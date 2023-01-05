Read full article on original website
Ja Morant Revealed His Favorite NBA Player
Ja Morant, who is one of the best up-and-coming superstars in the NBA, revealed which player is his favorite.
Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today
Despite being only 23 years old, one NBA high-flyer has already earned the respect of The Doctor. Retired Basketball Hall of Famer Julius Erving appeared this week on a episode of “NBA Today.” During the segment, Erving, one of the greatest dunkers who ever lived, named Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant as the player he... The post Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Los Angeles Lakers And Golden State Warriors Have 10 Of The 20 Western Conference All-Star Players On The NBA Fans' Vote Leaderboard
Lakers and Warriors players are so far dominating the Western Conference after the first fan vote returns for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.
Jayson Tatum Tweet Sparks Speculation About Potential Celtics Reunion With Former All-Star
Do the Boston Celtics have any moves up their sleeves? After dealing big man Noah Vonleh to the San Antonio Spurs for a top-55 protected future second-round draft pick on Thursday the Celtics now have an open roster spot and if it was up to Boston star Jayson Tatum, he'd likely use the roster spot ...
"This is nonsense" - Stephen A. Smith blasts Jalen Rose for inaccurately hyping Giannis Antetokounmpo's dominance over the Brooklyn Nets
Despite hailing Giannis as one of the best modern-day players, Stephen A. Smith refuses to believe that the Milwaukee Bucks could have defeated the healthy Nets in the 2021 playoffs
Jacque Vaughn Provides Injury Update On Kevin Durant
After the Brooklyn Nets beat the Miami Heat, Jacque Vaughn provided an injury update on Kevin Durant.
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley Names Team That Will Finish With The Best Record In The West
The 2022-23 Denver Nuggets continue to wreak havoc against every opposition. Back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic is making a strong case for winning the award for the third year in a row, and Mike Malone’s squad continues to hold on to that first seed in the Western Conference. And while...
Mavericks Reportedly Releasing Former Star Guard After 9 Games
A lot of things seem to be going pretty well for the Dallas Mavericks right now. But for one member of the Mavs, poor play and a salary crunch is going to end his tenure under Jason Kidd. On Friday, the Mavs announced that they are releasing All-Star guard Kemba...
hotnewhiphop.com
DaBaby Hangs With Ja Morant’s Dad Courtside
The unexpected duo sat together at the Grizzlies vs. Hornets game on Wednesday (January 4). It certainly seems like it’s been a while since DaBaby has been in the headlines for good reasons. The rapper has been relatively quiet following his controversial comments at Rolling Loud in 2021. Regardless,...
Ranking The Best NBA Point Guards By Tiers For The 2022-23 Season
Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic are the best point guards in the NBA.
2 best trades Wizards must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Washington Wizards are in the same category once again: not good enough to make noise in the playoffs but also not bad enough to have great odds at the No. 1 pick. It’s another season of Bradley Beal as the franchise cornerstone of the Wizards, but the future does not seem to be too bright for their organization.
Washington Commanders players blame struggles on coaching
The 2022 Washington Commanders are set to finish their season scoring fewer points than the year before for the second
Kendrick Perkins on growing up poor, missing his mom—and making it in the NBA
Former NBA star Kendrick Perkins was just 2 when his father, Kenneth Perkins, abandoned him and his mother and moved to New Zealand to play basketball, never to be seen again. Three years later, in December 1989, his mother, Ercell Minix, would be dead, shot in the neck by her best friend as she worked in a beauty salon. The pair had reportedly been arguing for a while when things took a violent turn. “It’s not something to get over — it’s a loss I carry with me to this day,” writes Perkins in his new memoir, “The Education of Kendrick...
Golden State Warriors Starting 5 Using 1 Player From Each Decade
This Golden State Warriors superteam is created by using their best player from each decade (1980 to 2020).
TCU's improbable season comes at perfect time for Big 12
LOS ANGELES (AP) — TCU’s unlikely run to the College Football Playoff championship has come at a most fortuitous time for the Big 12. “If you think about where this conference was 18 months ago, and the uncertainty and the lack of stability and you fast forward to today, it’s a game changer for us,” Commissioner Brett Yormark told AP at Saturday’s CFP media day. The third-ranked Horned Frogs face No. 1 Georgia on Monday night at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California, for the CFP title. The Big 12 seemed in real danger of falling apart or being relegated to second-tier status during the summer of 2021 when it was revealed flagship members Texas and Oklahoma — the only schools to win football national title in the Big 12 —- were planning to leave the league and join the Southeastern Conference.
Top NBA Prospects in Overtime Elite Right Now
Until 2006, high school basketball players were allowed to skip college and enter their names in the NBA draft. During those years, quite a few players took advantage of that opportunity with notable names such as Moses Malone, Darryl Dawkins, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Kevin Garnett and Tracy McGrady. There were those that didn’t end up being stars but still managed to carve out solid careers such as Al Harrington, Darius Miles, Tyson Chandler and Kwame Brown(yes he was a solid NBA role player). There was no shortage of busts however with names such as Ndudi Ebi, Ousmane Cisse, Lenny Cooke and James Lang.
Re-Drafting The Last 20 No. 1 Overall Picks In The NBA Draft
NBA teams have made mistakes drafting with the No. 1 overall pick. This is the re-draft of the last 20 first picks, which includes a superteam for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Yardbarker
Nick Nurse is running his players into the ground
Only three NBA players are averaging more than 37 minutes per game. They’re all on the Toronto Raptors. Pascal Siakam is playing 37.3 minutes per game. OG Anunoby is playing 37.2. And Fred VanVleet is averaging 37.1 minutes. The Raptors also have by far the most games where their players log 40+ minutes.
Stephen Curry reacts to Warriors’ White House visit for 2022 championship
The Golden State Warriors’ White House visit for their 2021-22 NBA championship is set, and sure enough, Stephen Curry couldn’t help but get excited about it. US President Joe Biden and the White House announced on Friday that Curry and the Warriors will be honored when they visit the nation’s capital on January 17, a day after the team take on the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. It has always been a tradition for the defending champions to visit the White House, and this time, it won’t be different.
