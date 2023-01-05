Read full article on original website
Consumers See Inflation—and Spending—Cooling Off in the Year Ahead, New York Fed Survey Shows
The one-year inflation outlook declined to 5%, the lowest level since July 2021, according to a New York Fed survey released Monday. Household spending expectations tumbled a full percentage point to 5.9%, the lowest level since January 2022. Consumers expect gas prices to increase 4.1% and food prices to rise...
Used Vehicle Prices Are Falling But Not Enough to Offset Grossly Inflated Levels
DETROIT — Used vehicle prices are expected to come down further this year amid rising interest rates and improved availability of new cars and trucks, according to Cox Automotive. The automotive data firm expects wholesale prices on its Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index, which tracks prices of used vehicles...
Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Mixed After Nasdaq Extends Gains Backed by Technology
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed after the Nasdaq Composite extended gains for a second day on Wall Street. Technology stocks helped the index skirt losses Monday as traders added to bets that inflation may be easing. The Nasdaq was the only major index...
Investors see Brazil's polarization, fiscal plans as key risks after protests
LONDON/NEW YORK, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The hordes of supporters of Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro that invaded top government buildings in the capital city were a reality check for investors in Latin America's largest economy.
Goldman Sachs Is Cutting Up to 3,200 Employees This Week as Wall Street Girds for Tough Year
The global investment bank is letting go of as many as 3,200 employees starting Wednesday, according to a person with knowledge of the firm's plans. That amounts to 6.5% of the 49,100 employees Goldman had in October, which is below the 8% reported last month as the upper end of possible cuts.
China's Reopening Could Boost Australia's Economy by 1%, JPMorgan Says
JPMorgan said a full recovery in Australia's tourism will add 0.5 percentage points to its gross domestic product and the return of international students from China will add another 0.4 percentage points. In 2019, China accounted for 15.3% of all of Australia's inbound tourism, making it the largest source of...
Cryptoverse: Bitcoin digs in for a bumpy new year
Jan 10 (Reuters) - Bitcoin's looking steady in 2023. But it's only been a week. Cryptocurrencies have crept into the new year, licking their wounds after the carnage of 2022. The overall global crypto market cap has risen 5% to $871 billion since Jan. 1, but it's still down over 57% from this time last year.
