San Antonio, TX

Ash Jurberg

San Antonio's top ranked pizza restaurant opens second location

If you love pizza, then I have some good news for you. Popular pizza restaurant Via 313 opened its second location in San Antonio today. The first location opened in August 2022 at 8435 Wurzbach Rd, and it is already the number one ranked pizza in San Antonio, according to Yelp reviewers. The demand has led to Via 313 opening a second location in Culebra Commons.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Texas

If you live in Texas and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
TEXAS STATE
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Things to do in San Antonio this week of January 9, 2023

One of the most talented singers to come out of American Idol, Fantasia is coming to San Antonio! Listen to the season three winner belt out some of her iconic songs. She’s a talent you wouldn’t want to miss. When: Friday, January 13, 2023, 8 pm. Where: Tech...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
US105

Ever Wonder What’s At The Bottom of The SA Riverwalk?

The San Antonio Riverwalk is Texas' biggest attraction. The San Antonio Riverwalk is Capt. Husband and I's "weekend go-to." And apparently, we are not alone. It's estimated that over 14 million people visit the Riverwalk annually making the SA Riverwalk the most frequented attraction in Texas!. How many folks fall...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texan finds coatimundi on his porch

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas man walked out to his front porch and was greeted with a rare sighting — a coati, also known as a coatimundi. According to a post by the City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, the man walked out to his front porch and saw the coati clinging […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Houston Chronicle

Beloved Pappas restaurant's replacement will have unique focus

Diners mourned the Montrose location of Little Pappas Seafood Restaurant at 3001 S. Shepherd Drive when it was forced to close in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who have continued to feel the stab of pain will be glad to know a new Pappas restaurant will open its doors soon in the empty storefront: Little's Oyster Bar.
HOUSTON, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Texas State University to honor Uvalde victim with scholarship in her name

UVALDE, TEXAS — Texas State University has started a scholarship in honor of Tess Mata, who died in the Robb Elementary mass shooting. According to family attending Texas State was one of Tess’s dreams. The Tess Marie Mata scholarship will provide financial aid to and incoming College of Health Professions freshman.
SAN MARCOS, TX
KSAT 12

These were the busiest H-E-Bs in the San Antonio area in 2022

H-E-B is perhaps the most beloved grocer in Texas and it’s the same in San Antonio. According to SafeGraph Data, which tracks grocery store foot traffic through geospatial data, two San Antonio-area H-E-B’s had more than 100,000 visitors in 2022. The data is not an exact metric, as...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Ash Jurberg

This popular San Antonio business is offering $2 million in student grants. Check to see if you can apply

Popular San Antonio-based burger company Whataburger is giving away $2 million as part of its commitment to serving local communities. They are giving away over "$2 million in scholarships to eligible students across its 14-state footprint for the 2023-2024 academic year through the company's two scholarship programs—the Whataburger Feeding Student Success Scholarship and the Whataburger Family Foundation Scholarship."
SAN ANTONIO, TX

