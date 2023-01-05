ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Claims adjuster pleads guilty to assisting men that allegedly robbed drug dealers

FLORIDA – A former Florida claims adjuster has pleaded guilty to assisting individuals who reportedly committed armed robberies and shootings while dressed as police officers, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced that Jasmine Weber,...
TAMPA, FL
Man shot, killed by relative in Riverview, deputies say

RIVERVIEW, Fla. - A homicide investigation is underway in Hillsborough County after deputies say a man was shot and killed Saturday night in Riverview. According to investigators, deputies were called to the 10200 block of Strawberry Tetra Drive shortly after 10:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When they arrived...
RIVERVIEW, FL
