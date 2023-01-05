TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police report having to catch a goat on the loose in Taylorsville Sunday morning. Sgt. Ryan Carver says at about 9 a.m. Taylorsville Police Department received a report of a goat allegedly head-butting the door of 4302 S. Brunswick Court. The occupants of the residence told police the animal was injured. Along with this, they said it was attempting to enter their house.

