William “Bill” Eugene Henderson – Service – 01/12/23 at 1 p.m.
William “Bill” Eugene Henderson of Farmington died Sunday at the age of 63. The funeral service will be Thursday afternoon at 1 at the C.Z. Boyer and Son Caldwell Chapel in Park Hills. Burial will be at the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Bismarck. Visitation for Bill Henderson is...
Wayne Patton – Memorial Service 1/14/23 At 11 A.M.
Wayne Patton of Farmington died Thursday, January 5th at the age of 70. The memorial service will be held Saturday morning at 11 at Leadington Free Will Baptist Church. Arrangements are through Cozean Funeral Home.
Janet Sue Nolen — Service 1/14/23 3 P.M.
Janet Sue Nolen of Villa Ridge, formerly of Festus, passed away Thursday, January 5th, she was 79 years old. The visitation for Janet Nolen will be Saturday (1/14) afternoon from Noon until the time of the funeral service at 3, at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Interment in Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City at a later date.
Laura Pendergrass – Service 1pm 1/12/23
Laura Pendergrass of Bonne Terre died Friday at the age of 59. The funeral service will be 1:00 Thursday at Horton Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Leadington. Visitation for Laura Pendergrass will be 10 to 1 Thursday at the funeral home.
Dorothy Miller – Service 1/11/23 10 a.m.
Dorothy Miller of Perryville died Friday at the age of 84. Mass will be Wednesday morning at 10 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. Burial will be at the Mount Hope Cemetery. Visitation for Dorothy Miller is Tuesday evening from 4 until 8 and Wednesday morning from 8 until...
Myra L. Gremaud – Service – 01/14/23 at 10 a.m.
Myra Gremaud of Perryville died January 7th at the age of 90. The funeral service will be Saturday morning at 10 at the St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Perryville. Entombment will be at the Mary Queen of Heaven Mausoleum at the Mount Hope Cemetery. Visitation for Myra Gremaud...
Evelyn Donnell — Service 1/12/23 1 P.M.
Evelyn Donnell of St. Louis, formerly of Crystal City, passed away on Friday, January 6th, at the age of 103. The visitation for Evelyn Donnell will be Thursday (1/12) morning from 11 until the time of the funeral service at 1 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Interment at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Crystal City.
Walter Thomson – Service 3pm 1/11/23
Walter Thomson of Ironton died Saturday at the age of 84. The funeral service will be 3:00 Wednesday at Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington with burial in Pioneer Cemetery in Wisconsin. Visitation for Walter Thomson will be 1 to 3 Wednesday at Cozean Funeral Home.
Stanley Ivan McCann — Private burial
Stanley Ivan McCann of Festus passed away on January 1st, he was 91 years old. There will be a private burial in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro.
Matt “Popeye” Bequette — Funeral Mass 1/10/23 10 A.M.
Matt “Popeye” Bequette of Pevely passed away Wednesday, January 4th, at the age of 92. The funeral mass for Matt “Popeye” Bequette will be this Tuesday (1/10) morning at 10 at Sacred Heart Church in Crystal City. Interment in Assumption Catholic Cemetery in Herculaneum. The visitation...
Dee Dee Klein – Service TBD
Dee Dee Klein of Bonne Terre died last Thursday at the age of 71. A vistation followed by an inurnment at Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights, Illinois will be held at a later date. Arrangements are through C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge.
Governor Fills Empty Ste. Genevieve County Commissioner Position
(Ste. Genevieve) Governor Mike Parson announced an appointment on Friday to fill a local county office that was vacant. Mark Marberry of rural Farmington was appointed as the 2nd District commissioner of Ste. Genevieve County. Marberry previously served as a reporter for the Daily Journal and the Farmington Press newspaper.
Monica Adams starting new venture
(Festus) Television and radio personality Monica Adams has embarked on a new career venture. Adams began her career with then KJCF, now KJFF in Festus in the mid-1990s, later moved on to WIL in St. Louis and eventually into television with Fox2 and most recently at KSDK. Adams has always been a fan of fitness, health, and personal styling. She says while she is a personal fitness trainer, she wants to take that to a new level.
Festus has two large street improvement projects in 2023
The City of Festus will have a pair of large street improvement projects set to take place this year. Festus City Administrator Greg Camp says one of those is an STP project on West Festus Main Street. Camp says the other project will be much needed on North Mill Street.
Farmington’s Blackmon to MAC
(Farmington) Farmington soccer standout Cade Blackmon recently signed to play collegiately at Mineral Area College in Park Hills. He’s just as big a fan of the Cardinals as they are of him…. Blackmon helped Farmington to a 13-6 season this year. He scored 11 goals with 5 assists. The...
Abby Basler Soccer Clinic at Jefferson College
(HILLSBORO) Abby Basler, Youth soccer director of “Kolping Kicks Soccer Club” is holding a soccer clinic this Saturday January 14th at Jefferson College for girls and boys ages 3-17. The cost of the clinic is $45, all players will receive a T-Shirt, skills training, games and a question answer session with coaching staff. Basler is a former Division I player at Illinois State University and her former teammates Kate Del Fava of the KC Current will be one of the instructors at the clinic. Basler says the players will get plenty of instruction and they will especially have fun.
J-98 Trading Post Numbers Monday, 1/9/23
(Area code is 573 unless noted) ***KJFF TRADING POST AM 1400 9:30 AM TO 10AM. 636-937-5005***. ***********************************************************. PLEASE REMEMBER TO BE BRIEF AND LIMIT YOUR CALLS TO 3 TIMES A WEEK. Quality Appliances Llc, On North Allen St. In Bonne Terre Sells Fully Tested, Reconditioned And Meticulously Cleaned, Pre-Owned Washers,...
