Greeley, CO

PSU student killed in avalanche while skiing with father in Colorado

By Jared Weaver, Lanie Lee Cook
WTAJ
 4 days ago

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — A Penn State student died over the weekend after he got caught in an avalanche in Colorado while skiing with his father.

Nick Feinstein, 22, was identified as the skier who was killed, according to the University of Northern Colorado. The university said Feinstein was the son of UNC President Andy Feinstein, who also was caught in the avalanche but was able to escape and call for help.

Feinstein was also a student at Penn State studying Information Sciences and Technology. Penn State said in a statement that they learned about Feinstein’s “tragic accident and passing” on Tuesday.

“During this time of great sorrow, our hearts go out to his family and all who knew him,” university spokesperson Lisa Powers wrote. “Nick, 22, was a 6th-semester student in the College of Information Sciences and Technology where he was majoring in enterprise technology integration. Leaders of Penn State Student Affairs are reaching out to offer support to his family and friends.”

The University of Northern Colorado also gave its condolences to the Feinstein family.

“Our thoughts are with the entire Feinstein family at this incredibly difficult time,” a statement from the University of Northern Colorado reads.

Andy Feinstein “did not sustain significant physical injuries,” according to the UNC said.

Nick Feinstein (Credit: University of Northern Colorado)

The father and son had accessed a backcountry area called the Numbers, outside the boundary of Breckenridge Ski Resort on Peak 10, according to Summit County Rescue Group .

The Numbers is “a common area for people to leave the ski area and recreate in the backcountry,” according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center . It has south- to southeast-facing terrain at about 11,600 feet.

The avalanche happened around 1 p.m., partially burying Andy Feinstein and completely burying his son. Rescuers recovered Nick Feinstein just before 3:15 p.m., a little more than an hour and a half after his father found cell phone service and reported the slide, according to the CAIC.

This marks the second avalanche death so far this winter, according to the CAIC. A snowboarder died days earlier after an avalanche on Berthoud Pass.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

