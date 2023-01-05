Financial Services Pro From NYC Who Sought Sex With NJ Teen Gets 7 Years In Fed Pen

A financial services worker from the South Bronx who traveled to New Jersey to have sex with a 13-year-old is headed to federal prison for seven years, authorities announced.

Jesus Modesto-Sanchez, 31, was caught dead to rights when he walked into what turned out to be a pedophile trap set by undercover investigators in Somerset County.

Rather than face the consequences of a conviction for more serious charges, Modesto-Sanchez took a deal from the government, pleading guilty to transporting child pornography during a video conference with a federal judge in Trenton last May.

He'll have to serve out just about all of the resulting 84-month sentence handed down on Thursday, Jan. 5, because there’s no parole in the federal prison system.

U.S. District Judge Zahid N. Quraishi also sentenced Modesto-Sanchez to five years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.

Modesto-Sanchez was among a dozen men bagged in an accused predator sting dubbed "Operation Spotlight." The joint operation involving the FBI, U.S. Attorney's Office for New Jersey and Somerset County Prosecutor's Office targeted men trying to meet kids online for sex.

SEE: Dozen Men Who Thought They Were Meeting Teens For Sex Busted In Undercover NJ Sting

Modesto-Sanchez began communicating on an app with an undercover officer who he believed was a minor In October 2020, Sellinger said.

He eventually arranged a meeting, then set out for Somerset County on what has since turned out to be his last day of freedom.

The investigators who grabbed Modesto-Sanchez found a "significant collection of child pornography" on his cellphone, including approximately 72 videos "depicting the sexual abuse of minors,” according to Sellinger.

They charged him with attempted luring, attempted sexual assault, attempted manufacturing of child porn and attempted child endangerment. A plea deal followed soon after.

SEE: Bronx Man Snared In NJ Child Sex Sting Takes Deal

Sellinger credited special agents of the FBI Newark Office and members of the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office with the investigation leading to the plea and sentence, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Shawn Barnes of his Criminal Division in Newark.