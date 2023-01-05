Read full article on original website
Related
6 weeks, 1 bed, 10 lives: A Newport recovery center provides space for hope in the opioid crisis
The Journey to Recovery Community Center quietly launched a peer-supported overnight “social detox” service over the holidays. The program is already having an impact in Orleans County and is drawing attention statewide. Read the story on VTDigger here: 6 weeks, 1 bed, 10 lives: A Newport recovery center provides space for hope in the opioid crisis.
A North Country nutrition champion
Julie Holbrook converts school menus, connects with farms. It didn’t make the nightly news, but to Julie Holbrook that made it no less an atrocity. A half-dozen commercial pizzas in grease-stained boxes had shown up in one of her school cafeterias, along with two jugs of Coke. The new...
NHPR
A Vt. company plans to process industrial hemp. Their first challenge? Convincing farmers to grow it
Over the past year, a pair of cousins bought two vacant industrial properties in two Vermont towns that have seen better economic days — a former grain mill in St. Johnsbury and a former marble factory in Proctor. The pair believe they have the right business to bring new life to the two properties: Processing industrial hemp.
The Valley Reporter
Southern rescues send dogs north
Many of the dogs adopted here in Vermont and throughout New England come from the south. For the Love of Dogs Vermont (FLD), a shelter-less rescue based in Waitsfield, partners with many southern organizations, including Roadside Rescue Network in Mississippi. FLD director Carole Moore said the organization gets contacted every day by rescue organizations and shelters in the south looking for help finding homes for dogs. She said a “throwaway dogs and cats mentality” persists throughout the south, as well as an increasing number of people running backyard breeding operations for quick cash and abandoning dogs they don’t sell at shelters, which are often beyond their capacity. “The economy has made a big impact on people having to rehome dogs because they can’t afford them,” she said. In 2022, FLD adopted out roughly 1,800 dogs. Moore said that number is increasing each year.
WCAX
Family-owned ski areas compete with corporate-backed resorts
RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - While some of Vermont’s ski areas are owned by big corporations like Vail, POWDR, or Alterra, others stay in the family. Cochran’s Ski Area in Richmond still operates as a family-owned non-profit ski area. Other non-profit ski hills in the state include Northeast Slopes...
WCAX
What To Do: Sunday, January 8
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday. The Vermont Fancy Felines Cat Show continues today in Burlington. At the Doubletree on Williston Road, you can see up to 35 beautiful cat breeds compete for Best in Show. There’s even a cat parade and vendors selling cat-related items, as well as many opportunities to learn about different types of cats. It runs from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and costs $10 for adults and $7 for seniors/students.
Colchester pulls out of Chittenden County regional emergency dispatch effort
Original plans called for eight municipalities to join, but Colchester’s departure brings the number of participating communities down to four. Read the story on VTDigger here: Colchester pulls out of Chittenden County regional emergency dispatch effort.
mynbc5.com
Burlington City Council frustration grows in retail cannabis approval process
BURLINGTON, Vt. — As the cannabis industry continues to expand across the state, some local Cannabis Control Commissions are beginning to question their role in the approval process. Over the summer, the city of Burlington unanimously approved creating a Local Cannabis Control Commission, which made city councilors responsible for...
‘It’s brand new and it’s mine’: Redeveloped Williston hotel provides new affordable housing
Michelle Lucas, 45, is one of Chittenden County’s many unhoused residents who are moving into Zephyr Place, a former 99-room hotel in Williston that Champlain Housing Trust acquired and converted into 72 units of affordable housing. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘It’s brand new and it’s mine’: Redeveloped Williston hotel provides new affordable housing.
mychamplainvalley.com
Exhibit shares orphanage survivor’s stories of abuse
BURLINGTON, VT – Former orphans of Burlington’s Saint Joseph’s Orphanage are sharing their stories in a mission towards restorative justice. A traveling exhibit recently opened up at the Flether Free Library, titled “Voices of Saint Joseph’s Orphanage“. The informational exhibit has an audible option, aimed at exposing the abuse children faced at the Catholic-run institution. The focal point is on the paths forward survivors have taken since.
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Meet the Frat Rats
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for some loyal, intelligent companions, meet the Frat Rats!. Thad, Jackson, Jason, Aidan, Lincoln, and Trent are rodent brothers currently waiting to find their forever home at the Humane Society of Chittenden County. They are only a few months old and...
WCAX
Hungry goats want to help dispose of your old pine trees
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Colchester farm has an interesting way of recycling unwanted Christmas trees. Each year pine island farms invites people from all over the state to drop off their Christmas trees to feed their goats. Not only is it a tasty treat for them. The pine needles...
Burlington cat show draws fancy felines from all over the world
The competition had its share of different breeds, from British Short Hairs to Abyssinians and Persians.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Vermont
Vermont keeps pretty good records of bears killed in the state. Therefore, we know the exact size and weight of the largest bear ever captured. The heaviest bear in the state was actually caught fairly recently, in 2021. This black bear weighed 527 pounds after being field dressed. This means that it probably weighed quite a bit more beforehand. It was taken in Mendon, which is in wildlife management unit C.
WCAX
Suspicious death investigation in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police were on Riverside Avenue Sunday investigating what they are calling a suspicious death. In the video WCAX obtained, you can see officers at the scene removing various items from the building. There is no word yet on who the person was or their cause of death. WCAX will update as more information becomes available.
mychamplainvalley.com
Woman, 42, found dead in Burlington
Burlington, VT – Burlington police are investigating the “untimely death” of a 42-year-old woman whose body was found early Sunday. Burlington police say officers responded to a report of a woman who was unresponsive and found Amber G. Monty dead at 603 Riverside Drive. Officers at the scene found evidence they considered suspicious, the department said, and detectives were brought in to continue investigating.
mychamplainvalley.com
College Hockey: Vermont women win, Plattsburgh men lose
During a another busy day of college hockey, two local teams were in action. The Vermont women’s hockey team beat Providence 4-1 to sweep the home weekend against the Friars. Across Lake Champlain, Plattsburgh hosted the Winter Classic championship game, but lost 2-1 to Oswego in a tight contest.
mynbc5.com
VSP searching for masked suspects involved in two home burglaries
WINDSOR COUNTY, Vt. — Vermont State Police need your help tracking down suspects involved in two different home burglaries. State police want you to get a good look at the video they’re passing around, which shows the masked suspects captured on one of the victim's Ring cameras. Police...
Vermont Senate leader introduces bill that would ban paramilitary training camps
“No one can say, well, we don't have this problem in Vermont,” said Sen. Phil Baruth, D/P-Chittenden, “because Slate Ridge has been a problem for a while now.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont Senate leader introduces bill that would ban paramilitary training camps.
WCAX
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Friday! Today’s weather was a mixed bag depending on where you live. Some areas saw a fresh coating to 3″ of snow, meanwhile the Burlington area and the broader valleys of western Vermont saw another spring-like day with scattered rain showers and temperatures in the low 40s.
Comments / 1