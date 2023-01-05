ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today

Despite being only 23 years old, one NBA high-flyer has already earned the respect of The Doctor. Retired Basketball Hall of Famer Julius Erving appeared this week on a episode of “NBA Today.” During the segment, Erving, one of the greatest dunkers who ever lived, named Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant as the player he... The post Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
hotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby Hangs With Ja Morant’s Dad Courtside

The unexpected duo sat together at the Grizzlies vs. Hornets game on Wednesday (January 4). It certainly seems like it’s been a while since DaBaby has been in the headlines for good reasons. The rapper has been relatively quiet following his controversial comments at Rolling Loud in 2021. Regardless,...
New York Post

Kendrick Perkins on growing up poor, missing his mom—and making it in the NBA

Former NBA star Kendrick Perkins was just 2 when his father, Kenneth Perkins, abandoned him and his mother and moved to New Zealand to play basketball, never to be seen again. Three years later, in December 1989, his mother, Ercell Minix, would be dead, shot in the neck by her best friend as she worked in a beauty salon. The pair had reportedly been arguing for a while when things took a violent turn. “It’s not something to get over — it’s a loss I carry with me to this day,” writes Perkins in his new memoir, “The Education of Kendrick...
The Associated Press

TCU's improbable season comes at perfect time for Big 12

LOS ANGELES (AP) — TCU’s unlikely run to the College Football Playoff championship has come at a most fortuitous time for the Big 12. “If you think about where this conference was 18 months ago, and the uncertainty and the lack of stability and you fast forward to today, it’s a game changer for us,” Commissioner Brett Yormark told AP at Saturday’s CFP media day. The third-ranked Horned Frogs face No. 1 Georgia on Monday night at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California, for the CFP title. The Big 12 seemed in real danger of falling apart or being relegated to second-tier status during the summer of 2021 when it was revealed flagship members Texas and Oklahoma — the only schools to win football national title in the Big 12 —- were planning to leave the league and join the Southeastern Conference.
ClutchPoints

Top NBA Prospects in Overtime Elite Right Now

Until 2006, high school basketball players were allowed to skip college and enter their names in the NBA draft. During those years, quite a few players took advantage of that opportunity with notable names such as Moses Malone, Darryl Dawkins, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Kevin Garnett and Tracy McGrady. There were those that didn’t end up being stars but still managed to carve out solid careers such as Al Harrington, Darius Miles, Tyson Chandler and Kwame Brown(yes he was a solid NBA role player). There was no shortage of busts however with names such as Ndudi Ebi, Ousmane Cisse, Lenny Cooke and James Lang.
Yardbarker

Nick Nurse is running his players into the ground

Only three NBA players are averaging more than 37 minutes per game. They’re all on the Toronto Raptors. Pascal Siakam is playing 37.3 minutes per game. OG Anunoby is playing 37.2. And Fred VanVleet is averaging 37.1 minutes. The Raptors also have by far the most games where their players log 40+ minutes.
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry reacts to Warriors’ White House visit for 2022 championship

The Golden State Warriors’ White House visit for their 2021-22 NBA championship is set, and sure enough, Stephen Curry couldn’t help but get excited about it. US President Joe Biden and the White House announced on Friday that Curry and the Warriors will be honored when they visit the nation’s capital on January 17, a day after the team take on the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. It has always been a tradition for the defending champions to visit the White House, and this time, it won’t be different.
