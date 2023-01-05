LOS ANGELES (AP) — TCU’s unlikely run to the College Football Playoff championship has come at a most fortuitous time for the Big 12. “If you think about where this conference was 18 months ago, and the uncertainty and the lack of stability and you fast forward to today, it’s a game changer for us,” Commissioner Brett Yormark told AP at Saturday’s CFP media day. The third-ranked Horned Frogs face No. 1 Georgia on Monday night at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California, for the CFP title. The Big 12 seemed in real danger of falling apart or being relegated to second-tier status during the summer of 2021 when it was revealed flagship members Texas and Oklahoma — the only schools to win football national title in the Big 12 —- were planning to leave the league and join the Southeastern Conference.

