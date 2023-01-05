ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
ABC4

Former BYU stars Williams, Allgeier both top 1,000 yard mark

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – BYU had never produced an NFL running back that rushed for over 1,000 yards in a season. Until this year, when two former Cougars topped the 1,000 yard mark. BYU’s all-time leading rusher Jamaal Williams capped off the best year of his NFL career with two touchdowns in the […]
PROVO, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy