NBC Miami

Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Mixed After Nasdaq Extends Gains Backed by Technology

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed after the Nasdaq Composite extended gains for a second day on Wall Street. Technology stocks helped the index skirt losses Monday as traders added to bets that inflation may be easing. The Nikkei 225 rose 0.7% and the...
NBC Miami

Consumer Confidence in Housing Finally Rises, Thanks to Falling Home Prices

A monthly housing sentiment index from Fannie Mae showed sentiment improving from November to December. The share of respondents saying now is a good time to buy a home was still low, at just 21%, but it was up from 16% in October and November. More consumers now believe home...
NBC Miami

Rolls-Royce Sees Record Sales in 2022, No Slowdown in Spending by the Wealthy

Rolls-Royce sold a record number of cars in 2022 as demand for its $500,000 vehicles remained strong, despite recession fears, according to CEO Torsten Muller-Otvos. "We haven't seen any slowdown or downturn," Muller-Otvos told CNBC. "We haven't seen any negative impact." Rolls-Royce delivered 6,021 cars last year, up 8% over...
Reuters

Cryptoverse: Bitcoin digs in for a bumpy new year

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Bitcoin's looking steady in 2023. But it's only been a week. Cryptocurrencies have crept into the new year, licking their wounds after the carnage of 2022. The overall global crypto market cap has risen 5% to $871 billion since Jan. 1, but it's still down over 57% from this time last year.

