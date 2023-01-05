Read full article on original website
kclu.org
Mandatory evacuations now in place for parts of Santa Barbara County as a result of massive storm
Heavy rainfall has prompted Santa Barbara County to issue mandatory evacuation orders Monday afternoon for parts of the South Coast. People in the Montecito, Toro Canyon, Sycamore Canyon and Padaro Lane areas have been told to leave immediately. Many of the evacuations apply to areas impacted by the 2017 Thomas Fire.
kclu.org
Storm drops more than 12" of rain in parts of the Tri-Counties: Montecito evacuated, some highways closed
A powerful Pacific storm has dropped more than 12" of rain in parts of the Tri-Counties, forcing evacuations and shutting down some major highways. The storm hit Santa Barbara County during the midday and afternoon areas Monday, before shifting its focus to Ventura County. Santa Barbara County officials issued mandatory evacuation orders for Montecito, Sycamore Canyon, and Toro Canyon. People in the Alisal and Cave brush fire burn areas received shelter in place orders, because slides on mountain roads made trying to evacuate unsafe.
kclu.org
Major storm moves into Tri-Counties: Shelter in place order for Santa Barbara County as of 11 a.m. Monday
A major storm has moved into the Tri-Counties faster than expected, bringing heavy rain to parts of the region, and prompting a shelter in place order for Santa Barbara County,. Meteorologists had predicted 2-4 inches of rain for coastal and inland areas overnight Monday into Tuesday. But, some areas already...
kclu.org
As major storm hits Tri-Counties, fifth anniversary of deadly Montecito debris flow remembered
It’s a day which rocked a South Coast community. It was January 9, 2018, the day that millions of tons of boulders, mud and debris rolled through Montecito, leaving a trail of death and destruction. "I was in my bed...and I heard something coming. I jumped out of bed,...
kclu.org
Major storm hitting Tri-Counties with evacuation warnings issued for some brush fire burn zones
A major storm is moving into the Tri-Counties Monday, prompting some evacuation warnings. We could see 2-5” of rain in our coastal and inland areas, and 5-9 inches for our foothills, and mountain areas. Evacuation warnings have been issued for parts of the Thomas, Alisal, and Cave brush fire burn zones in Santa Barbara County.
kclu.org
Cleanup of oil spill in Toro Creek, in the Carpinteria area, is complete
Authorities say they’ve finished the cleanup of an oil spill in a South Coast creek. The oil was first discovered in Toro Creek, in the Carpinteria area on January 1. More than 50 people were involved in a week-long cleanup effort. The oil never made it as far as the ocean, or to beaches.
kclu.org
Two die in South Coast traffic accident
Two young women are dead following an early morning traffic accident in Ventura County. It happened early Sunday morning, in Oxnard. Police say just before 4 a.m., a car headed Southbound on Perkins Road, near Pleasant Valley Road hit some parked vehicles. It then flipped on its side, and ended up crashing into some more parked vehicles.
kclu.org
Residents of one South Coast community are starting the year with a big clean up
Out with the old, in with the new - that’s plan for Goleta’s first community clean-up event of the year. "Our residents love where they live and are very proud and appreciative of the nature we have in our backyard and have a desire to keep it clean, " explained Melissa Nelson, the City of Goleta’s Environmental Services Manager, of Saturday's Beautify Goleta event.
