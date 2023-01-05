ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Vince McMahon plotting return to WWE with intent to sell company

By Ryan Glasspiegel
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Vince McMahon’s retirement was short-lived.

McMahon intends to return to WWE to facilitate a sale of the company, the Wall Street Journal first reported Thursday .

“WWE is entering a critical juncture in its history with the upcoming media rights negotiations coinciding with increased industry-wide demand for quality content and live events and with more companies seeking to own the intellectual property on their platforms,” McMahon said in a statement. “The only way for WWE to fully capitalize on this opportunity is for me to return as Executive Chairman and support the management team in the negotiations for our media rights and to combine that with a review of strategic alternatives. My return will allow WWE, as well as any transaction counterparties, to engage in these processes knowing they will have the support of the controlling shareholder.”

“I look forward to working closely again with Michelle and George – as well as the Company’s remaining directors and management team, who have my full support and confidence,” McMahon added. “WWE has an exceptional management team in place, and I do not intend for my return to have any impact on their roles, duties, or responsibilities.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GFmNa_0k4wXk9p00
Vince McMahon, left, intends to return to WWE and pursue a sale of the company.
Jeff Bottari

McMahon stepped down from his role as chairman and CEO of WWE in July after the Journal revealed he had paid millions of dollars in “hush money” to several former employees for alleged sexual misconduct and infidelity.

After McMahon stepped down, his daughter Stephanie McMahon and former CAA super-agent Nick Khan, who had been WWE’s president, assumed the roles of co-CEO. Stephanie McMahon’s husband Paul Levesque, know by his ring name “Triple H,” was elevated to head of creative.

According to the Journal, the 77-year-old Vince McMahon wrote a letter to WWE’s board in late December announcing his intent to perform a strategic review process of the company. WWE’s live rights for “Raw” and “SmackDown,” which represent a major source of revenue for the business, are up in 2024. Therefore, McMahon believes there is a window of time to pursue a sale. He was of the belief that potential buyers would want to own WWE’s intellectual property as opposed to renting it for their linear TV networks and/or streaming services.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ifseg_0k4wXk9p00
Vince McMahon
Getty Images

McMahon reportedly told the board that he was electing himself and former WWE co-presidents, Michelle Wilson and George Barrios, whom he fired in 2020 before ultimately hiring Khan for the job, to the board. The board was said to respond affirmatively to the idea of a review for a potential sale, but “unanimously agreed” that McMahon’s return to the company “wouldn’t be in shareholders’ best interest.”

Though he stepped down from an operational role, McMahon still owns a majority of the company’s voting shares.

Three members of the board would need to change their positions in order for him to return to the company.

WWE stock rose 10 percent, from $72 to $79 per share, in after-hours trading following the Journal’s report.

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Legend Interested In Facing Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair's recent return to the ring has got the wrestling world talking, as she won the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship on her first night back against Ronda Rousey. While fans are now excited to see "The Queen" work against some of the current talent on the roster such as Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez, she recently spoke to "WWE's The Bump" about several legends she wants to face.
ringsidenews.com

The Undertaker Was Livid When Kurt Angle Kissed Him After A Match

The Undertaker sacrificed his body for three decades for the enjoyment of fans, and he became a living legend for it. He is universally loved, and there is a good reason for that. His contributions to the pro wrestling world are something that fans and pro wrestlers alike can never forget.
ringsidenews.com

Big Sign Released WWE NXT Superstar Will Return Soon

For the past couple of years, WWE has released numerous Superstars from their contracts under Vince McMahon’s leadership. Fans simply couldn’t believe the company could release anyone during the COVID-19 pandemic, which they felt was a horrible thing to do. This included former WWE star Ezra Judge, who is very likely to return to WWE soon. In fact, there is now a huge sign that he will be returning.
ringsidenews.com

Edge Spotted With Released WWE Superstars

Edge is the perfect example of rising from the ashes and reclaiming a dream that had been taken away forever. The Rated R Superstar’s second run in WWE has been excellent until now. Recently, he was spotted with fellow Canadian wrestlers who worked for WWE at a time Edge was not an active in-ring competitor.
ringsidenews.com

Ex-WWE Superstar Says John Cena Could Cover His Hair Loss If He Wants To

John Cena is a 16-time World Champion and for many fans, he is the true GOAT of professional wrestling. His love for the industry is without question and Cena never fails to make every match he is in feel like a huge deal. Cena finally came back during last week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, where he had a solid tag team match against The Bloodline. Fas noticed how he had a bald spot during the match and felt bad for him. That being said, an ex-WWE star believes Cena could cover his hair if he wants to.
Popculture

Becky Lynch Match Cut From 'WWE Raw' on Hulu

Viewers who wait and watch WWE Raw on Hulu might have been wondering where Becky Lynch was on Monday night's episode. Well, she was actually featured in the episode in both a promo segment and a match. However, WWE opted not to include her in the 90-minute version of Raw delivered to Hulu after the live episode's broadcast on USA Network. While this first Raw episode of 2023 was particularly stacked, it's an odd choice to omit one of WWE's biggest Superstars.
wrestlinginc.com

Former Impact Star Reflects On Relationship With Dixie Carter

Don't expect Nick Aldis to share negative stories about Dixie Carter. Aldis wrestled in TNA (now known as Impact Wrestling) as Magnus from 2008-2015 during Carter's tenure as president of the company, and he became TNA World Heavyweight Champion in 2013. Appearing on "The Universal Wrestling Podcast," the British star discussed Carter's role in his career.
ringsidenews.com

Chris Jericho Calls Out Wyndham Hotel Chain After Bad Booking Experience

Chris Jericho has been around in the wrestling business for over 30 years. He has everything, one can in the business and seems to be content with his personal choices as well. However, it looks like The Ucho got into a tussle with a hotel chain over a bad booking experience.
wrestlingrumors.net

On The Market: Former NXT Star Free Agent, WWE And More Companies Interested

On the market. The wrestling world moves very fast as wrestlers are often going from one promotion to another. Contracts have slowed some of this movement down, but those deals eventually expire, meaning things can get interesting again. That is the case again, as a former WWE wrestler is a free agent, despite being a reigning champion in another promotion.
411mania.com

Charlotte Flair Names Her Preferred Potential Opponents After Returning To WWE

Charlotte Flair spoke to WWE’s The Bump recently to share some details about her return to the ring and who she would like to confront in the immediate future (via Wrestling Inc). She listed a few names from SmackDown and Raw that she thinks have some promise for her to face off with. You can read a few highlights from Flair and watch the full interview below.
ringsidenews.com

WWE Keeping More Vince McMahon Secrets Out Of The Public Eye

Vince McMahon is back with WWE as a member of the Board of Directors. This was a ruthless business move, but there was a very good reason why he was ousted in the first place. The fact is that Vince McMahon tried to come back to WWE in late December. On December 27th, Vince McMahon tried to come back, and retain creative control of the company. The Board of Directors voted unanimously at that time not to let him come back. This is what sparked the situation we see today, where Mr. McMahon muscled his way back.
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Champion Would Return To The Ring For $3 Million Dollars

People in wrestling often joke that no one stays retired forever, but Kurt Angle has yet to return to the ring since he was defeated by Baron Corbin in his retirement match at WrestleMania 35. During a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, former WWE Champion Kurt Angle reacted...
ringsidenews.com

WWE Confirms Champion Will Reveal What’s Next On RAW

WWE has a lot going on with their backstage politics and internal workings. Through it all, they still have several hours of television that they must produce each week. Now we know about another segment to expect next week. We previously reported that Alexa Bliss is set for a segment...
stillrealtous.com

Backstage News On WWE Protecting John Cena During His Return Match

Last week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown was the last SmackDown of 2022 and WWE closed out the year in a big way. John Cena made his long awaited return to the ring and he teamed with Kevin Owens to defeat Roman Reigns & John Cena. The Wrestling Observer...
tjrwrestling.net

Vince McMahon Name Dropped On AEW Television

Vince McMahon has caused a storm with his WWE return and it has not escaped the attention of those in AEW with his name getting dropped at Battle of the Belts. The first Battle of the Belts special of 2023 took place on the 6th of January with three championships on the line. Orange Cassidy successfully defended his All-Atlantic Championship against Kip Sabian while Jade Cargill added to her impressive record by defending her title against Skye Blue.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How UFC, WWE could be corporate siblings soon

The pro wrestling world continues to reverberate from the news that Vince McMahon is back on the Board of Directors for WWE, just five months after retiring from the company in the wake of a scandal that first broke last June. Over the last 24 hours, one of the things that was made very clear is that McMahon believes the time is now to explore a sale of WWE, something that as majority shareholder, he was unwilling to allow if he was not back in a position of power.
CNN

Vince McMahon returns to WWE as a board member

Former World Wrestling Entertainment chief executive Vince McMahon is returning to the company as a board member, after a six-month hiatus following a hush money and sexual harassment scandal.
stillrealtous.com

Tony Khan Calls Current AEW Star One Of The Best Wrestlers Of His Lifetime

Since the beginning of AEW the company has signed many professional wrestling veterans and Dustin Rhodes has been All Elite from day one. Over the last four years Dustin Rhodes has been giving it his all inside the ring and he’s also contributed behind the scenes as well. AEW...
ringsidenews.com

Kevin Nash Would Have Rather ‘Hung Himself’ Than Team With Ultimate Warrior

Kevin Nash was a big name during the Monday Night Wars, but Big Kev already had a massive name in pro wrestling before that. He was integral to the New World Order as WWE headed towards the attitude era. Now he has some harsh words to say about the Ultimate Warrior, because he wasn’t a fan of the controversial Superstar at all.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
151K+
Followers
72K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy