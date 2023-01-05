Read full article on original website
Related
NBC New York
Tesla Breaks Into America's Bestselling Cars List for 2022, But Trucks Still Dominate
DETROIT — Pickup trucks again led America's top-selling vehicles last year, but Tesla broke into the top 10 for the first time as a Covid-era shakeup among other popular models continues. Data and analytics firm Motor Intelligence reports the electric Tesla Model Y crossover was the sixth bestselling vehicle...
NBC New York
BMW's First ‘Color-Changing' Concept Car Is Here—and the Tech Could Be Used in Everything From E-Readers to Smartwatches
What if the color of your car could change based on your mood or the weather?. That's the idea — or, at least, one of the ideas— behind BMW's new "i Vision Dee" concept car, a midsize electric sports sedan covered in futuristic panels that can change color on demand.
NBC New York
Used Vehicle Prices Are Falling But Not Enough to Offset Grossly Inflated Levels
DETROIT — Used vehicle prices are expected to come down further this year amid rising interest rates and improved availability of new cars and trucks, according to Cox Automotive. The automotive data firm expects wholesale prices on its Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index, which tracks prices of used vehicles...
Comments / 0