Salt Lake City, UT

kjzz.com

Two transported to trauma centers after crash in Layton

LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Two people were transported to local area trauma centers after a car crash in Davis County, officials said. Layton Fire officials said on Monday that the crash happened at Main St. and Angel. More from 2News. They said one of the vehicle occupants required mechanical...
LAYTON, UT
ABC 4

Teen arrested suspected of Taylorsville apartment arson

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A Taylorsville teen has been arrested, accused of setting fire to the unit he was living in at a Taylorsville apartment on Friday, Jan. 6. Rodney Davis, 19, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail and faces one count of aggravated arson, a first-degree felony.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
KSLTV

Corner Canyon all clear after false bomb threat, police search for caller

DRAPER, Utah — Police are searching for a suspect after a false bomb threat was called in Monday morning. According to Lt. Dustin Willie with Draper Police Department, a call came in at 11:54 p.m. by a person claiming to have planted bombs outside the high school. The caller gave the location and details of the supposed bomb.
DRAPER, UT
ABC 4

Ogden man allegedly killed woman after a night of arguing

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – An Ogden man has been arrested after he allegedly shot and killed a 24-year-old woman on Sunday morning. Garrett Steven Gorsch, 21, was booked into the Weber County Sherriff’s Office and faces one count of murder, a first-degree felony. According to the charging documents,...
OGDEN, UT
ABC 4

16-year-old Girl Allegedly Shot Dead By Teenager

A 16-year-old girl has died after being allegedly shot and killed by a 17-year-old boy on Sunday night. A 16-year-old girl has died after being allegedly shot and killed by a 17-year-old boy on Sunday night. Wirth Watching: That Huge Snowstorm 30 Years Ago. Wirth Watching: That Huge Snowstorm 30...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Devastating house fire in Tooele leaves home a total loss

TOOELE, Utah — A home is a total loss after a devastating fire Saturday night. Cpt. Bucky Whitehouse of Toole Fire Department said the home was a total loss despite firefighters hours-long efforts from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. fighting the fire. The fire was at 700 West Vine...
TOOELE, UT
kjzz.com

Ogden police investigating fatal shooting

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that was reported in Ogden Sunday morning. Representatives of the Ogden City Police Department said that officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue just before 6 a.m. on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, police said...
OGDEN, UT
kjzz.com

Boy in snowmobile crash transported to hospital in northern Utah

HYRUM, Utah (KUTV) — A boy who officials said is between 12 and 15 years old has been hospitalized after a snowmobile crash. A lieutenant with the Weber County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred near Hardware Ranch in northern Utah on Sunday. The boy was reportedly riding the...
HYRUM, UT
Gephardt Daily

KSLTV

Skier, 38, dies at Wasatch Peaks Ranch

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah — A 38-year-old man died Sunday in a ski accident at Wasatch Peaks Ranch. According to Sgt. Todd Christensen with Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the man was skiing at the resort when he hit a snowbank and died on the scene. Morgan police and ski...
MORGAN COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Police “wrangle” rogue goat in Taylorsville Sunday morning

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police report having to catch a goat on the loose in Taylorsville Sunday morning. Sgt. Ryan Carver says at about 9 a.m. Taylorsville Police Department received a report of a goat allegedly head-butting the door of 4302 S. Brunswick Court. The occupants of the residence told police the animal was injured. Along with this, they said it was attempting to enter their house.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ABC 4

UPDATE: Car Smashes into Mortuary in Ogden, 2 Deaths

An update on the car that smashed into the building in Ogden causing two deaths and a statement from the mortuary. UPDATE: Car Smashes into Mortuary in Ogden, 2 Deaths. An update on the car that smashed into the building in Ogden causing two deaths and a statement from the mortuary.
OGDEN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Crews contain fire at Taylorsville apartment complex to 1 unit

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was taken to a hospital as a precaution following a fire at a Taylorsville apartment complex Friday. Crews responded at 11:17 a.m. to a fire inside an apartment at Bridgeside Landing, 4536 S. Bridgeside Way, according to a social media post from the Unified Fire Authority.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT

