Mississippi homeowners and renters can still get stimulus money from the state
Are you having a hard time paying your rent or mortgage for your home in Mississippi? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you right now. And these are government programs will millions and even billions of dollars in funding. For example, President Biden's American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. (source)
MDOC shuttles women inmates from metro facility to Delta prison
Incarcerated women are being moved from the state’s designated women’s prison in central Mississippi to a formerly decommissioned prison in the Delta more than a hundred miles away. Nearly 300 women at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl have been relocated to the Delta Correctional Facility in Greenwood. The Mississippi Department of Corrections plans to […]
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves makes his case for reelection
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is talking about job creation and better schools in the Magnolia state as he runs for a second term in the governor’s mansion. Less than a week after filing for reelection, Gov. Reeves is making his case on why he believes he deserves four more years in […]
Entergy Mississippi launches first company-owned electric vehicle charging station in four-state area
As a pilot project to determine how electric vehicle growth will impact the region’s power grid, Entergy Mississippi this week deployed its first company-owned direct current fast charging station in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. ... Read More » The post Entergy Mississippi launches first company-owned electric vehicle charging station in four-state area appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
Family moves into Mississippi’s first Zero Net home
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The first Zero Net home in Mississippi is now ready for move in. The Zero Net Energy home was made possible by Atmos Energy and Habitat for Humanity. When Atmos Energy approached Habitat for Humanity about the creation of the home, everyone was on board. “Atmos approached us about a year […]
allamericanatlas.com
17 Charming Small Towns in Mississippi You Need to Visit
It’s a state with a bit of a romance to it, from the soft repetition of its name to the iconic music to the wide, open panoramas of sunsets falling, fading over the river. And while the cities have their fun, it’s the small towns in Mississippi that really carry the soul of this charming corner of the country.
Alabama man admits to mailing drugs to Mississippi prison, will spend 7 years in prison for mailing two letters
An Alabama man was sentenced last week to more than 7 years in prison after admitting he mailed prescription drugs to inmates at a Mississippi prison, federal prosecutors said in a written news release. John Robert Payne, of Wilmer, Alabama, was sentenced to 92 months in federal prison for conspiracy...
Mississippi Legislature Roundup: Drug policy, Law Enforcement bills introduced
Legislators introduced 40 new house bills in Mississippi’s third day of the state legislative session in 2023 Thursday. Drug policy continues to be an issue being addressed by legislation. House Bill 231 would add fentanyl and drug abuse prevention education to Mississippi’s tobacco education, cessation and prevention program. It...
WLOX
Gov. Reeves wants to see more Mississippi students entering “lucrative, blue-collar professions”
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves wants the members of Mississippi’s future workforce to know all their options. And he’s proposing using $16 million in general funds to do it. Reeves’ plan, which was included in his FY2024 legislative budget proposal, would double the number of...
WTOK-TV
When can patients expect medical marijuana?
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - It has been nearly a year since Gov. Tate Reeves signed medical marijuana into law, yet no sales have been complete. According to Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association Executive Directo rKen Newburger the state is working on testing before selling. “We’re just waiting for those testing...
orangeandbluepress.com
2023 Mississippi Tax Cuts Debates Resumes
Mississippi legislators return to the Capitol on Tuesday, and their three-month session could be dominated by debates over taxes. Legislators Of Mississippi Could Debate Another Tax Cut This 2023. Mississippi legislators have returned to the Capitol on Tuesday, and their three-month session could be dominated by discussions over taxes. As...
WKRN
2 kids killed in Mississippi hostage situation
‘Teachers do not have the extra time’: Confusion, …. Halfway through the school year, teachers are still confused and frustrated by the demands of the “Age-Appropriate Materials Act of 2022” passed by the Tennessee General Assembly last March. Strengthening school security. 2 arrested, others sought in connection...
Stone Country Enterprise
2023 Election Dates Schedule
The qualifying period for candidates opened this week on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Mississippians can access the official 2023 Candidate Qualifying Guide through the Mississippi Secretary of State website. The guide provides essential information for those seeking elected office, including the Election dates. Primary Election Day is Tuesday, August 8,...
mageenews.com
COVID-19 Update for January 6, 2023
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. High Community COVID-19 Levels are returning to parts of Mississippi. After weeks of low COVID-19 activity, Mississippi is seeing an increasing...
Demand Answers: Jaylen Lewis’ Family Pushes For Transparency After Being Killed By Mississippi Capitol Police
We hope and pray that we see a real decrease in Black people being gunned down by police but we’d be lying to tell you that we are optimistic about that ask. According to Yahoo! Sports, Jaylen Lewis’ family is demanding transparency from law enforcement officials about the 25-year-old’s shooting death back in September of last year. Lewis was sitting a red light with another woman when a member of the Mississippi’s Capitol Police shot him in the head. Numerous officers were placed on administrative leave following the incident but the family has not gotten any information about what progress has been made.
hstoday.us
DHS Awards $18.7 Million Contract to MSU for UAS Research, Testing and Evaluation
Mississippi State University (MSU) has once again been tapped to lead a major uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) research, testing and evaluation project on behalf of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Homeland Security’s Office of Procurement Operations, on behalf of the DHS Science and Technology Directorate (S&T), has awarded...
Louisiana’s First Buc-ee’s? It Could Actually Happen This Time
January of 2022 Louisiana Was Distraught With the News of a Buc-ee’s Opening in Mississippi. Mississippi earned that beaver love. South Mississippi will have a new destination, yes, we all know that Buc-ee's has become a destination of sorts. Not only did Buc-ee's come in with a lot of money, but Harrison County also invested over $15 million into infrastructure to support the development surrounding Buc-ee's. Good things happen when Buc-ee's moves into a town.
WLBT
He was given 6 life sentences plus 30 years. Now, this Mississippi man is free.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After leaving a maximum-security prison in Florence, Colorado, David Spicer was given $110 and a ride to the nearest airport. It was August 10, 2022. “I was just so excited!” he said with a huge smile and big voice. Once inside the terminal, Spicer witnessed...
Human trafficking in Louisiana, “They are everywhere”
Governor John Bel Edwards has declared January as Human Trafficking Prevention Month in Louisiana.
wbrz.com
Overbilled Entergy customers still awaiting an unpredictable refund
BATON ROUGE - After overbilling customers for years, a ruling by the Federal Energy Regulatory system is calling for a refund for Entergy customers across Louisiana. When it'll come is something Entergy says they aren't sure of. In the meantime, residents across Baton Rouge are still dealing with incredibly high Entergy bills.
