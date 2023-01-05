ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, MS

wtva.com

Arrest made for fatal Verona shooting

VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Verona. According to the Verona Police Department, officers responded Sunday evening to a reported shooting near 119 Jones Drive. Officers found Ryleek Miles, 19, of Shannon, lying on the ground and a second victim inside a vehicle. Miles was...
VERONA, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Man released from hospital, arrested for murder

A man released Wednesday from the hospital has been charged with murder related to a house party shooting on Christmas Eve. Gregory Lamon Morris, 22, was arrested for fatally shooting Algren Hampton, 48, after an altercation at a party escalated to gunfire, according to a Columbus Police Department press release.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Trio charged for attacking woman with bottle

Three women have been charged with aggravated assault following an attack on another woman on Dec. 17 in the 2000 block of Short Main Street. Rokila Wallace, 24, Kierra Wallace, 21, and Riqula Dora, 24, were charged with one count each of aggravated assault, according to a Columbus Police Department press release.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Clay Counties deputies arrest two women for meth possession

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The newest member of the Clay County Sheriff’s Office helped deputies make a pair of meth arrests. Earlier this week, Clay County deputies and agents of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics made a traffic stop. Clay County’s new K-9, Spike was brought in...
CLAY COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus police arrest man in deadly Christmas Eve party shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police made an arrest in a deadly Christmas Eve shooting. 22-year-old Gregory Morris was charged with murder. He had a court appearance this afternoon. Morris was injured in the shooting melee. He was also arrested last year in connection with an April 26 shooting.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Argument leads to aggravated assault charges for 3 women

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An argument led to hits, kicks, a broken bottle, and three arrests. 24-year-old Rokila Wallace and 21-year-old Kierra Wallace are both charged with aggravated assault. Columbus police said the incident happened December 17 in the 2000 block of Short Main Street. Police Chief Joseph Daughtry...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Trio arrested for Columbus assault

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Three women face charges after they allegedly attacked another woman in Columbus. According to the Columbus Police Department, the attack happened on Dec. 17 in the 2000 block of Short Main Street when the victim walked to her car. Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said an...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Starkville laundromat destroyed in blaze

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A fire destroyed a popular laundromat in Starkville. The fire happened Sunday morning, Jan. 8 at the University Drive Laundromat. The Starkville Fire Department reported no injuries. The cause of the fire is to be determined.
STARKVILLE, MS
WREG

Body found in ditch in Marshall County, MS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to the Marshall County Coroner, a body was found in a ditch on Friday in Marshall County, Mississippi. Reports say that the body belonging to a Black male in his 40s was discovered on Highway 302 & Barton DeSoto Road. Major Kelly McMillen of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department says they […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

One person dies in Sunday house fire in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WCBI) – A weekend fire claimed the life of a New Albany resident. The New Albany Fire Department reported Sunday in a social media post that they responded to a fire at 203 Hampton on the east side of the city. Firefighters attempted to locate and...
NEW ALBANY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Lowndes man missing since Dec. 9

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating 48-year-old Derek Anthony Gray. According to a press release from LCSO, deputies responded to Ridge Road in Columbus on Dec. 23, at which time the family formally reported Gray missing. He was last seen on Dec. 9.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Overnight house fire claims life of New Albany woman

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - An investigation is underway into what caused a deadly house fire in Union County. New Albany Fire Chief Mark Whiteside said firefighters responded Saturday just after 11 p.m. to a home on Hampton Street. Upon arrival, they found more than half the home already burned.
NEW ALBANY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Man, mom charged in statutory rape case

A Columbus man was arrested Dec. 27 for statutory rape and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. On Dec. 26 a 15-year-old girl was reported missing by her parents, who live in the county, Hawkins said. They believed she had run off with her boyfriend, Elijah Trout, 23, who lived in East Columbus.
COLUMBUS, MS
actionnews5.com

Tunica, Lafayette counties under high risk for COVID exposure

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Areas of Mississippi are under a high risk of community transmission of COVID-19. In the Mid-South, this includes Tunica and Lafayette counties. It also includes the Delta, northeast Mississippi and southern Mississippi. With a high risk of transmission, the Mississippi Department of Health recommends wearing a...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS

