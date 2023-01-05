Read full article on original website
If You Want Higher Pay, Your Chances Are Better Now Than in 6 Months, Says Expert: ‘Make Your Moves as Soon as Possible'
Finding higher pay is one way workers can combat high inflation. But a limited window of opportunity may be gone in six months. New government jobs data shows the U.S. labor market is still strong, with a record low unemployment rate of 3.5%. "The unemployment rate is the lowest in...
Consumers See Inflation—and Spending—Cooling Off in the Year Ahead, New York Fed Survey Shows
The one-year inflation outlook declined to 5%, the lowest level since July 2021, according to a New York Fed survey released Monday. Household spending expectations tumbled a full percentage point to 5.9%, the lowest level since January 2022. Consumers expect gas prices to increase 4.1% and food prices to rise...
Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Mixed After Nasdaq Extends Gains Backed by Technology
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed after the Nasdaq Composite extended gains for a second day on Wall Street. Technology stocks helped the index skirt losses Monday as traders added to bets that inflation may be easing. The Nikkei 225 rose 0.7% and the...
Consumer Confidence in Housing Finally Rises, Thanks to Falling Home Prices
A monthly housing sentiment index from Fannie Mae showed sentiment improving from November to December. The share of respondents saying now is a good time to buy a home was still low, at just 21%, but it was up from 16% in October and November. More consumers now believe home...
Goldman Sachs Is Cutting Up to 3,200 Employees This Week as Wall Street Girds for Tough Year
The global investment bank is letting go of as many as 3,200 employees starting Wednesday, according to a person with knowledge of the firm's plans. That amounts to 6.5% of the 49,100 employees Goldman had in October, which is below the 8% reported last month as the upper end of possible cuts.
Rolls-Royce Sees Record Sales in 2022, No Slowdown in Spending by the Wealthy
Rolls-Royce sold a record number of cars in 2022 as demand for its $500,000 vehicles remained strong, despite recession fears, according to CEO Torsten Muller-Otvos. "We haven't seen any slowdown or downturn," Muller-Otvos told CNBC. "We haven't seen any negative impact." Rolls-Royce delivered 6,021 cars last year, up 8% over...
Cryptoverse: Bitcoin digs in for a bumpy new year
Jan 10 (Reuters) - Bitcoin's looking steady in 2023. But it's only been a week. Cryptocurrencies have crept into the new year, licking their wounds after the carnage of 2022. The overall global crypto market cap has risen 5% to $871 billion since Jan. 1, but it's still down over 57% from this time last year.
China is still racing to develop its own mRNA jabs. But they won't use foreign vaccines to fight COVID because of 'national pride,' says South Korea's top vaccine maker.
After three years of zero-COVID policy, Beijing abruptly rolled back the policy in December, which triggered a wave of infections and deaths.
