov. 30, W. Cooper Brown was sworn-in as Franklin County’s commonwealth’s attorney after winning the special election held Nov. 8. The ceremony was presided over by Circuit Court Judge Timothy Allen and was attended by friends and family. Brown previously worked in the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Mayberry Hills holds Christmas lights contest

Mayberry Hills Development in the Downtown Moneta area held a Christmas Light Decorating Contest in December with some well-done decorations in the community. Bedford County Sheriff Mike Miller and Moneta Fire Chief Jeremiah Calhoun served as judges for the contest. The grand prize winner was Aubrey Klose, who decorated the home of her grandparents Jan and Ken Klose.
MONETA, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Reception held for Dawn Richerson's exhibit

Bower Center for the Arts in Bedford hosted an opening reception Dec. 9, from 5 to 7 p.m., for Dawn Richerson’s exhibit, Blue Ridge Blessings: Epiphany & an Echoed Invitation in the Terrace Gallery. This was the culmination of her residency as recipient of the 2022 Suzie Viemeister Emerging...
BEDFORD, VA

