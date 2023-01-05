Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hollins-Mill Mountain Winter Festival of New Works presents "I Live to Tell" January 12Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Virginia witness videotapes hovering lights in triangle formationRoger MarshVirginia State
Haunted Roanoke: Lick Run Woods between 10th Street and Lincoln Terrace Elementary SchoolCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local park slide is a casualty of the freezing temperaturesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Consumers, Virginia legislators and utility companies can work together regarding rising bills and cut off noticesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
wfxrtv.com
Campbell County deputies search for a person who stole a truck
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says it is searching for a person that allegedly stole a truck from a business on Lynchburg Highway on Friday, Jan. 6. Deputies say the person was caught on surveillance video stealing a 2009 F-150 truck around 1...
WSET
Homicide investigation underway after man shot and killed in Roanoke: Police
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police are investigating a homicide in the Star City on Sunday evening. At approximately 9:40 p.m., RPD was called to the 800 block of 30th Street NW for a report of a possible homicide. Responding officers found an unresponsive man inside of a home...
WDBJ7.com
Police search for shooter after death in northwest Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are looking for whomever is responsible for the death of a man in Roanoke Sunday. Police were called about 9:40 p.m. January 8, 2023, to the 800 block of 30th Street NW. Officers found an unresponsive man inside a home, with a gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel pronounced the man dead. His name will be released when family is notified.
wfxrtv.com
Bedford Police respond to weapon brandished incident
BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford Police Department responded to a business around 7 p.m. on Saturday night for a report of someone brandishing a weapon. Police say the business is located on Independence Blvd. and Forest Rd. The person reportedly left on foot and was arrested on a separate charge.
wfxrtv.com
Amherst County Sheriff’s Office reports travel updates
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Amherst County Sheriff’s Office reported a travel update, saying all travel lanes are open. Officials say, due to multiple vehicle crashes, both 29 northbound lanes were closed just before the route 60 exit earlier this morning. The sheriff’s office is warning drivers in...
WDBJ7.com
Danville Police Department receives funds for Real Time Crime Center and other safety upgrades
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department will soon be seeing some upgrades to increase safety for the community. They recently received around $700,000 from the state to install a Real Time Crime Center, a backup dispatch center, and a Ballistic Identification System. The Real Time Crime Center will...
wfxrtv.com
Car crash in Montgomery County causing delays, cleared
UPDATE — VDOT says the earlier reported crash in Montgomery County is now cleared. MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A car crash in Montgomery County is causing delays this morning. According to reports, drivers on I-81 can expect delays due to a car crash at mile marker I-05.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Police receive funding designed to help keep city safe
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Police Chief Sam Roman says 2022 was the third-highest homicide rate in the city’s history. But the department just received funding that could help keep you and your family safe. Officials say there were 68 shootings in 2022. Only 18 were closed by...
WSET
In case you missed it: Here are the top 5 stories from January 1 through 8
(WSET) — Here are the top 5 stories from January 1 through 8. Family car totaled by man outrunning LPD, gunshots exchanged on NYE. A 29-year-old led Lynchburg Police on a high-speed chase through the city, late on New Year's Eve. The pursuit came to a halt when Jonathan...
WSET
'Loss of senses:' Bedford Police look for missing truck, wanted man in separate incidents
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Nearly a week into the new year and the Bedford Police Department is experiencing an increase in crimes in the area. On Thursday, BPD shared a message expressing just that, along with a plea to find a stolen truck. "People, people, people. Has the new...
WSET
Woman sentenced to serve 15 years after child abduction from Giles Co. church daycare
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — An Alleghany County woman who plead guilty to abducting a child from a Giles County church in May 2021 has been sentenced. On Monday, Giles County Commonwealth’s Attorney Bobby Lilly told ABC13 the final sentence imposed for Nancy Fridley was a total of 25 years.
WDBJ7.com
Crash cleared along 64W in Rockbridge Co.
ROCKBRIDGE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A crash in Rockbridge Co. has closed I-64W on Sunday evening. The crash was near mile marker 47, according to VDOT. Delays should be expected.
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash cleared on I-81N in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A tractor-trailer crash is causing delays on I-81 in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened at mile marker 144.7. As of 6:23 p.m., the north right shoulder was closed.
WSET
19-year-old dies after crash on Little River Road: Deputies
MONTGOMERY COUNTY Va. (WSET) — The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said there was a motor vehicle crash on Little River Road on Sunday. This incident happened at 7:40 a.m. at the 3100 block of Little River Road in Montgomery County. Deputies said the accident was reported to have involved...
Piney Forest Road closes for emergency sewer repairs in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Starting on Tuesday, Jan. 10, Piney Forest Road at Franklin Turnpike will be closed for emergency sewer repairs, according to the City of Danville. The city says the repairs will be for the sewer tap at the McDonald’s at 1435 Piney Forest Road. This will result in all southbound lanes closing […]
WSLS
Halifax County man arrested after stealing two pickups, an ATV, police say
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – A Halifax County man has been arrested after a slew of crimes that started in Southside and spread into North Carolina, according to the South Boston Police Department. Authorities said that Allen Brandon, 27, of Halifax County was arrested on Thursday in Person County, North...
Echoes of the Past: Mystery Death of Officer
Echoes of the Past is a collection of historical articles curated from The Virginian Review and other publications archived since 1914. You may be exposed to content that you find offensive or objectionable. For historical purposes and accuracy, articles are reprinted in their original, unedited form, and do not reflect the opinions and beliefs of the publisher. January 9, 1932 91 Years Ago Mystery Death Of Officer Mystery surrounds the death of Lieutenant William J. French(left in photo below), former officer of San Francisco Presidio, whose body was found lying near his automobile near Gilroy, Calif. Army authorities have launched an investigation to determine...
WBTM
Danville Police Release Report Following December Initiative with State Police
During the month of December, the Danville Police Department and Virginia State Police partnered as a part of Governor Glenn Youngkin’s Operation Bold Blue Line initiative. Launched in October 2022, the operation is a sustained effort to comprehensively address the challenge of reducing homicides, shootings, and violent crimes in designated cities across the Commonwealth.
WSLS
Man arrested after armed robbery on Campbell Highway
Campbell County sheriff’s deputies say a man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery on Campbell Highway on Wednesday. Authorities say they responded to 501 Express Mart on Campbell Highway for the report of an armed robbery. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken at the time...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke County Police looking for missing woman
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Police are on the lookout for a missing and possibly endangered woman. Katie Rose Freeman, 27, was last reported seen walking in the Vinton/Roanoke County area around 5 p.m. January 1, 2023. Anyone with potential information on her whereabouts is asked to call...
