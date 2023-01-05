Read full article on original website
Restoration underway of Criminal Justice databases operated by Virginia State Police
RICHMOND, Va. (VR) – The Virginia State Police (VSP) is steadily making progress with its ongoing restoration efforts of several data systems and webpages. As of 11 a.m. Friday (Jan. 6, 2023), access to the Virginia Criminal Information Network (VCIN) was restored for Virginia law enforcement queries. The VSP Information Technology Division’s application and engineering teams worked through the night and are now focused on reinstating VCIN-affiliated systems, to include the Computerized Criminal History (CCH) and the Virginia Firearms Transaction V-Check system. All stakeholders are being updated as the situation evolves. The VCIN outage occurred mid-morning Jan. 5, 2023, when the...
Teacher Shot By Student In Virginia On Road To Recovery
The first grade teacher who was shot by one of her 6-year-old students in Virginia was on the road to recovery as of Monday, Jan. 9.Abby Zwerner, 25, was able to confiscate the gun from her first grade student at Richneck Elementary School last week when he pulled the trigger, a parent tells the W…
WSET
7-year-old Va. boy taken to DC hospital after falling off ski lift
WASHINGTON (7News) — A 7-year-old boy from Virginia was taken to the hospital Sunday after falling off a ski lift at Whitetail Mountain Resort in Pennsylvania, resort officials confirmed. On Sunday at 1:40 p.m., Ski Patrol responded to a report that a 7-year-old skier fell from the EZ Rider...
‘Were there warning signs?’ Teachers union president asks after 6-year-old shoots teacher
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — After a six-year-old student shot and injured his teacher at Richneck Elementary, the head of the state’s teachers union is asking whether there were any warning signs that could have prevented the shooting. Virginia Education Association President Dr. James Fedderman is also calling on...
NBC Washington
Loved Ones Seek Answers After Road Crew Worker's Hit-and-Run Death
The loved ones of a man killed in a hit-and-run along a Virginia highway last month is desperate for answers. Jonathan Franzell, a 32-year-old member of a road construction crew, was trying to help after a crash on Interstate 66 when a car hit him and kept going, Virginia State Police says.
Traffic backed up after tractor trailer fire on beltway
McLEAN, Va. (DC News Now) — A tractor trailer caught on fire on I-495 on Sunday afternoon, causing backups into Maryland. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue and Virginia State Police all responded to the outer loop of I-495 Southbound at Georgetown Pike. Traffic was routed around it onto Georgetown Pike. […]
Augusta Free Press
AARP Virginia: ‘Staffing shortages in nursing homes must come to an end’
When Virginia’s General Assembly returns to Richmond this week, AARP Virginia will ask lawmakers to protect at-risk nursing home residents and their families by taking on quality and staffing problems in facilities. “Virginia’s long-standing failure to address staffing shortages in nursing homes must come to an end,” said Jared...
Chairman says 'drastic changes' must be made to Virginia Parole Board
Virginia's current parole board chairman released a report on Monday, detailing the results of a thorough review that was conducted at the request of Governor Glenn Youngkin.
WSET
VSP restores all but 2 data systems impacted by outage
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — By midnight Friday, Virginia State Police (VSP) said they had restored all but two data systems and webpages adversely impacted by an outage that occurred roughly 30 hours prior. The outage occurred mid-morning Thursday when the fire suppression system was triggered in the data center...
wvtf.org
Va. News: Daylight Saving Time & saving historic documents
A Roanoke County delegate wants to find out more about how switching to Daylight Saving Time every spring impacts Virginians and whether that should continue. And some of the nation's oldest historical documents may be at risk of damage from material that was meant to protect them. Those have been...
Augusta Free Press
Massive Virginia cocaine operation dismantled, ringleader sentenced to 27.5 years
A narcotics supply chain was officially shut down this week in Central Virginia when a former Lynchburg resident and the ringleader of the operation was sentenced to 27.5 years in federal prison. Jermel Lawrence Storey, 45, who most recently resided in Charlotte, N.C., pled guilty in July to conspiring to...
WSET
General Assembly 2023: VA lawmakers preview agenda and plan for the Commonwealth
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia General Assembly is set to reconvene for the 2023 session on Wednesday and leaders on both sides of the political aisle say they're excited to get to work. As leaders get ready to head to Richmond, they were quick to express their plans...
Police: Ashland teen seen getting into car with man found safe in North Carolina
Surveillance video shows a missing 17-year-old girl last seen Wednesday night in Ashland getting into a sedan, according to authorities.
WSET
'More work to be done:' Gov. Youngkin addresses Virginia Parole Board report
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin is speaking up following the release of a Virginia Parole Board report. On Day One, Youngkin issued Executive Order 3 which fired the previous Parole Board and requested a review of the Board’s duties, procedures, and administration. Youngkin released the following...
Child Abducted By Woman In Maryland Tracked Down By Stafford County Sheriff
A cross-state investigation into a missing child in Maryland led to charges for a 36-year-old who was apprehended by sheriff's deputies in Virginia. Jessica Onwudiachi was taken into custody by deputies from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, Jan. 3 after being alerted by police in Anne Arundel County that she was wanted for abducting a 5-year-old and is believed to be in the area near Bells Hill Road.
This Virginia Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the State
When it comes to donuts, bigger is always better and this unique bakery in Virginia definitely understands that concept. If you've never paid a visit to the legendary Texas Donuts in northern VA, you are definitely missing out.
CDC Map: Masks recommended for 57 Va. localities, all of Metro Richmond
Masking is recommended for 57 localities in Virginia, including all of Metro Richmond, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
WSET
Delegate files bill to bar January 6 insurrectionists from public office in Virginia
(WSET) — On the anniversary of the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol, one Virginia delegate filed a bill that would bar anyone convicted of participating in the January 6 insurrection from serving in a position of public trust within the Commonwealth of Virginia. I fought to...
wfxrtv.com
Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the increase in electric bills; Appalachian Power responds to customers
Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this latest billing cycle. Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the …. Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this...
wakg.com
Governor Youngkin Fires Parole Board
On Day One, Governor Youngkin issued Executive Order 3 which fired the previous Parole Board and requested a programmatic review of the Board’s duties, procedures, and administration. Governor Youngkin released the following statement on Parole Board Chairman Dotson’s programmatic review of the Parole Board’s duties, procedures, and administration:
