Lab Owners Charged In $107 Million Medicare ScamTaxBuzzLewisville, TX
San Antonio's top ranked pizza restaurant opens second locationAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
These are the 5 highest rated pizzas in San Antonio. Do you agree with the list?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must VisitTravel MavenTexas State
This popular San Antonio business is offering $2 million in student grants. Check to see if you can applyAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Mikal Harrison-Pilot, nation's No. 8 athlete, commits to Houston Cougars on national television
The All-American Bowl broadcast started with a bang Saturday. Prior to kickoff, Temple (Texas) four-star athlete Mikal Harrison-Pilot announced his commitment to the Houston Cougars over California, Oklahoma, TCU and Texas: The 6-foot, 190-pound wide receiver/defensive back is rated the nation's ...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KFDM-TV
H.S. Boys Basketball - District 21-6A: United 64 Summer Creek 45 Final
Beaumont, Tx — The Beaumont United Timberwolves improve to 3-0 in District 21-6A play with a win over Summer Creek. Wesley Yates III scored 17 points and became United's all time leading scorer with almost two months of the season left to play.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Things to do in San Antonio this week of January 9, 2023
One of the most talented singers to come out of American Idol, Fantasia is coming to San Antonio! Listen to the season three winner belt out some of her iconic songs. She’s a talent you wouldn’t want to miss. When: Friday, January 13, 2023, 8 pm. Where: Tech...
New study names San Antonio top Texas city for green space, beating out Austin
While Houston and El Paso were close behind SA, Austin didn't even break the list's top 20.
The Wicked Wich pop-up gets permanent home on San Antonio's North Side
The home of 'The Beast' will open in Beacon Hill.
Ever Wonder What’s At The Bottom of The SA Riverwalk?
The San Antonio Riverwalk is Texas' biggest attraction. The San Antonio Riverwalk is Capt. Husband and I's "weekend go-to." And apparently, we are not alone. It's estimated that over 14 million people visit the Riverwalk annually making the SA Riverwalk the most frequented attraction in Texas!. How many folks fall...
Eyewitnesses record unknown object flying across the sky in San Antonio and Hondo
SAN ANTONIO — While driving her daughter to gymnastics practice on Wednesday evening, Kristen Allen spotted a strange object flying in the sky. She pulled out her phone to record it, capturing the object southbound along Bulverde Road in north San Antonio. The clip was taken just after 5 p.m. as the sun was setting.
Texan finds coatimundi on his porch
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas man walked out to his front porch and was greeted with a rare sighting — a coati, also known as a coatimundi. According to a post by the City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, the man walked out to his front porch and saw the coati clinging […]
laprensatexas.com
A Pocketful of Miracles & a Pocketful of Candy! My Love Affair With Downtown San Antonio’s Silver Screens My Love Affair With Downtown San Antonio’s Silver Screens
WOW! What a place! I was inside an Aztec temple! It was an adventure. I was immediately overtaken by the rich smell of popcorn. We go to the concession stand and Sonny buys us popcorn and a Coke. Sonny showed me to my seat and I expected him and his...
10 Houston Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Houston, TX. - In addition to being the 4th-largest city in the US, Houston is also home to one of the nation's strongest job markets, which is largely why the city has grown so much in recent decades.
foxsanantonio.com
Getting hit by a car with a fake tag could lead to insurance headaches and few answers
SAN ANTONIO—A dangerous trend in Texas is capturing the attention of police, lawmakers, and everyday drivers. Fake temporary permits and license plates are popping up on roads statewide. Our crews spotted one just last week. It appears someone took a picture of a temporary permit, printed it out, and...
San Antonio club owner Blayne Tucker, a tireless live-music champion, has died
Tucker owned St. Mary's Strip staple The Mix and helped secure $15 billion in relief funds for music venues during the pandemic.
Houston Chronicle
Beloved Pappas restaurant's replacement will have unique focus
Diners mourned the Montrose location of Little Pappas Seafood Restaurant at 3001 S. Shepherd Drive when it was forced to close in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who have continued to feel the stab of pain will be glad to know a new Pappas restaurant will open its doors soon in the empty storefront: Little's Oyster Bar.
foxsanantonio.com
Texas State University to honor Uvalde victim with scholarship in her name
UVALDE, TEXAS — Texas State University has started a scholarship in honor of Tess Mata, who died in the Robb Elementary mass shooting. According to family attending Texas State was one of Tess’s dreams. The Tess Marie Mata scholarship will provide financial aid to and incoming College of Health Professions freshman.
KSAT 12
These were the busiest H-E-Bs in the San Antonio area in 2022
H-E-B is perhaps the most beloved grocer in Texas and it’s the same in San Antonio. According to SafeGraph Data, which tracks grocery store foot traffic through geospatial data, two San Antonio-area H-E-B’s had more than 100,000 visitors in 2022. The data is not an exact metric, as...
Houston eatery named one of the best buffets in the country: report
Come one come all, don't bring anything but your wallet and an empty stomach, and be ready to dine at some of the best buffets in the country.
This popular San Antonio business is offering $2 million in student grants. Check to see if you can apply
Popular San Antonio-based burger company Whataburger is giving away $2 million as part of its commitment to serving local communities. They are giving away over "$2 million in scholarships to eligible students across its 14-state footprint for the 2023-2024 academic year through the company's two scholarship programs—the Whataburger Feeding Student Success Scholarship and the Whataburger Family Foundation Scholarship."
