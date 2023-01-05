“Hope is something you have to cultivate,” says Tori Tsui. “It’s not passive; it’s very much an intentional practice.” It’s a sentiment that the 23-year-old Bristol-based climate activist has learned the hard way: growing up in Sai Kung, a coastal town within Hong Kong known for its fishing harbors, Tsui observed the destructive effects of the climate crisis from her earliest years. “Typhoons have completely ravaged the place where I live over the years, and it’s got to the point where I’d wake up one day, and the typhoon may have passed, but there would be boats flung onto the pavements and things completely decimated and destroyed,” Tsui recalls. “You’d honestly think it was a movie.”

5 DAYS AGO