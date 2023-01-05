Read full article on original website
wtva.com
Arrest made for fatal Verona shooting
VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Verona. According to the Verona Police Department, officers responded Sunday evening to a reported shooting near 119 Jones Drive. Officers found Ryleek Miles, 19, of Shannon, lying on the ground and a second victim inside a vehicle. Miles was...
breezynews.com
Receiving Stolen Property and Domestic Violence Arrests Arrests in Attala and Leake
DENNIS L STOVALL, 56, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, CPD. Bond $1,331. DANIEL P STRONG, 21, of Tupelo, Receiving Stolen Property, Obstruction of Public Streets, No Driver’s License, Hold for Other Agency, MHP. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $0. DARRELL L TATE, 46, of Kosciusko, Violation Motor Vehicle Lighting...
wcbi.com
Man wanted in connection to Lowndes County murder has been arrested
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – After weeks on the run, a man wanted in connection with a Lowndes County homicide is behind bars. Terry LeShaun Brooks has been extradited to Mississippi from Saint Louis, Missouri, where he was arrested by the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force. Brooks now...
Commercial Dispatch
Man released from hospital, arrested for murder
A man released Wednesday from the hospital has been charged with murder related to a house party shooting on Christmas Eve. Gregory Lamon Morris, 22, was arrested for fatally shooting Algren Hampton, 48, after an altercation at a party escalated to gunfire, according to a Columbus Police Department press release.
Commercial Dispatch
Trio charged for attacking woman with bottle
Three women have been charged with aggravated assault following an attack on another woman on Dec. 17 in the 2000 block of Short Main Street. Rokila Wallace, 24, Kierra Wallace, 21, and Riqula Dora, 24, were charged with one count each of aggravated assault, according to a Columbus Police Department press release.
wcbi.com
Clay Counties deputies arrest two women for meth possession
CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The newest member of the Clay County Sheriff’s Office helped deputies make a pair of meth arrests. Earlier this week, Clay County deputies and agents of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics made a traffic stop. Clay County’s new K-9, Spike was brought in...
Alert issued for Mississippi man missing since early December
Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a Mississippi man missing since early December. Officials from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office posted a missing person alert on social media. Deputies report that Derek Anthony Gray, 48, was last seen by his family on December 9. Gray...
wcbi.com
Columbus police arrest man in deadly Christmas Eve party shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police made an arrest in a deadly Christmas Eve shooting. 22-year-old Gregory Morris was charged with murder. He had a court appearance this afternoon. Morris was injured in the shooting melee. He was also arrested last year in connection with an April 26 shooting.
wcbi.com
Argument leads to aggravated assault charges for 3 women
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An argument led to hits, kicks, a broken bottle, and three arrests. 24-year-old Rokila Wallace and 21-year-old Kierra Wallace are both charged with aggravated assault. Columbus police said the incident happened December 17 in the 2000 block of Short Main Street. Police Chief Joseph Daughtry...
wtva.com
Trio arrested for Columbus assault
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Three women face charges after they allegedly attacked another woman in Columbus. According to the Columbus Police Department, the attack happened on Dec. 17 in the 2000 block of Short Main Street when the victim walked to her car. Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said an...
wtva.com
Starkville laundromat destroyed in blaze
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A fire destroyed a popular laundromat in Starkville. The fire happened Sunday morning, Jan. 8 at the University Drive Laundromat. The Starkville Fire Department reported no injuries. The cause of the fire is to be determined.
Body found in ditch in Marshall County, MS
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to the Marshall County Coroner, a body was found in a ditch on Friday in Marshall County, Mississippi. Reports say that the body belonging to a Black male in his 40s was discovered on Highway 302 & Barton DeSoto Road. Major Kelly McMillen of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department says they […]
wcbi.com
One person dies in Sunday house fire in New Albany
NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WCBI) – A weekend fire claimed the life of a New Albany resident. The New Albany Fire Department reported Sunday in a social media post that they responded to a fire at 203 Hampton on the east side of the city. Firefighters attempted to locate and...
Commercial Dispatch
Lowndes man missing since Dec. 9
The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating 48-year-old Derek Anthony Gray. According to a press release from LCSO, deputies responded to Ridge Road in Columbus on Dec. 23, at which time the family formally reported Gray missing. He was last seen on Dec. 9.
wtva.com
Overnight house fire claims life of New Albany woman
NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - An investigation is underway into what caused a deadly house fire in Union County. New Albany Fire Chief Mark Whiteside said firefighters responded Saturday just after 11 p.m. to a home on Hampton Street. Upon arrival, they found more than half the home already burned.
Commercial Dispatch
Man, mom charged in statutory rape case
A Columbus man was arrested Dec. 27 for statutory rape and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. On Dec. 26 a 15-year-old girl was reported missing by her parents, who live in the county, Hawkins said. They believed she had run off with her boyfriend, Elijah Trout, 23, who lived in East Columbus.
wcbi.com
Terberg Taylor Americas Group breaking ground this month in Lowndes Co.
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A large economic development project is expected to break ground this month in Lowndes County. Terberg Taylor Americas Group will move dirt on its $16 million facility on January 24. The factory will create 90 jobs and produce Terberg’s terminal tractors, which move containers...
Mississippi woman dies after being trapped in weekend house fire
A Mississippi woman died in a weekend house fire after firefighters tried to rescue her from the blaze. The New Albany Fire Department confirmed the fatality in a post on social media Sunday morning. “It is with much sadness that NAFD confirms that we were dispatched to a fire on...
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Mississippi women on felony drug charges
A traffic stop led to the arrest of two Mississippi women on felony drug charges. Officials with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department report that on Dec. 28, LCSD deputies and the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit initiated a traffic stop of a Chevrolet truck driven by Julia Ann Ray, 24, of Tupelo, in the Verona area of Lee County.
actionnews5.com
Tunica, Lafayette counties under high risk for COVID exposure
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Areas of Mississippi are under a high risk of community transmission of COVID-19. In the Mid-South, this includes Tunica and Lafayette counties. It also includes the Delta, northeast Mississippi and southern Mississippi. With a high risk of transmission, the Mississippi Department of Health recommends wearing a...
