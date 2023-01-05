Read full article on original website
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
37 mm M1916: The French ‘Bunker Buster’ That Became a Hindrance on the Western Front
When the First World War began in 1914, it quickly became apparent that newer, more advanced weapons were needed. This was particularly true on the frontlines, where infantrymen had to contend with not only mazes of trenches, but fortified bunkers and machine gun nests. In response, the French Army developed the 37 mm M1916. While it was intended to excel on the Western Front, the opposite proved to be true, causing it to become all but obsolete by the middle of World War II.
How Barbara Walters Turned a Chanel Suit Into a Surprising Statement
In 1989, I was an associate producer at 20/20, the weekly ABC newsmagazine. Five years prior, Barbara Walters had given me my first job in broadcasting when I was hired to fill in for her assistant over the summer. Now, I frequently traveled on assignment with Barbara for her big, news-making interviews and was learning at the shoulder of the country’s most celebrated and influential broadcast journalist, who would soon turn 60.
Our Future: Billie Eilish on Climate Activism and Radical Hope
Cover Look: Billie wears Balmain and Pamela Love earrings. You may have heard by now that Billie Eilish is in a relationship. It’s a few days ahead of Thanksgiving, in a cramped recording studio in LA’s industrial Frogtown—an Eastside neighborhood built over marshland, from which the frogs disappeared decades ago—and Eilish seems eager to pour her heart out.
A Global Guide to Mending Your Wardrobe
A key part of maintaining a sustainable wardrobe is taking care of the clothes you already own. Why buy something new if you can instead preserve what you’ve already purchased and loved? In addition to your local cobbler and tailor, larger brands, including Patagonia, Barbour, and Dior can repair your purchases. Extend the life of your favorite pieces—whether a pair of sneakers or a luxury handbag—thanks to the global services below.
A Global Guide to the Best Vintage Stores and Resale Platforms
If the red carpets and paparazzi shots are anything to go by, vintage stores have never been more popular. The secondhand market allows shoppers to buy something new with a lower carbon footprint. Similarly, renting an accessory or a special occasion dress is a way to try out something new—to you, at least. Even better, shop something that’s already in your own wardrobe, and when making new purchases, ensure that you’re investing in a piece that you’ll rewear countless times in the future.
Tori Tsui Is Changing the Conversation Around Mental Health and the Climate Crisis
“Hope is something you have to cultivate,” says Tori Tsui. “It’s not passive; it’s very much an intentional practice.” It’s a sentiment that the 23-year-old Bristol-based climate activist has learned the hard way: growing up in Sai Kung, a coastal town within Hong Kong known for its fishing harbors, Tsui observed the destructive effects of the climate crisis from her earliest years. “Typhoons have completely ravaged the place where I live over the years, and it’s got to the point where I’d wake up one day, and the typhoon may have passed, but there would be boats flung onto the pavements and things completely decimated and destroyed,” Tsui recalls. “You’d honestly think it was a movie.”
northernarchitecture.us
Expressive Animal Portraits by Wolf Ademeit
German photographer Wolf Ademeit has a great passion for taking portraits of zoo animals during more than 30 years. “Only a few photographers use the photography of animals in zoos as an art form. I think this is a missed opportunity… With my pictures I would like to move the photography of these animals in the focus of the art photography and show photos which are not purely documentary “documentary” – says Ademeit.
The Coolest Offbeat Attraction in Each U.S. State
In the latest episode of The List Show, host Justin Dodd takes an off-kilter roadtrip through the United States, with stops at a self-flushing latrine, a collection of human brains, and much more.
A New Cookbook Explores the Rich Diversity of Parsi Food
Farokh Talati has always wanted to share Parsi food with the world, his long-held goal being to open a Parsi restaurant to share the traditions and innovations of the cuisine he loves. And it was this very desire (and the luxury of time afforded to him during the pandemic when the London restaurant he worked in, St. John Bread and Wine, closed its doors) that compelled the chef to publish his first cookbook, Parsi: From Persia to Bombay, earlier this month: a collection of recipes and images that combine the cultural traditions of this small Indian ethnoreligious group with his own community of creatives and cooks in London.
Model Lucy Beall Is Bringing Awareness to the Rare Condition Epidermolysis Bullosa
‘I choose to show the body I was given,’ the 24-year-old says.
msn.com
31 wonderful American woodie wagons
Slide 1 of 32: As an icon of suburban family life, the wood-sided station wagon occupied American driveways for more than six decades. From the early bespoke creations, to the mass-market models of the 1970s, this is the story of the woodie wagon’s rise and fall. Wood you believe...
