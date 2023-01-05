Read full article on original website
Rapidly improving 2024 big man Derik Queen gives thoughts on IU basketball, overall recruitment
LAPORTE, Ind. — A year ago Derik Queen was toiling behind the scenes as a sophomore, not seeing the floor much for the prestigious Montverde Academy basketball program after transferring in from Baltimore, Md. Although he is a 5-star prospect, that first year wasn’t altogether surprising at the national...
Mike Woodson radio show: On a frustrating week, and looking ahead to Penn State
Watch as IU basketball head coach Mike Woodson joined legendary radio voice Don Fischer for their Inside IU basketball show. The pair looked back at Indiana’s losses to Iowa and Northwestern, and previewed a game against Penn State. Indiana and Penn State tip at 7 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday...
IU basketball guard Jalen Hood-Schifino named Big Ten freshman of the week
IU needed him to step up when Xavier Johnson went down with an injury, and the Hoosiers’ 5-star newcomer appears to be up to the task. Indiana freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week after his efforts at Iowa and against Northwestern, the conference announced on Monday afternoon.
IU men’s basketball falls out of AP top-25, women hold at No. 6
For the first time this season, the IU men’s basketball program is unranked. After appearing in the AP preseason top-25 in the No. 13 spot and moving anywhere from No. 10 to 18 over the next eight weeks, the Hoosiers slid to the other teams receiving votes category in Monday’s updated poll.
IU basketball: Northwestern 84 Indiana 83 — Three keys | Highlights | Final stats
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana lost to Northwestern on Sunday afternoon by a final score of 84-83 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers trailed 41-34 at halftime and were led in the game by Jalen Hood-Schifino with a career high 33 points. Trayce Jackson-Davis added 18 points and a career-high 24 rebounds. IU rallied from a 76-63 deficit with four minutes remaining but couldn’t complete the comeback.
Indiana basketball’s effort against Northwestern was not good enough
The scoreboard at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall may have said that IU lost to Northwestern by one point, but the game was not really that close. It required a ridiculous Trey Galloway moonshot buzzer-beater to get the final score to 84-83, and IU closed the game on a 13-5 run during the last minute.
Jordan Geronimo will get first career start vs. Northwestern
Junior forward Jordan Geronimo will get his first career start on Sunday when IU hosts Northwestern. Geronimo is filling in for Race Thompson, who is out indefinitely with a knee injury. Thompson was at the Northwestern game in sweatpants. He was walking around on the court pre-game without crutches. The...
Finally healthy IU women’s basketball takes down Northwestern
Indiana welcomed back All-Big Ten wing Grace Berger and cruised to a road win. Senior forward Mackenzie Holmes posted her third-straight double-double as No. 6/7 IU took down Northwestern, 72-50, on Sunday afternoon in Welsh-Ryan Arena. Holmes posted a team-high 24 points and 13 rebounds on 10-of-14 shooting, while Berger...
IU football picks up two more transfer portal additions on Sunday
The wave of portal additions continued through the weekend for IU football. The Hoosiers added Texas A&M defensive lineman Marcus Burris and Texas Tech defensive lineman Philip Blidi on Sunday. The 6-foot-4, 290-pound Burris recorded one tackle in 2022 in eight games for the Aggies. He redshirted his 2021 true...
IU football lands commitment from Stanford transfer linebacker Jacob Mangum-Farrar
Stanford transfer linebacker Jacob Mangum-Farrar became the latest portal addition in what has been a busy two days for the IU football program. Mangum-Farrar announced the news on his Instagram page. The 6-foot-4 and 235 pound Texas product appeared in 20 games over the last two years for the Cardinal.
IU says Race Thompson out indefinitely
————— Senior Race Thompson Out Indefinitely. Indiana University senior men’s basketball player Race Thompson will be out indefinitely after after injuring his leg Thursday at Iowa. He has started 76 straight games. In 14 games, The 6-8 Thompson is averaging 8.4 points and 6.1 rebounds...
171,000 Hoosiers awarded money in class action lawsuit
Did you receive an unexpected check in the mail? Several WRTV employees did so we did some digging to find what this money was for.
Daviess County Arrest Report (1/9)
Christian Jimenez, 21, of Washington, was arrested on January 7th by the Washington Police Department on counts of reckless driving and operating without ever obtaining a license. A bond was set at $2,000, and bond was posted.
Retired prosecutor says 'female Charles Manson' deserves freedom
Marion County Deputy Prosecutor Larry Sells gave Sarah Jo Pender the nickname “female Charles Manson” when he persuaded jurors she was guilty of two murders. Sells now believes he was wrong.
Flurries ahead as Indiana weather turns colder
INDIANAPOLIS – The milder weather is going away, as we get ready for a colder weather pattern change. Flurries will start the day on Thursday, with pockets of light snow showers filling into the afternoon. Cloudy skies and windy conditions will also be present Thursday. Once we cool of Wednesday evening, high temperatures don’t warm back up much throughout the day. Highs will stay in the upper 30s Thursday.
Man arrested in Anderson robbery, beating
ANDERSON, Indiana — The Madison County Sheriff's Department arrested a man in Indianapolis allegedly connected to a robbery and beating in Anderson. According to police, the victim met a man at a gas station that he had been talking to on social media. Once back at the victim's house, another man arrived and the victim was beaten and robbed at gunpoint.
Owner of troubled chicken & fish restaurant makes statement on TikTok video
The owner of the chicken and fish restaurant on 42nd and Post Rd. has made a statement saying that the food on the floor and mice seen in the viral TikTok video was a misunderstanding.
Trash overflows near Washington Square Mall
INDIANAPOLIS — Trash troubles continue for central Indiana residents, this time people who live around the Washington Square Mall are saying they're concerned about an overflowing recycling bin. They join a growing number of voices across the area from people who say they are facing a similar struggle. The...
Court docs: Bloomington couple paid teen babysitter with drugs
A Bloomington couple faces charges after police say they provided meth and heroin to a teenager in exchange for her watching their children.
Marion County Prosecutor recuses himself from deadly Castleton mall shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears is recusing himself from the deadly shooting of a teenager this week outside an Indianapolis mall. Citing a conflict of interest, Mears filed a motion to appoint a special prosecutor to the case on Thursday. The case he is recusing himself from involves a shooting that occurred Tuesday […]
