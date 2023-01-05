ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Free rabies clinic to be held in Toms River

TOMS RIVER, NJ – Toms River pet owners are invited to a free rabies clinic this month. The Toms River Animal Shelter will be holding a free rabies clinic on Saturday, January 21, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m. Written proof of a prior rabies vaccination shot is required to make the new shot good for three years. There will be no adjustments made to rabies shot certificates once the clinic is over. Toms River residents may also purchase dog and cat licenses at the clinic. 𝗟𝗶𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 The cost is $15 for a spayed/neutered dog and $20 if not
fox29.com

300 cars cleared out after causing disturbance in Sonic parking lot, South Jersey police say

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. - A South Jersey car club memorial reportedly got out of hand Friday night, evoking a response from the local police chief. "I am actively involved on both sides of the river in stopping the 'Boom Parties' from keeping South Jersey residents awake during all hours of the day/night and continuing to cause a serious quality-of-life issue," Cinnaminson Township Police Chief Rich Calabrese said in Facebook post.
Cinnaminson Police Chief said Sonic car club event was not a boom party

CINNAMINSON, NJ – With boom parties on both sides of the Delaware River becoming a quality of life nuisance, Cinnaminson Police Chief Richard Calabrese said today that last night's car club event held at the parking lot of the Sonic restaurant was not a boom party. Chief Calabrese said multiple noise complaints were received about the event, which was a memorial event organized by a local car club. "The car event was bigger than anticipated (approximately 300 vehicles), and there were numerous attendees not following the rules that were put in place by the event organizer," Calabrese said. "The Cinnaminson
shorebeat.com

Lanes Closed As Months-Long Bridge Replacement Begins in Brick

Crews this week began construction on the much-awaited replacement of the Duck Farm Bridge, which carries traffic on Old Hooper Avenue (at the Chambers Bridge Road extension) over a creek stemming from the Metedeconk River. The construction began earlier this week after crews started preliminary staging earlier this fall.
Large humpback whale washes up at the Jersey Shore

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – Atlantic City officials are asking the public to stay away from a large humpback whale that was found washed ashore Saturday morning. The whale, measuring about 30 feet in length was discovered at the Georgia Avenue Beach in Atlantic City at around 8 am. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center arrive on scene to investigate in an attempt to try to determine the whale's cause of death. "As more tests need to be conducted, with everyone's health and safety in mind, police are blocking off this area and we urge everyone to stay away," the department said.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Former Capital Health Mercer Campus Receiving Building Catches Fire

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) The Trenton Fire Department was dispatched to the former Capital Health Mercer Medical Campus which has been abandoned for a number of years on Sunday afternoon firefighters arrived with smoke showing from the rear of the building at the loading dock receiving building from Rutherford Ave across from the Gregory Elementary school. The fire department indicated that it was gas tanks in the basement where the fire was contained to. No injuries were reported to firefighters or the public Trenton City hall stated. The Trenton Police arson investigator is investigating the fire.
CBS Philly

Police break up car club event in Burlington County

CINNAMINSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – In South Jersey, police in Cinnaminson Township say a car club event got out of hand and had to be broken up.About 300 cars showed up in a Sonic restaurant parking lot on Burlington Pike just off Riverton Road.In a post on the department's Facebook page, the police chief says some of the drivers then went to a nearby parking lot.It took two hours to break up the event.CBS Philadelphia doesn't have any word about arrests.Last September, a car rally in Cape May County turned deadly, causing public outcry and demand for change.
thelakewoodscoop.com

Multiple High-End Vehicles Stolen in Toms River [VIDEO]

Police are investigating after multiple high-end vehicles were stolen overnight in Toms River. Video surveillance at multiple locations show suspects attempting to enter vehicles in search or keys, but when they couldn't find them in the vehicles, they allegedly broke into the homes.
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

