ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball guard Jalen Hood-Schifino named Big Ten freshman of the week

IU needed him to step up when Xavier Johnson went down with an injury, and the Hoosiers’ 5-star newcomer appears to be up to the task. Indiana freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week after his efforts at Iowa and against Northwestern, the conference announced on Monday afternoon.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU men’s basketball falls out of AP top-25, women hold at No. 6

For the first time this season, the IU men’s basketball program is unranked. After appearing in the AP preseason top-25 in the No. 13 spot and moving anywhere from No. 10 to 18 over the next eight weeks, the Hoosiers slid to the other teams receiving votes category in Monday’s updated poll.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball: Northwestern 84 Indiana 83 — Three keys | Highlights | Final stats

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana lost to Northwestern on Sunday afternoon by a final score of 84-83 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers trailed 41-34 at halftime and were led in the game by Jalen Hood-Schifino with a career high 33 points. Trayce Jackson-Davis added 18 points and a career-high 24 rebounds. IU rallied from a 76-63 deficit with four minutes remaining but couldn’t complete the comeback.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Indiana basketball’s effort against Northwestern was not good enough

The scoreboard at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall may have said that IU lost to Northwestern by one point, but the game was not really that close. It required a ridiculous Trey Galloway moonshot buzzer-beater to get the final score to 84-83, and IU closed the game on a 13-5 run during the last minute.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Jordan Geronimo will get first career start vs. Northwestern

Junior forward Jordan Geronimo will get his first career start on Sunday when IU hosts Northwestern. Geronimo is filling in for Race Thompson, who is out indefinitely with a knee injury. Thompson was at the Northwestern game in sweatpants. He was walking around on the court pre-game without crutches. The...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Finally healthy IU women’s basketball takes down Northwestern

Indiana welcomed back All-Big Ten wing Grace Berger and cruised to a road win. Senior forward Mackenzie Holmes posted her third-straight double-double as No. 6/7 IU took down Northwestern, 72-50, on Sunday afternoon in Welsh-Ryan Arena. Holmes posted a team-high 24 points and 13 rebounds on 10-of-14 shooting, while Berger...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU football picks up two more transfer portal additions on Sunday

The wave of portal additions continued through the weekend for IU football. The Hoosiers added Texas A&M defensive lineman Marcus Burris and Texas Tech defensive lineman Philip Blidi on Sunday. The 6-foot-4, 290-pound Burris recorded one tackle in 2022 in eight games for the Aggies. He redshirted his 2021 true...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU says Race Thompson out indefinitely

————— Senior Race Thompson Out Indefinitely. Indiana University senior men’s basketball player Race Thompson will be out indefinitely after after injuring his leg Thursday at Iowa. He has started 76 straight games. In 14 games, The 6-8 Thompson is averaging 8.4 points and 6.1 rebounds...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report (1/9)

Christian Jimenez, 21, of Washington, was arrested on January 7th by the Washington Police Department on counts of reckless driving and operating without ever obtaining a license. A bond was set at $2,000, and bond was posted.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Flurries ahead as Indiana weather turns colder

INDIANAPOLIS – The milder weather is going away, as we get ready for a colder weather pattern change. Flurries will start the day on Thursday, with pockets of light snow showers filling into the afternoon. Cloudy skies and windy conditions will also be present Thursday. Once we cool of Wednesday evening, high temperatures don’t warm back up much throughout the day. Highs will stay in the upper 30s Thursday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Man arrested in Anderson robbery, beating

ANDERSON, Indiana — The Madison County Sheriff's Department arrested a man in Indianapolis allegedly connected to a robbery and beating in Anderson. According to police, the victim met a man at a gas station that he had been talking to on social media. Once back at the victim's house, another man arrived and the victim was beaten and robbed at gunpoint.
ANDERSON, IN
WTHR

Trash overflows near Washington Square Mall

INDIANAPOLIS — Trash troubles continue for central Indiana residents, this time people who live around the Washington Square Mall are saying they're concerned about an overflowing recycling bin. They join a growing number of voices across the area from people who say they are facing a similar struggle. The...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy