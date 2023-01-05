ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Storm drops more than 12" of rain in parts of the Tri-Counties: Montecito evacuated, some highways closed

A powerful Pacific storm has dropped more than 12" of rain in parts of the Tri-Counties, forcing evacuations and shutting down some major highways. The storm hit Santa Barbara County during the midday and afternoon areas Monday, before shifting its focus to Ventura County. Santa Barbara County officials issued mandatory evacuation orders for Montecito, Sycamore Canyon, and Toro Canyon. People in the Alisal and Cave brush fire burn areas received shelter in place orders, because slides on mountain roads made trying to evacuate unsafe.
Two die in South Coast traffic accident

Two young women are dead following an early morning traffic accident in Ventura County. It happened early Sunday morning, in Oxnard. Police say just before 4 a.m., a car headed Southbound on Perkins Road, near Pleasant Valley Road hit some parked vehicles. It then flipped on its side, and ended up crashing into some more parked vehicles.
Residents of one South Coast community are starting the year with a big clean up

Out with the old, in with the new - that’s plan for Goleta’s first community clean-up event of the year. "Our residents love where they live and are very proud and appreciative of the nature we have in our backyard and have a desire to keep it clean, " explained Melissa Nelson, the City of Goleta’s Environmental Services Manager, of Saturday's Beautify Goleta event.
