Christian County crash leads to one death

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. – A 57-year-old Branson man was killed Thursday morning in a one-car crash.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said Bryan Baker traveled off the roadway at eastbound State Highway 14, 2.5 miles east of Bruner, and struck a tree.

Baker was pronounced dead at the scene. The injury information stated there was no safety device used.

This is Highway Troop D’s 2nd fatal crash for 2023.

