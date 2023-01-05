Out with the old, in with the new - that’s plan for Goleta’s first community clean-up event of the year. "Our residents love where they live and are very proud and appreciative of the nature we have in our backyard and have a desire to keep it clean, " explained Melissa Nelson, the City of Goleta’s Environmental Services Manager, of Saturday's Beautify Goleta event.

GOLETA, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO