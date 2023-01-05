ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, VA

wfxrtv.com

Campbell County deputies search for a person who stole a truck

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says it is searching for a person that allegedly stole a truck from a business on Lynchburg Highway on Friday, Jan. 6. Deputies say the person was caught on surveillance video stealing a 2009 F-150 truck around 1...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Police search for shooter after death in northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are looking for whomever is responsible for the death of a man in Roanoke Sunday. Police were called about 9:40 p.m. January 8, 2023, to the 800 block of 30th Street NW. Officers found an unresponsive man inside a home, with a gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel pronounced the man dead. His name will be released when family is notified.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Bedford Police respond to weapon brandished incident

BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford Police Department responded to a business around 7 p.m. on Saturday night for a report of someone brandishing a weapon. Police say the business is located on Independence Blvd. and Forest Rd. The person reportedly left on foot and was arrested on a separate charge.
wfxrtv.com

Amherst County Sheriff’s Office reports travel updates

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Amherst County Sheriff’s Office reported a travel update, saying all travel lanes are open. Officials say, due to multiple vehicle crashes, both 29 northbound lanes were closed just before the route 60 exit earlier this morning. The sheriff’s office is warning drivers in...
wfxrtv.com

Car crash in Montgomery County causing delays, cleared

UPDATE — VDOT says the earlier reported crash in Montgomery County is now cleared. MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A car crash in Montgomery County is causing delays this morning. According to reports, drivers on I-81 can expect delays due to a car crash at mile marker I-05.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Police receive funding designed to help keep city safe

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Police Chief Sam Roman says 2022 was the third-highest homicide rate in the city’s history. But the department just received funding that could help keep you and your family safe. Officials say there were 68 shootings in 2022. Only 18 were closed by...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Crash cleared along 64W in Rockbridge Co.

ROCKBRIDGE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A crash in Rockbridge Co. has closed I-64W on Sunday evening. The crash was near mile marker 47, according to VDOT. Delays should be expected.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Tractor-trailer crash cleared on I-81N in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A tractor-trailer crash is causing delays on I-81 in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened at mile marker 144.7. As of 6:23 p.m., the north right shoulder was closed.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSET

19-year-old dies after crash on Little River Road: Deputies

MONTGOMERY COUNTY Va. (WSET) — The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said there was a motor vehicle crash on Little River Road on Sunday. This incident happened at 7:40 a.m. at the 3100 block of Little River Road in Montgomery County. Deputies said the accident was reported to have involved...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Piney Forest Road closes for emergency sewer repairs in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Starting on Tuesday, Jan. 10, Piney Forest Road at Franklin Turnpike will be closed for emergency sewer repairs, according to the City of Danville. The city says the repairs will be for the sewer tap at the McDonald’s at 1435 Piney Forest Road. This will result in all southbound lanes closing […]
DANVILLE, VA
Virginian Review

Echoes of the Past: Mystery Death of Officer

Echoes of the Past is a collection of historical articles curated from The Virginian Review and other publications archived since 1914. You may be exposed to content that you find offensive or objectionable. For historical purposes and accuracy, articles are reprinted in their original, unedited form, and do not reflect the opinions and beliefs of the publisher. January 9, 1932 91 Years Ago Mystery Death Of Officer Mystery surrounds the death of Lieutenant William J. French(left in photo below), former officer of San Francisco Presidio, whose body was found lying near his automobile near Gilroy, Calif. Army authorities have launched an investigation to determine...
COVINGTON, VA
WBTM

Danville Police Release Report Following December Initiative with State Police

During the month of December, the Danville Police Department and Virginia State Police partnered as a part of Governor Glenn Youngkin’s Operation Bold Blue Line initiative. Launched in October 2022, the operation is a sustained effort to comprehensively address the challenge of reducing homicides, shootings, and violent crimes in designated cities across the Commonwealth.
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Man arrested after armed robbery on Campbell Highway

Campbell County sheriff’s deputies say a man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery on Campbell Highway on Wednesday. Authorities say they responded to 501 Express Mart on Campbell Highway for the report of an armed robbery. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken at the time...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke County Police looking for missing woman

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Police are on the lookout for a missing and possibly endangered woman. Katie Rose Freeman, 27, was last reported seen walking in the Vinton/Roanoke County area around 5 p.m. January 1, 2023. Anyone with potential information on her whereabouts is asked to call...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA

