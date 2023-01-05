ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Connecticut

Used Vehicle Prices Are Falling But Not Enough to Offset Grossly Inflated Levels

DETROIT — Used vehicle prices are expected to come down further this year amid rising interest rates and improved availability of new cars and trucks, according to Cox Automotive. The automotive data firm expects wholesale prices on its Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index, which tracks prices of used vehicles...
NBC Connecticut

Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Mixed After Nasdaq Extends Gains Backed by Technology

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed after the Nasdaq Composite extended gains for a second day on Wall Street. Technology stocks helped the index skirt losses Monday as traders added to bets that inflation may be easing. The Nasdaq was the only major index...
NBC Connecticut

China's Reopening Could Boost Australia's Economy by 1%, JPMorgan Says

JPMorgan said a full recovery in Australia's tourism will add 0.5 percentage points to its gross domestic product and the return of international students from China will add another 0.4 percentage points. In 2019, China accounted for 15.3% of all of Australia's inbound tourism, making it the largest source of...
Reuters

Cryptoverse: Bitcoin digs in for a bumpy new year

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Bitcoin's looking steady in 2023. But it's only been a week. Cryptocurrencies have crept into the new year, licking their wounds after the carnage of 2022. The overall global crypto market cap has risen 5% to $871 billion since Jan. 1, but it's still down over 57% from this time last year.

