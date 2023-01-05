Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail store chain opening new location in Utah this monthKristen WaltersRiverdale, UT
Strange in Utah: At Least 12 Mysterious Antennas Have Been Found in Salt Lake City Foothills. Nobody Knows Who or WhyZack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
501 On Main is a Nice Restaurant in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Utah Museum of Fine Arts is a Place To Enjoy Art in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
kjzz.com
Two transported to trauma centers after crash in Layton
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Two people were transported to local area trauma centers after a car crash in Davis County, officials said. Layton Fire officials said on Monday that the crash happened at Main St. and Angel. More from 2News. They said one of the vehicle occupants required mechanical...
ABC 4
Teen arrested suspected of Taylorsville apartment arson
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A Taylorsville teen has been arrested, accused of setting fire to the unit he was living in at a Taylorsville apartment on Friday, Jan. 6. Rodney Davis, 19, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail and faces one count of aggravated arson, a first-degree felony.
KSLTV
Corner Canyon all clear after false bomb threat, police search for caller
DRAPER, Utah — Police are searching for a suspect after a false bomb threat was called in Monday morning. According to Lt. Dustin Willie with Draper Police Department, a call came in at 11:54 p.m. by a person claiming to have planted bombs outside the high school. The caller gave the location and details of the supposed bomb.
ABC 4
Ogden man allegedly killed woman after a night of arguing
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – An Ogden man has been arrested after he allegedly shot and killed a 24-year-old woman on Sunday morning. Garrett Steven Gorsch, 21, was booked into the Weber County Sherriff’s Office and faces one count of murder, a first-degree felony. According to the charging documents,...
KSLTV
Salt Lake City police investigating alleged assault by two boys against California man
SALT LAKE CITY — A couple visiting Salt Lake City recounts an unsettling and scary encounter, claiming two young boys physically attacked the husband after shooting him several times with what looked to be pellet guns. The injuries were serious enough to send him to the hospital, and now...
ABC 4
16-year-old Girl Allegedly Shot Dead By Teenager
A 16-year-old girl has died after being allegedly shot and killed by a 17-year-old boy on Sunday night. A 16-year-old girl has died after being allegedly shot and killed by a 17-year-old boy on Sunday night. Wirth Watching: That Huge Snowstorm 30 Years Ago. Wirth Watching: That Huge Snowstorm 30...
KUTV
WATCH: Several agencies, community members respond to lengthy Taylorsville goat chase
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Residents of a private Taylorsville community were given a scare Sunday afternoon when they noticed police vehicles patrolling the area, only to find out that multiple agencies had been dispatched on reports of a goat on the go. Community members told 2News that the chase...
KSLTV
Devastating house fire in Tooele leaves home a total loss
TOOELE, Utah — A home is a total loss after a devastating fire Saturday night. Cpt. Bucky Whitehouse of Toole Fire Department said the home was a total loss despite firefighters hours-long efforts from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. fighting the fire. The fire was at 700 West Vine...
2 dead, 1 injured in Ogden crash after car smashes into building
Two people have been pronounced dead and one injured after a car sped through an intersection and crashed into a building in Ogden Sunday morning, according to the Ogden Police Dept.
KUTV
Lockdown lifted after police confirm bomb threat at Corner Canyon High School
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Draper Police on Monday confirmed a bomb threat was made against Corner Canyon High School. The school was briefly put on lockdown while authorities investigated. Initially, students were asked to stay inside their classrooms while police followed up on a message that "could be construed...
kjzz.com
Ogden police investigating fatal shooting
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that was reported in Ogden Sunday morning. Representatives of the Ogden City Police Department said that officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue just before 6 a.m. on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, police said...
kjzz.com
Boy in snowmobile crash transported to hospital in northern Utah
HYRUM, Utah (KUTV) — A boy who officials said is between 12 and 15 years old has been hospitalized after a snowmobile crash. A lieutenant with the Weber County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred near Hardware Ranch in northern Utah on Sunday. The boy was reportedly riding the...
Gephardt Daily
Taylorsville man, 19, charged with arson at his apartment building
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Taylorsville man has been arrested for first-degree arson in connection with an apartment complex fire on Friday. The suspect is Rodney Lee Davis, 19, whose apartment burned, and whose mother also lived in the Bridgeside Landing complex. Davis could not...
24-year-old woman shot, killed in Ogden
A 24-year-old woman was found dead due to a gunshot wound Sunday morning, according to Ogden Police.
18-year-old in critical condition after T-bone Eagle Mountain crash
An 18-year-old man is in critical condition and another has "serious back injuries" due to a T-bone crash in Eagle Mountain on Saturday, according to the Utah County Sheriff's Office.
KSLTV
Skier, 38, dies at Wasatch Peaks Ranch
MORGAN COUNTY, Utah — A 38-year-old man died Sunday in a ski accident at Wasatch Peaks Ranch. According to Sgt. Todd Christensen with Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the man was skiing at the resort when he hit a snowbank and died on the scene. Morgan police and ski...
kslnewsradio.com
Police “wrangle” rogue goat in Taylorsville Sunday morning
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police report having to catch a goat on the loose in Taylorsville Sunday morning. Sgt. Ryan Carver says at about 9 a.m. Taylorsville Police Department received a report of a goat allegedly head-butting the door of 4302 S. Brunswick Court. The occupants of the residence told police the animal was injured. Along with this, they said it was attempting to enter their house.
ABC 4
UPDATE: Car Smashes into Mortuary in Ogden, 2 Deaths
An update on the car that smashed into the building in Ogden causing two deaths and a statement from the mortuary. UPDATE: Car Smashes into Mortuary in Ogden, 2 Deaths. An update on the car that smashed into the building in Ogden causing two deaths and a statement from the mortuary.
Gephardt Daily
Crews contain fire at Taylorsville apartment complex to 1 unit
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was taken to a hospital as a precaution following a fire at a Taylorsville apartment complex Friday. Crews responded at 11:17 a.m. to a fire inside an apartment at Bridgeside Landing, 4536 S. Bridgeside Way, according to a social media post from the Unified Fire Authority.
Man fatally struck by TRAX train after falling on tracks in SLC
A 61-year-old man was fatally struck by a TRAX train in Salt Lake City after falling off a platform onto the tracks, according to UTA spokesman Carl Arky.
Comments / 0