Savannah, GA

eatitandlikeit.com

Random Ruminations from the food scene Jan 2023

Running off at the typewriter wondering how many of you will catch that. Traditionally, we tend to hibernate around here during January. Traditionally there isn’t a whole lot going on. Oh, but there is. You just gotta know where to look. *Make plans to join us the weekend of...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Mall closing next week, some stores staying open

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to city leaders and tenants, the mall will be closing on January 12th. Stores on the exterior like Target, Bass Pro Shop, Dillard’s and MCI will remain open. With the mall closing, many people living on the southside are wondering what’s next for the...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

BG 1223 A BLOCK

Savannah is now part of Starbucks’ exclusive mug …. Savannah is now part of Starbucks' exclusive mug series. UGA fans in Savannah prepare for the national championship. UGA fans in Savannah prepare for the national championship. Police arrest Toombs County corrections officer in …. A Toombs County corrections officer...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Chick-fil-A warns customers of ‘suspicious activity’ on some accounts

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chick-fil-A, Inc. is reaching out to some of their customers who were the victims of “suspicious activity” on Chick-fil-A One accounts. “Chick-fil-A is aware of suspicious activity on some of our customers’ Chick-fil-A One accounts,” a statement from the company reads. “While we are still investigating what happened and how certain […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Hinesville fire displaces 3, leaves 2 family pets dead

HINESVILLE, Ga. — A fire at a Hinesville home has left three people displaced. The fire broke out shortly after midnight Sunday on Caines Road. The fire started in the homes kitchen, then spread to the rest of the house, according to the Hinesville Fire Department. The fire also damaged a car that was parked in the driveway.
HINESVILLE, GA
WSAV News 3

1 injured in overnight armed robbery in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A person is recovering after an armed robbery early Monday morning. According to the Savannah Police Department(SPD), officers responded to an armed robbery and shooting at West 42nd Street and Montgomery Street just after midnight. Police say one person sustained non-life-threatening injuries. There is no word on a suspect at this […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

1 person injured following shooting on Montgomery and W. 42nd St.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The investigation continues after police say they responded to an armed robbery and shooting Sunday in Savannah. Police say a woman was shot by a man who tried to steal her car. The robbery and shooting happened here at the intersection of Montgomery Street and W....
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Barraco’s Bakery opens in McIntosh County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you live in McIntosh County and you’re looking for a sweet treat, you’re in luck! Barraco’s Bakery just opened this week in Townsend. The woman-owned and operated business is bringing a unique flavor to the area – something the owner says is a taste of home.
MCINTOSH COUNTY, GA
WJCL

New Dairy Queen location in Bloomingdale

BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. — Bloomingdale just got a whole lot tastier with a new DQ restaurant in town. The DQ Grill & Chill location is at 2751 Little Neck Road. Local residents can get their tasty fix now, as the DQ Grill & Chill concept offers made-to-order lunch and dinner options including Signature Stackburgers, Chicken Strip Baskets and world-famous, soft-serve favorites such as cones, sundaes and the iconic Blizzard Treat.
BLOOMINGDALE, GA
wtoc.com

First Farmers’ Market of the new year underway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Smiles and excitement filled Forsyth Park Saturday morning for the first Farmers’ Market of the new year. This year, the market has more than 60 vendors. The market is a popular one for many who shop it every week and it’s often something people look...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

The newest old house in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Hills-Galloway House looks like a perfect fit here in Savannah. “Pretty much the original building is completely intact,” says the home’s owner Peter Galloway. It’s a home full of history. “The rafters are original...you have huge HL hinges they’re from about 1720...the...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Changes to impact WTOC antenna viewers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is doing something big. Really big. We’re investing in a new super megawatt antenna that will improve our signal across the southeast. But before we power it up, we must make some adjustments beginning the week of Jan. 9. If you have cable, satellite...
SAVANNAH, GA

