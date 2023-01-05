Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
ESPN report: Cincinnati, Buffalo canceled Monday night game NFL wanted to resume
A report Monday night from ESPN's Don Van Natta Jr. examines the decision to stop last Monday's game between the Buffalo Bills and the Bengals in Cincinnati after defensive back Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and required CPR from Bills trainer Denny Kellington. Van Natta quoted a team official as saying, "The...
Former BYU stars Williams, Allgeier both top 1,000 yard mark
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – BYU had never produced an NFL running back that rushed for over 1,000 yards in a season. Until this year, when two former Cougars topped the 1,000 yard mark. BYU’s all-time leading rusher Jamaal Williams capped off the best year of his NFL career with two touchdowns in the […]
