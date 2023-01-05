Read full article on original website
eatitandlikeit.com
Random Ruminations from the food scene Jan 2023
Running off at the typewriter wondering how many of you will catch that. Traditionally, we tend to hibernate around here during January. Traditionally there isn’t a whole lot going on. Oh, but there is. You just gotta know where to look. *Make plans to join us the weekend of...
Sites to Explore in Savannah
Savannah is a destination that should be on everyone’s list. This graceful city abounds in beautiful parks, squares, and architecture, as well as great restaurants, cafes and bars.
wtoc.com
Savannah Mall closing next week, some stores staying open
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to city leaders and tenants, the mall will be closing on January 12th. Stores on the exterior like Target, Bass Pro Shop, Dillard’s and MCI will remain open. With the mall closing, many people living on the southside are wondering what’s next for the...
WSAV-TV
BG 1223 A BLOCK
Savannah is now part of Starbucks’ exclusive mug …. Savannah is now part of Starbucks' exclusive mug series. UGA fans in Savannah prepare for the national championship. UGA fans in Savannah prepare for the national championship. Police arrest Toombs County corrections officer in …. A Toombs County corrections officer...
Chick-fil-A warns customers of ‘suspicious activity’ on some accounts
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chick-fil-A, Inc. is reaching out to some of their customers who were the victims of “suspicious activity” on Chick-fil-A One accounts. “Chick-fil-A is aware of suspicious activity on some of our customers’ Chick-fil-A One accounts,” a statement from the company reads. “While we are still investigating what happened and how certain […]
WSAV-TV
Pooler could score Dave & Buster's, Big Shot Golf Driving Range
On Jan. 9, the City of Pooler plans to discuss plans brought forth by Dave & Busters to add a new location at the Tanger Outlets. Pooler could score Dave & Buster’s, Big Shot Golf …. On Jan. 9, the City of Pooler plans to discuss plans brought forth...
WJCL
Hinesville fire displaces 3, leaves 2 family pets dead
HINESVILLE, Ga. — A fire at a Hinesville home has left three people displaced. The fire broke out shortly after midnight Sunday on Caines Road. The fire started in the homes kitchen, then spread to the rest of the house, according to the Hinesville Fire Department. The fire also damaged a car that was parked in the driveway.
1 injured in overnight armed robbery in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A person is recovering after an armed robbery early Monday morning. According to the Savannah Police Department(SPD), officers responded to an armed robbery and shooting at West 42nd Street and Montgomery Street just after midnight. Police say one person sustained non-life-threatening injuries. There is no word on a suspect at this […]
wtoc.com
1 person injured following shooting on Montgomery and W. 42nd St.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The investigation continues after police say they responded to an armed robbery and shooting Sunday in Savannah. Police say a woman was shot by a man who tried to steal her car. The robbery and shooting happened here at the intersection of Montgomery Street and W....
wtoc.com
Barraco’s Bakery opens in McIntosh County
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you live in McIntosh County and you’re looking for a sweet treat, you’re in luck! Barraco’s Bakery just opened this week in Townsend. The woman-owned and operated business is bringing a unique flavor to the area – something the owner says is a taste of home.
WJCL
New Dairy Queen location in Bloomingdale
BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. — Bloomingdale just got a whole lot tastier with a new DQ restaurant in town. The DQ Grill & Chill location is at 2751 Little Neck Road. Local residents can get their tasty fix now, as the DQ Grill & Chill concept offers made-to-order lunch and dinner options including Signature Stackburgers, Chicken Strip Baskets and world-famous, soft-serve favorites such as cones, sundaes and the iconic Blizzard Treat.
WJCL
Deputies: 16-year-old Hilton Head Island girl wakes up to find stranger inside her bedroom
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A Savannah man is facing charges of burglary, voyeurism, peeping tom, indecent exposure and more. The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office arrested 35-year-old Kewyn Louis Williams Friday night in connection to an incident at a Hilton Head Island home. According...
wtoc.com
First Farmers’ Market of the new year underway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Smiles and excitement filled Forsyth Park Saturday morning for the first Farmers’ Market of the new year. This year, the market has more than 60 vendors. The market is a popular one for many who shop it every week and it’s often something people look...
WJCL
It's official! Dave & Buster's wants to come to Pooler's Tanger Outlets
POOLER, Ga. — Soon, you might be able to eat, drink, play and watch sports at Dave & Buster's in Pooler. The full-service restaurant and video arcade giant is petitioning the city to open up at Tanger Outlets. According to Pooler City Councilwoman Karen Williams, there are plans to...
wtoc.com
Lane closures for Bull River Bridge and Lazaretto Creek Bridge start Monday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Heads up drivers, starting Monday the Bull River Bridge and Lazaretto Creek Bridge will be down to one lane for at least the next 30 days. This is all part of the Georgia Department of Transportation’s long-term project to replace both bridges. For anyone driving...
Waves from giant cargo ships swamp (and worry) Tybee beachgoers
Giant cargo ships passing Tybee Island on their way to Savannah's port are causing big waves, sometimes putting beachgoers in harm's way, say officials at the popular tourist destination on Georgia's coast.
WJCL
Investigation underway after apartment catches fire in Bulloch County
STATESBORO, Ga. — An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Bulloch County. The fire broke out at a complex off Rucker Lane in Statesboro shortly before 1 a.m. on Sunday. Even though firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames, we're...
wtoc.com
The newest old house in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Hills-Galloway House looks like a perfect fit here in Savannah. “Pretty much the original building is completely intact,” says the home’s owner Peter Galloway. It’s a home full of history. “The rafters are original...you have huge HL hinges they’re from about 1720...the...
Bryan County residents want leaders to take action on unpaved road without disturbing cemetery
ELLABELL, Ga. (WSAV) – Some Ellabell residents are calling on local leaders to take action on Mill Creek Church Road, an unpaved road alongside homes, businesses and churches. “Well, flooding mostly and when you get, when it gets wet, you can’t just hardly get through here,” said Tony Singleton, pastor of Boyds Temple New Order […]
wtoc.com
Changes to impact WTOC antenna viewers
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is doing something big. Really big. We’re investing in a new super megawatt antenna that will improve our signal across the southeast. But before we power it up, we must make some adjustments beginning the week of Jan. 9. If you have cable, satellite...
