The timeline of Missouri’s recently passed Amendment 3 continues.

Applications to grow marijuana for personal use open Saturday for Missouri residents 21 years old and older.

Forms for applications to cultivate marijuana are available to the public through the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services . All applicants must be Missouri residents over 21 and pay a $100 fee. There’s a month-long wait afterward and the applications will be accepted starting Feb. 6 .

Missourians first approved Amendment 3 -- which amended the Missouri Constitution to legalize recreational marijuana -- in the November midterm election with more than 53% of the vote. The amendment took effect Dec. 8 , meaning Missouri residents 21 or older can now legally have up to 3 ounces of marijuana.

Those with an approved personal cultivation ID card are allowed to grow up to 18 cannabis plants. Plants are required to be nonvisible to the public and in an enclosed and locked area. Any amount of marijuana above 3 ounces must stay in that secured area.

Personal cultivation ID cards are valid for 12 months and are renewable. Medical licensing and personal licensing for growing plants cannot mix -- consumers are only able to hold one license at a time.

“This is a very important part of the new marijuana law passed by Missouri voters,” Missouri NORML Coordinator, attorney Dan Viets of Columbia said in a news release. “The option to cultivate cannabis for one’s own use provides an alternative for those who choose not to patronize commercial marijuana dispensaries. Personal cultivation is a far less expensive way to obtain cannabis and, for many, provides a greater degree of personal satisfaction.”

Those interested in forms for application can go online for more information and updates.

The post Applications for personal marijuana cultivation forms open Saturday appeared first on ABC17NEWS .