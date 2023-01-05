Read full article on original website
Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp Comes Out as Gay: 'I Guess I'm More Similar to Will Than I Thought' — Watch
Roughly six months after confirming his Stranger Things character’s oft-speculated sexuality, actor Noah Schnapp has also come out as gay. The announcement came Thursday via TikTok (click here to watch), with Schnapp writing, “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know.'” Schnapp’s post also includes him lip-syncing to audio of someone saying, “You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, it will never be that serious.” But Schnapp saves the best part for his caption: “I guess...
Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal's Incredible Thriller Is No. 2 on Netflix Right Now
It may be nearly a decade since its release, but Prisoners is finding plenty of love in the year 2022. The Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal-starring thriller recently made its way to Netflix, where is now enjoying newfound success among streamers who have helped push Prisoners to the top of Netflix's streaming charts.
James Corden says he almost landed the lead role in 'The Whale' but thinks he lost out to Brendan Fraser because he was too young
James Corden said that he auditioned for the lead role in "The Whale" and that George Clooney and Tom Ford were also once attached to the project.
A bunch of teens react to news that 'Stranger Things' star Noah Schnapp is gay, and no one is more surprised than Noah Schnapp himself
"Noah Schnapp gay at 18!" one kid says before the camera swings to the "Stranger Things" star looking faux-shocked and yelling "Oh my God!"
$7 Million Each for ‘Stranger Things’ Star-kids, but Millie Bobby Brown Stole a “Lucrative” Deal With Netflix
Although Netflix has not even started the production of the much anticipated Stranger Things finale, 2023 has begun providing bits and pieces of information about the record-breaker series. While the last season saw the deadliest creature of all time partially going into oblivion, we do know that 001 will return, and this time he will be stronger than ever. Stakes are seemingly going high for the nostalgic drama with each rising sun, but so is the salary of its breakout stars! You must take note though- Millie Bobby Brown has different plans.
Cameron Diaz says she no longer thinks about her appearance since quitting acting
Hollywood star Cameron Diaz says she no longer thinks about her appearance since taking the decision to quit acting. The Mask actor, who announced that she was taking a step back from the acting scene in 2014, is set to make her on-screen return alongside Jamie Foxx for upcoming Netflix comedy Back in Action.
Tom Hardy’s Wife Charlotte Riley Admits She Was ‘Unnerved’ When He ‘Switched’ Into Character for ‘Bronson’
Tom Hardy was so incredibly convincing as Charles Bronson that it ‘unnerved’ his wife Charlotte Riley.
Jamie Lee Curtis Tears Up Talking About Why Being Sober Is The ‘Single Greatest Thing’ She Can Do
Jamie Lee Curtis gets emotional while talking about her 22 years of sobriety and the legacy she hopes to leave behind.
Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend
Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
Helena Bonham Carter wore black to signify ‘mourning’ over Tim Burton split
Helena Bonham Carter has opened up about her separation from filmmaker Tim Burton after ending their decade-long relationship in 2014.While appearing on the Therapy Works podcast on 13 December, the British actor reflected on her “painful” breakup with the Wednesday director and producer.Though she and Burton were never married, Bonham Carter referred to their split as a "divorce."“I went through a very painful divorce,” she told podcast host Julia Samuel. “It was a long-lasting thing. That’s the other thing, it’s not that finite. It never ends. Even if you divorce somebody, it’s a kind of marriage if you have...
Netflix cancels another highly rated series after just eight episodes
At this point it's become something of a meme that Netflix cancels shows after just one season. Over the last several years, Netflix has cancelled the following shows after their first season: I Am Not Okay With This, The Society, Everything Sucks!, First Kill, Resident Evil, Daybreak, Cursed, Teenage Bounty Hunters, The Irregulars. That, my friends, is just a very small sample.
‘Look at all the blood!’: Jeremy Renner posts first video from hospital after snow accident
Jeremy Renner has released a new video from the hospital, days after he was critically injured by a snowplough.The Hawkeye star was airlifted to hospital over the New Year’s weekend after he was crushed by heavy-duty snow machinery.He underwent two surgeries and was soon reported to be in “critical but stable” condition.You can find the latest updates on Jeremy Renner’s condition here.Now, the 51-year-old actor has shared a video of him receiving his first shower since being in the hospital.A short clip, posted to his Instagram stories on Thursday (5 January), shows the actor sitting up in bed as...
New James Bond: 7 Actors In The Running To Play The Next 007
James Bond is one of the most popular characters of all-time, and he’s been played by a wide-array of actors. Daniel Craig stepped down from the role after 2021’s ‘No Time To Die.’. Aaron Taylor-Johnson has reportedly emerged as a favorite for the role. It’s hard to...
Marvel star Jeremy Renner’s ‘tremendous’ injuries revealed
Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was critically injured in a snow ploughing accident in Reno, Nevada on New Year’s Day. The actor’s leg was run over by his snow plough, otherwise known as a snow cat, which caused him to lose a “tremendous” amount of blood. A...
Kevin Smith's Reaction To Finding Out That's Sigourney Weaver In Avatar 2 Is Pretty Great
Sigourney Weaver is 73. But she plays a teenager in Avatar: The Way of Water. And that blew Kevin Smith's mind.
Ryan Reynolds already on damage control after Hugh Jackman potentially leaks ‘Deadpool 3’ title
Marvel Cinematic Universe spoilers are an inevitable fact of life, with everyone from Tom Holland to Mark Ruffalo accidentally dropping bombs way ahead of time, but we expected better from the consummate professional that is Hugh Jackman, after the actor may have leaked the title for Deadpool 3. In his...
Bravo Stars Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson Break Up
There's two new single stars in the Bravo-verse. The Real Housewives of Potomac's Ashley Darby announced that she and Summer House's Luke Gulbranson have split after two and a half months of...
The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus Says Howard Stern Refuses to Have Him on His Show
The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus claims that Howard Stern refuses to have him on The Howard Stern Show. Reedus reconnected with his former Walking Dead co-star and pal, Jon Bernthal, for Bernthal's podcast show REAL ONES. The two actors recalled how they used to get up on early mornings in Atlanta and drive together to The Walking Dead set, while listening religiously to Howard Stern. However, that fanboy love was never recipricated by Stern – although Jon Bernthal seems to have a few ideas of why...
Jason Momoa says Al Pacino flipped him off, and he creeped out Liam Neeson
Sometimes even the biggest stars have embarrassing encounters with their heroes. Jason Momoa, who’s probably best known for playing Aquaman in the DC superhero movies, has recounted times when he met Al Pacino and Liam Neeson in less-than-perfect circumstances. The anecdotes were delivered during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel...
Vin Diesel’s head and neck finally fuse together as a single entity in ‘Fast X’ trailer tease
If there’s one thing you can always rely on Vin Diesel to do on social media, it’s hype upcoming Vin Diesel projects. While that’s entirely fair and a large part of what such platforms are designed for, it’s refreshing to see the actor and producer reveal a brand new image from this year’s Fast X; a movie that’s actually happening.
