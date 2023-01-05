ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homebuilder Paul Estridge dies Jan. 8 at age 65

Paul Estridge Jr., a Hamilton County developer and restaurant owner, died Jan. 8 at age 65. A Westfield resident, Estridge was an owner of Carmel-based Estridge Homes, part of a family of companies launched by his father in 1967. The companies worked to develop more than 35 neighborhoods and 9,000 homes in the Indianapolis area.
WESTFIELD, IN
Current Publishing

Carmel in brief — January 10, 2023

County council elects president – Ken Alexander has been elected president of the Hamilton County Council for 2023. He replaces Steve Schwartz in the role. Amy Massillamany will serve as vice president. Election of officers is an annual practice at the first meeting of each year. Alexander was elected to the Hamilton County Council in 2018. He represents District 4, which includes Adams, Washington and part of Clay townships.
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

First curling-only facility in Anderson set to open Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Curling, a sport called “chess on ice” by some, has a new home in Madison County. The Circle City Curling Club, a nonprofit founded in 2007, is opening the first curling-only facility in Anderson. Over the past year, 40 volunteers worked together to build...
ANDERSON, IN
Current Publishing

Geist Half Marathon to return in fall

In partnership with Geist Half Marathon, the City of Fishers announced Dec. 27 the return of the popular 5K and half marathon races for 2023. The races are set for Sept. 16, a change from previous years in which the event was held mid-May. Management and operations of the popular...
FISHERS, IN
WRBI Radio

Miss Decatur County is 1st runner up at Indiana State Fair Pageant

Indianapolis, IN — Miss Decatur County Ellie Acra was chosen first runner-up in the Miss Indiana State Fair Pageant over the weekend in Indianapolis. Acra finished behind Miss Hancock County Claire Bishop, who will reign over the 2023 Indiana State Fair. The second, third, and fourth runners-up were Miss...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Black librarian discusses why convention was pulled from Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A member of the National Conference of African American Librarians is blaming the Indianapolis Public Library’s Board of Trustees for its decision to cancel a conference scheduled for this summer in Indianapolis. “They’re supposed to be serving in the public interest, and it doesn’t seem...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
warricknews.com

Governor, chief justice to deliver annual addresses to Hoosiers

The annual addresses by the leaders of Indiana’s executive and judicial branches of government are scheduled for this week. Gov. Eric Holcomb will deliver his 2023 State of the State speech Tuesday to a joint meeting of the Indiana House and Senate at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. The Republican...
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Noblesville explores redevelopment of former Firestone property

The city of Noblesville is looking at redeveloping a former Firestone tire plant property that closed more than a decade ago, although it remains unclear what will go there. Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations LLC, based in Nashville, recently donated most of the property at 1700 Division St. to the city. Bridgestone formerly operated a rubber products manufacturing facility at the site from 1936 to 2009.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
wrtv.com

Former Indianapolis TV anchor files to run for Zionsville Mayor

INDIANAPOLIS — A former Indianapolis television journalist has thrown his name into the Zionsville Mayoral race. John Stehr, who retired from WTHR Channel 13 in 2019, announced in October he planned to run for mayor of Zionsville on the Republican ticket. On Wednesday, Stehr filed official candidate paperwork with the Boone County Clerk.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

Fishers to close 141st St. from Ind. 37 traffic

The City of Fishers will close 141st Street to traffic across Ind. 37 beginning Jan. 11. The closure will likely last until the end of 2023 and see the removal of the stoplight on Ind. 37 and 141st Street. to increase the flow of traffic similar to the intersection of 116th Street and the crossing.
FISHERS, IN
Current Publishing

Current Q&A: Getting to know Danyele Easterhaus

Danyele Easterhaus is executive director of Student Impact of Westfield, an organization that provides after-school programming for children in Grades 5 through 12 in Westfield Washington Township. What is your best habit, and what is your worst?. “Best, (reading) Bible before bed every night. Worst, eating my feelings.”. Do you...
WESTFIELD, IN
WTHR

Loose yaks spotted in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Do you recognize these yaks?. Shortly after 2 p.m. Monday, the Noblesville Fire Department Department asked people to avoid the area of East 161st Street and Hazel Dell Road due to yaks on the loose. "Please use alternate routes so they can be safely returned to...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
wrtv.com

Northeast side Interstate 465 ramp to close beginning Friday

INDIANAPOLIS — INDOT is preparing drivers for an upcoming ramp closure on the northeast side that will cause detours for thousands of drivers every day. The ramp from 56th Street to Interstate-465 northbound is expected to close on or after rush hour on Friday, Jan. 13. INDOT says it will be closed until the project is over, which is expected to be at the end of 2024.
