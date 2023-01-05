Read full article on original website
Man charged after allegedly harming dog over 4-day span in Marion County
A man was charged after a dog in Marion County was found with bruises "caused by blunt force trauma."
Man charged with breaking into home, hitting woman, shoving officer, police say
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged after officers said he broke into a home, hit a woman in the jaw and struck an officer while being arrested. Officers with the Morgantown Police Department responded to a disturbance at a home on Washington St. in Morgantown on Saturday around 9 a.m., according to a criminal complaint.
Woman charged following Fairmont gas station robbery
A woman has been charged following the robbery of a gas station in Fairmont.
Police seek Wheeling fugitive accused of operating a drug house
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Police are seeking a fugitive wanted for allegedly operating a drug house in the city. On Dec. 19, officers obtained an arrest warrant for Joseph Helmbright, 54, of Wheeling and charged him with Maintaining/Operating a Drug Premise. This was the result of a search warrant at 82 – 45th Street in South Wheeling. […]
Pennsylvania murder suspect captured in Monongalia County
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Multiple agencies apprehended a murder suspect on I-79 northbound just outside Morgantown Monday morning. Members of the U.S. Marshals Mountain State Task Force, the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, the West Virginia State Police, the Westover Police Department and the Star City Police Department arrested William Fitzgerald, 50, of Pennsylvania, on I-79 northbound near the Star City exit.
Pennsylvania man wanted for killing wife arrested in West Virginia
Members of the U.S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force apprehended a man who is the suspect in the stabbing death of his estranged wife.
Man charged after task force members find 1/2 pound of meth during search in Morgantown
A New York man was arrested last week after task force members found more than half a pound of meth while searching a Morgantown apartment.
Farmington woman accused of robbing Fairmont gas station
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A Farmington woman has been accused of robbing a gas station in Fairmont earlier this month. Fairmont police responded to the call on Jan. 4 and found that Carolyn Chambers, 54, had told the staff of two at the gas station on Morgantown Avenue that “another male would kill them if they didn’t give up the money.”
Albright man charged with social media threat on Preston County school
KINGWOOD, W.Va. — A Preston County man is facing charges after he allegedly threatened the Bruceton School via social media on Jan. 4. Police said Seth Johnson, 22 of Albright, sent the message to a juvenile at the school, telling them to stop harassing his sister or he would come to school with a gun.
Operation Silent Night leads to 10 charged in West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling Police Department announced on Monday that several individuals were charged during a two-week special operation targeting specific nuisance related crimes in several sections of the city. “Operation Silent Night” took place from Dec. 12-23, 2022, in neighborhoods where police say specific data and crime trends by WPD’s Crime Analysts […]
Homicide Suspect Arrested on I-79 Near Morgantown after BOLO Alert in Harrison, Marion, Mon Counties
Members of the U.S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force, Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police, Westover Police Department, and Star City Police Department arrested a Pennsylvania man wanted out of Pittsburgh, PA for homicide. William Fitzgerald, 50, of Pennsylvania was taken into custody on I-79 northbound...
Midnight Accident with DUI Charge in Arnoldsburg
In the Midnight hour, Saturday into Sunday, Calhoun Control Dispatched the Arnoldsburg Volunteer Fire Department, WV State Police and Minnie Hamilton Health System’s ambulance to a single vehicle crash in front of the Family Dollar Store in Arnoldsburg on Route 33/119. There were no reported injuries, but the driver,...
Family of Gretchen Fleming increases reward for information regarding disappearance
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Reward money has increased for a Wood County woman who went missing last month. The family of Gretchen Fleming, 28, of Vienna, has upped the reward to $65,000 for information leading to her whereabouts. Fleming was last seen leaving the My Way Lounge and Restaurant in...
Police chase involving motorcyclist Saturday evening
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to officials, law enforcement from Parkersburg Police Department were chasing a motorcyclist North on I-77 and then lost the driver Saturday evening. Officials said the chase started in Parkersburg, West Virginia and headed into Ohio, but say the chase has ended. Those are all of...
Westover police continues search for man last seen in Dec. 2021
WESTOVER, W.Va (WDTV) - The Westover Police Department is continuing the search for a man who was last seen more than a year ago. 41-year-old Jeremiah Erb, of Westover, was last seen in the Morgantown area on Dec. 26, 2021, according to the WPD. Erb is described as a white...
Salem man accused of law enforcement shootout indicted on federal firearm charges
The Salem man who allegedly shot at law enforcement in Doddridge County back in May of 2022 was indicted Wednesday on federal charges because according to the Department of Justice (DOJ), he had a "small arsenal of weapons" despite a previous domestic violence conviction.
Sheriff’s Department releases statement following large police presence at a West Virginia Walmart
WESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department, on Friday, January 6, 2023, law enforcement received a 911 call from inside the Walmart located in Weston. The caller advised there was a subject allegedly making threats inside the store. A large presence of law enforcement...
Bridgeport Police searching for subject in BFS fraud incident
Bridgeport Police are requesting public assistance in identifying a suspect in a fraud incident at the BFS in Charles Pointe on Wednesday, Nov. 16 2022.
Bald eagle shot in West Virginia, WVDNR seeking information
HARMAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Police are searching for a potential suspect after a bald eagle was found injured with a gunshot wound in Randolph County. According to the Avian Conservation Center of Appalachia, the female bald eagle was recovered by the WVDNR Natural...
Woman allegedly passed out in the middle of a Fairmont road with 2 young children in the back seat
Police say that a woman who admitted that she drank "two miniature bottles of wine and one regular-sized bottle of wine" kicked an officer in the groin during a child abuse arrest.
