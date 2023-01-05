ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Benito, TX

Investigation underway in San Benito after shots fired

By Steven Masso
 4 days ago

SAN BENITO, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — One man is in custody after a shots fired Thursday in San Benito, police said.

At 10:18 a.m. Thursday, officers with the San Benito Police Department responded to the 400 block of Juarez Street in reference to a gray passenger car firing a gun in an alleyway, according to police.

“While officers were responding to the scene, they witnessed two male subjects running from the general area of the shots fired call,” police stated.

Auto Task Force arrests 2 in Brownsville, linked to McAllen theft

The men were pursued as officers believed they may have been involved in the shooting, police said. Officers continued searching the area but were unable to locate the men.

San Benito CISD was informed of the investigation due to the close proximity to Fred Booth Elementar y.

During the investigation, a man who remained at the scene, 30-year-old Luis Vivar of San Benito, was arrested on two outstanding warrants out of the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, according to police. The warrants were on charges of tampering with evidence and possession of a controlled substance, police said.

Fugitive ‘Mexicles’ gang leader killed in shootout with police

Officers discovered the grey passenger car with two bullet holes in it, police stated.

“There were no signs that anyone sustained any injuries and a weapon was not located at the scene,” police stated.

The case remains under investigation and those with information are urged to call the San Benito Police Department at (956) 361-3880.

