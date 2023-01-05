ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian County, MO

Christian County crash leads to one death

By Tony Nguyen
KOLR10 News
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. – A 57-year-old Branson man was killed Thursday morning in a one-car crash.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said Bryan Baker traveled off the roadway at eastbound State Highway 14, 2.5 miles east of Bruner, and struck a tree.

Greene County K9 officer Athos dies

Baker was pronounced dead at the scene. The injury information stated there was no safety device used.

This is Highway Troop D’s 2nd fatal crash for 2023.

KOLR10 News

