A Columbus man was arrested Dec. 27 for statutory rape and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. On Dec. 26 a 15-year-old girl was reported missing by her parents, who live in the county, Hawkins said. They believed she had run off with her boyfriend, Elijah Trout, 23, who lived in East Columbus.

COLUMBUS, MS ・ 5 DAYS AGO