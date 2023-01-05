Marvin Bagley III Injury Update

The Official Medical Update on The Pistons Center

Pistons center Marvin Bagley III underwent successful surgery today to repair a fracture of the third and fourth metacarpals in his right hand. Bagley suffered the injury at the 6:57 mark of the second quarter at Portland on January 2.

The surgery was performed by Dr. Michelle Carlson at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, in consultation with team orthopedic surgeon Dr. Bill Moutzouros of Henry Ford Health.

Bagley will be reevaluated in approximately six weeks.