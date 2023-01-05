ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginian Review

Restoration underway of Criminal Justice databases operated by Virginia State Police

RICHMOND, Va. (VR) – The Virginia State Police (VSP) is steadily making progress with its ongoing restoration efforts of several data systems and webpages. As of 11 a.m. Friday (Jan. 6, 2023), access to the Virginia Criminal Information Network (VCIN) was restored for Virginia law enforcement queries. The VSP Information Technology Division’s application and engineering teams worked through the night and are now focused on reinstating VCIN-affiliated systems, to include the Computerized Criminal History (CCH) and the Virginia Firearms Transaction V-Check system. All stakeholders are being updated as the situation evolves. The VCIN outage occurred mid-morning Jan. 5, 2023, when the...
VIRGINIA STATE
Daily Voice

Teacher Shot By Student In Virginia On Road To Recovery

The first grade teacher who was shot by one of her 6-year-old students in Virginia was on the road to recovery as of Monday, Jan. 9.Abby Zwerner, 25, was able to confiscate the gun from her first grade student at Richneck Elementary School last week when he pulled the trigger, a parent tells the W…
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

7-year-old Va. boy taken to DC hospital after falling off ski lift

WASHINGTON (7News) — A 7-year-old boy from Virginia was taken to the hospital Sunday after falling off a ski lift at Whitetail Mountain Resort in Pennsylvania, resort officials confirmed. On Sunday at 1:40 p.m., Ski Patrol responded to a report that a 7-year-old skier fell from the EZ Rider...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC Washington

Loved Ones Seek Answers After Road Crew Worker's Hit-and-Run Death

The loved ones of a man killed in a hit-and-run along a Virginia highway last month is desperate for answers. Jonathan Franzell, a 32-year-old member of a road construction crew, was trying to help after a crash on Interstate 66 when a car hit him and kept going, Virginia State Police says.
VIRGINIA STATE
DC News Now

Traffic backed up after tractor trailer fire on beltway

McLEAN, Va. (DC News Now) — A tractor trailer caught on fire on I-495 on Sunday afternoon, causing backups into Maryland. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue and Virginia State Police all responded to the outer loop of I-495 Southbound at Georgetown Pike. Traffic was routed around it onto Georgetown Pike. […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Augusta Free Press

AARP Virginia: ‘Staffing shortages in nursing homes must come to an end’

When Virginia’s General Assembly returns to Richmond this week, AARP Virginia will ask lawmakers to protect at-risk nursing home residents and their families by taking on quality and staffing problems in facilities. “Virginia’s long-standing failure to address staffing shortages in nursing homes must come to an end,” said Jared...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

VSP restores all but 2 data systems impacted by outage

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — By midnight Friday, Virginia State Police (VSP) said they had restored all but two data systems and webpages adversely impacted by an outage that occurred roughly 30 hours prior. The outage occurred mid-morning Thursday when the fire suppression system was triggered in the data center...
VIRGINIA STATE
wvtf.org

Va. News: Daylight Saving Time & saving historic documents

A Roanoke County delegate wants to find out more about how switching to Daylight Saving Time every spring impacts Virginians and whether that should continue. And some of the nation's oldest historical documents may be at risk of damage from material that was meant to protect them. Those have been...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Child Abducted By Woman In Maryland Tracked Down By Stafford County Sheriff

A cross-state investigation into a missing child in Maryland led to charges for a 36-year-old who was apprehended by sheriff's deputies in Virginia. Jessica Onwudiachi was taken into custody by deputies from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, Jan. 3 after being alerted by police in Anne Arundel County that she was wanted for abducting a 5-year-old and is believed to be in the area near Bells Hill Road.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the increase in electric bills; Appalachian Power responds to customers

Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this latest billing cycle. Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the …. Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this...
VIRGINIA STATE
wakg.com

Governor Youngkin Fires Parole Board

On Day One, Governor Youngkin issued Executive Order 3 which fired the previous Parole Board and requested a programmatic review of the Board’s duties, procedures, and administration. Governor Youngkin released the following statement on Parole Board Chairman Dotson’s programmatic review of the Parole Board’s duties, procedures, and administration:

