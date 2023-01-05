Read full article on original website
Dunleavy Appoints Former Aide to Alaska Oil, Gas Commission
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has appointed a former aide as chair of a commission that oversees oil and gas drilling in the state. Dunleavy's office Monday announced the appointment of Brett Huber Sr. to the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission. The appointment is subject to legislative confirmation.
Recreational Marijuana Sales Nearly Doubled in Maine in 2022
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The sale of recreational cannabis products increased by nearly double in Maine in 2022. Almost $159 million in cannabis products were sold in the state last year, according to the Office of Cannabis Policy. That was an increase from the 2021 total of about $82 million.
