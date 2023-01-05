ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – Atlantic City officials are asking the public to stay away from a large humpback whale that was found washed ashore Saturday morning. The whale, measuring about 30 feet in length was discovered at the Georgia Avenue Beach in Atlantic City at around 8 am. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center arrive on scene to investigate in an attempt to try to determine the whale’s cause of death. “As more tests need to be conducted, with everyone’s health and safety in mind, police are blocking off this area and we urge everyone to stay away,” the department said. The post Large humpback whale washes up at the Jersey Shore appeared first on Shore News Network.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO