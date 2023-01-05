Read full article on original website
niceville.com
Claims adjuster pleads guilty to assisting men that allegedly robbed drug dealers
FLORIDA – A former Florida claims adjuster has pleaded guilty to assisting individuals who reportedly committed armed robberies and shootings while dressed as police officers, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced that Jasmine Weber,...
Dunedin couple accused of highway racing with baby in backseat
A Dunedin couple was arrested Sunday after allegedly highway racing in Clearwater, according to Clearwater police.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man accused of stealing guns from gun store allegedly tried to break into a second store | affidavit
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. - A man accused of breaking into a gun store and stealing guns in Melbourne, Florida, was caught days later attempting to break into another gun store in Clearwater, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Department said surveillance video showed 24-year-old Jeremy...
17-year-old accused of 2 deaths set to be arraigned in Pinellas County
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It was a pair of deadly crimes, just 33 days apart. It all started on Nov. 26 when St. Petersburg Police said 17-year-old Deonte Bishop was behind the wheel of his dad's Camaro when he hit the driver's side of Denry Gayle's car at the intersection of Dr. MLK Street South and 30th Avenue South. They say he ran from the scene but was caught soon after.
Florida deputy accused of selling marijuana brownies to inmates
A Florida detention deputy is in hot water after he was caught selling “cannabis-laced brownies” to inmates at the jail where he worked.
Woman facing murder charges in deaths of Florida couple murdered in retirement community
A woman who allegedly murdered a Florida couple in their senior living community has been successfully extradited from Georgia and charged with the crimes.
Hillsborough County Sheriff Investigating Overnight Riverview Homicide
RIVERVIEW, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation in Riverview. According to deputies, on Saturday, just after 10:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 10200 block of Strawberry Tetra Drive to reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies and Hillsborough County
‘We got one pig in custody’: Hillsborough County deputies reunite lost pet with its owner
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies apprehended an adorable suspect: a pet pig that escaped from its home.
Police: Man shot after getting into fight at St. Pete basketball courts
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police say a man was hospitalized after being shot Sunday at a park in St. Petersburg. At around 8:15 p.m., authorities arrived at Fossil Park on Dr. MLK Street North and found a 36-year-old man shot, the St. Petersburg Police Department said in a news release.
fox13news.com
Man shot, killed by relative in Riverview, deputies say
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - A homicide investigation is underway in Hillsborough County after deputies say a man was shot and killed Saturday night in Riverview. According to investigators, deputies were called to the 10200 block of Strawberry Tetra Drive shortly after 10:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When they arrived...
Man fatally shot in Tampa; police investigating
The Tampa Police Department was called to the area of 19th Street and 28th Avenue and found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
21-year-old dies at Treasure Island Beach, police say
Police are investigating after a 21-year-old man was pronounced dead on Treasure Island Beach early Monday morning.
Border patrol finds $9.1 million worth of cocaine hidden inside ferry
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers uncovered 877 pounds of cocaine that were hidden aboard the San Juan-Santo Domingo Ferry at the Pan American Dock in Puerto Rico last month.
Police investigating Tampa shooting that left man dead
Tampa Police are investigating a shooting after a man was pronounced dead on Sunday night. There is no suspect in custody at this time.
Florida deputy allegedly sold pot brownies to inmates at jail where he worked
A Florida detention officer is facing criminal charges after being accused of sneaking pot brownies into a facility and selling them to inmates via CashApp.
Tampa Man Sentenced To 72 Months In Prison For India-Based Bank Fraud Conspiracy
TAMPA, Fla. – A Tampa man was sentenced Thursday in a U.S. District Court to 72 months in prison and a $25,000 fine for his involvement in a bank fraud conspiracy. According to court documents, Jaykumar Patel, 33, worked in Florida moving criminal proceeds for
12-year-old and 14-year-old shot in Tampa
Officers were called to a home on East 111th Street shortly before 2:00 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting, according to the Tampa Police Department (TPD).
10NEWS
Arraignment set for 17-year-old connected to 2 deaths
The gunman, 17-year-old Deonte Bishop, knew Zykiquiro Lofton, 15, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. They believe the Lofton was targeted.
HCSO deputy arrested for allegedly selling edibles to inmates
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister announced the arrest of an HCSO deputy detention on Thursday during a press conference.
Tampa claims adjuster used job to help plan armed robberies, attorney’s office says
A 28-year-old former claims adjuster from Tampa plead guilty Friday after authorities connected her to a string of armed robberies in Hillsborough, Pasco, Polk, and Lee counties.
